Libera Financial Launches BUSD Miner

Singapore, Singapore , July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Libera Financial has launched BUSD Miner, a blockchain-based Auto-Compound game that pays out daily in BUSD to its global users. The project highlighted that its users can earn through the BUSD Miner by depositing BUSD to rent miners that mine Libera-BUSD LPs and convert to BUSD rewards.

The Libera Financial team states that everyone can participate in the game seamlessly at any time thanks to huge rewards that are accumulated and increased day by day for new players. Every day, the highest depositor of the day will be rewarded 1% of total locked value. At the time of writing, the Daily Biggest Depositor Reward has grown to over $8000 per day.



At BUSD Miner, participants are earning one of the market highest stable coins APR 1095% in BUSD, and always earning 3X times of their total deposit. The high & stable passive income is made possible by utilizing LIBERA-BUSD LP. Libera is one of the only green tokens growing on the bloodiest days in recent crypto history, as BTC dropped to $17K.

Furthermore, BUSD 3X Miner rewards you with passive income of compounding interest. You can opt to keep your money parked in the system and earn interest on top of your interest, by compounding every day and earn an extra 105% compound bonus a week.

All compound processes are run automatically, you just press the button to turn on Automation, relax and let that money printer work for you.



BUSD 3X Miner stakers have the opportunity to win a $20,000 BUSD lottery prize every month, until the end of October 2022. In November of this year, the champion prize Lamborghini Gallardo will be presented to the luckiest BUSD 3X Miner staker.

BUSD 3X Miner so far has amassed a staggering $813,512 TVL just in 27 days since its launch, and ranks number 1 biggest Total Value Locked Auto BUSD Miner across all blockchains. As a result, it prides itself on being the most profitable and stable miner on the BNB Chain.

About Libera Financial

Libera Financial is the world's first triple passive income & hyper deflationary token coming to centralized exchanges (CEXes)

This is the next breakthrough in Defi space, an innovation enabling the 4037% Fixed APY token to be hyper deflationary.

An innovation that changes the game for the entire industry: wrapping Libera into Libera, which enables listing on CEXes and staking in pools, while Libera tokens still grow at 1.02% a day, or 4037% a year inside Libera.

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as any recommendation. Readers are encouraged to do their own research.



Company name: Libera Financial

Contact person: Tara

Contact email: admin@libero.financial

Location : Singapore

