U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,895.75
    -99.57 (-2.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,202.22
    -764.13 (-2.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,810.53
    -360.36 (-3.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.61
    -45.85 (-2.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.20
    -1.08 (-1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.80
    -31.90 (-1.75%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    -0.85 (-3.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0628
    -0.0054 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4500
    -0.0530 (-1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2175
    -0.0255 (-2.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.8230
    +2.4080 (+1.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,412.89
    -407.27 (-2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.79
    -6.98 (-1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,051.70
    -104.51 (-0.37%)
     

LIBERO COPPER ANNOUNCES $2 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

·2 min read

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Libero Copper & Gold Corporation (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (DE: 29H) ("Libero Copper") announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") consisting of up to 13,333,333 units, with each unit consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") at a price of $0.15 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2 million. Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.22 for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the closing date (the "Closing Date") of the Offering. The net proceeds will be used for exploration at the Mocoa and Esperanza porphyry copper projects and general working capital.

Libero Copper &amp; Gold Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Libero Copper &amp; Gold Corporation.)
Libero Copper & Gold Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Libero Copper & Gold Corporation.)

There is an offering document related to this Offering that can be accessed under the issuer's profile at www.sedar.com and at www.liberocopper.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The Offering is being made to purchasers resident in all provinces of Canada, except Quebec, the United States and in certain foreign jurisdictions, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). Pursuant to the limitations of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, the units offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to resale restrictions pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

Libero Copper intends to close the Offering on or around December 23, 2022. Closing of the Offering is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Finder's Fees of 6% in cash and warrants will be paid on a portion of the Offering in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture exchange.

The issuance of any units to existing minority shareholder Anglo Asian Mining Plc will be considered a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Libero Copper is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.5(a) and the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.7(1)(a) in respect of such insider participation as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, does not exceed 25% of the Libero Copper's market capitalization.

About Libero Copper & Gold

Libero Copper is unlocking the value of a collection of porphyry copper deposits throughout the Americas in prolific and stable jurisdictions. The portfolio includes the Mocoa deposit in Putumayo, Colombia; Esperanza in San Juan, Argentina; and Big Red and Big Bulk in the Golden Triangle, BC, Canada. These assets are being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with successful track records of discovery, resource development, and permitting in the Americas.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the 1933 Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and application state securities laws.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the completion of the Offering or any tranche thereof; the number of securities to be issued under the Offering and the gross proceeds received; the participation of Anglo Asian Mining Plc; the timing of the closing of the final tranche of the Offering; the payment of any finders fees and the form thereof; the use of gross proceeds from the Offering.;. Although Libero Copper believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions and regulatory and administrative approvals, processes and filing requirements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Libero Copper. The forward-looking information is stated as of the date of this news release and Libero Copper assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

SOURCE Libero Copper & Gold Corporation.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/15/c1697.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft Are All Falling Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were all sliding this morning as investors processed the latest Federal Reserve interest rate hike and as investors worry that the Fed could potentially tip the economy into a recession. Making matters worse today, the latest data shows that retail sales are slowing down. As a result, Apple had fallen by 3.4%, Amazon had plunged 4%, and Microsoft had tumbled by 3.1% at 11:31 a.m. ET.

  • Why Western Digital Stock Crashed, and Intel and Qualcomm Followed Today

    In early trading, shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC), a manufacturer of computer hard disk drives and solid state drives, plunged more than 10%. Worse, the damage seems to be spreading throughout the computer hardware industry, with shares of semiconductors specialist Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) tumbling 3.3%, and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) following everyone else lower -- down 3.8%. This morning, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) downgraded Western Digital stock from neutral to sell and cut its price target 28% to just $31 a share.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sends an Alarming Warning to Investors

    The legendary investor has just posted a message that might discourage investors from buying stocks.

  • Why Verizon Stock Is Up Today

    It's been a tough year for holders of Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), with fears about churn in the mobile phone market and the company's massive capital expenditures requirements in the years to come weighing on the stock. Shares of Verizon traded up as much as 2.5% on Thursday following the upgrade, on a day when the broader markets were down by a similar amount. Verizon is a major player in an increasingly commoditized business where little seems to differentiate various competitors.

