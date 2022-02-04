Liberia rebrands national telco to coincide with GSM service launch

New York, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Liberia - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03599178/?utm_source=GNW





While this fixed-line network was neither efficient nor accessible to much of the population, the war rendered it virtually inoperable. As a result, Liberia became a country in which mobile networks essentially provide the only voice and data services available outside Monrovia.



The fixed network was a monopoly of Libtelco (rebranded as LTC Mobile in early 2022), a company which became a by-word for mismanagement. The government also lost interest in the company, though from 2020 there have been attempts to revitalise the company’s prospects by enabling it to operate mobile services in competition with MTN Liberia and Orange Liberia.



Developing fixed-line infrastructure is largely in the hands of private enterprise, along with support from USAID and other agencies. In July 2017 Google started a project with ISPs aimed at improving access to internet services and enhancing IP-delivered services in the health, education, and agriculture sectors. Google is being supported by its partner CSquared, which built a fibre network covering parts of Monrovia and connecting 51 government institutions. Ithas also designed small-scale fibre metro networks in Kampala and Accra.



CSquared in November 2021 was awarded a licence tobuild an open-access fibre network across Liberia, which will be available to MNOs and ISPs on a wholesale basis.





Key developments:





National carrier Libtelco is rebranded as LTC Mobile ahead of its launch of GSM services;

CSquared is approved to deploy fibre infrastructure covering all of Liberia;

Regulator tightens SIM card registration scheme;

MNOs again investigated for poor QoS;

Global Voice Group (GVG) delivers International Gateway Management System;

Regulator to receive portion of operator revenue under new payment regime;

Report update includes telcos’ operating data to Q3 2021, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of the pandemic on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.

Story continues



Companies mentioned in this report:





LTC Mobile (Liberia Telecommunications Corporation, Libtelco), MTN Liberia (LoneStar), Cellcom, Comium (Novafone), LiberCell, Globacom, West Africa Telecom (WAT)







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03599178/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