  • Why Costco Stock Was Slipping Today

    Shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) were falling today in response to a weak retail sales report this morning and as the broad market reacted to the Federal Reserve interest rate hike yesterday, as well as rate hikes from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank this morning. As of 12:42 p.m. ET, Costco stock was down 3.7% on the news, while the S&P 500 had lost 2.5%. Of all of those news items, the slowing retail sales report may be the most troubling for Costco.

  • Dow drops more than 600 points following Fed rate hike

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets reacted to the Fed 0.50% rate hike and Chair Powell's press conference.

  • TransAlta Renewables Announces Outlook for 2023

    TransAlta Renewables Announces Outlook for 2023

  • Here's Why Roblox Stock Plunged Way More Than the Market Today

    Shares of gaming platform Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) plunged way more than the market on Thursday morning after the company announced some important business metrics from November. In November, Roblox had 56.7 million daily active users (DAUs), up 15% from November 2021. Finally, Roblox's growth is largely coming from international markets right now.

  • Adobe expected to report Q4 earnings ahead of Thursday’s close

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs checks Adobe shares ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow afternoon.

  • Carnival Stock Is Down 58%: 3 Reasons to Sell Right Now

    Perhaps no industry was hit harder by the COVID-19 pandemic than the cruise industry, which saw companies like Carnival (NYSE: CCL) ground nearly all of its cruise operations for much of 2020 and 2021. Let's dig deeper into why Carnival could face another existential threat before fully recovering from the first one. Here are three reasons Carnival stock owners might want to sell.

  • Roblox stock falls on November metrics

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Roblox.

  • Nvidia's CEO Just Gave Investors 1 Million Reasons to Sell or Buy

    In this video, I talk about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), some new price targets from analysts, CEO Jensen Huang triggering employee stock options, and a little revisit of Nvidia's Q3 numbers.  For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Explosive Upside Potential to Buy Ahead of 2023

    This year's economic slowdown dealt a blow to technology investors, who are contending with rivers of red ink in their portfolios. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 stock market index has declined by 29% in 2022 so far, but a cohort of stocks in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector have fared significantly worse. Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), C3.ai (NYSE: AI), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) each lost more than 80% of their value from their all-time high stock prices, but that might not be a fair representation of their underlying businesses, which are still growing and improving.

  • Dow Jones Dives 700 Points After Jobless Claims, Retail Sales; Tesla Hits New Low On Elon Musk Stock Sales

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Thursday after jobless claims and retail sales. Tesla fell as Elon Musk sold $3.5 billion of Tesla stock.

  • Elon Musk sells $3.5 billion worth of Tesla stock

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita and Rachelle Akuffo discuss Elon Musk selling more Tesla shares.

  • Why Carvana Rose Then Fell This Morning

    Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) had been motoring higher on Thursday morning, rising 6% at one point, but as of 11:07 a.m. ET it had reversed course and was heading lower again with the stock down 1.7%. Carvana's shares had rocketed as much as 16% higher yesterday on the analyst news, but ended the day up 9%. It should perhaps have been a sign of what to expect this morning as the fundamentals of Carvana's business didn't change all that much from the previous negativity.

  • You Can Now Buy One of Warren Buffett's Favorite Stocks Near Its 52-Week Low

    Warren Buffett is widely acknowledged as one of the most renowned investors of all time, so it's never a bad idea for investors to keep an eye on his top holdings and to monitor their performance. You now have the chance to add one of Buffett's long-standing top holdings to your own portfolio near the lowest level it has traded at in the past year. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) is now trading at just above its 52-week low, creating an attractive entry point for investors who want to follow Buffett's lead and add this blue chip banking powerhouse to their own portfolios.

  • 1 E-Commerce Stock Ready to Pummel the Market in 2023

    Within the e-commerce space, there's one stock I like more than others: a South Korean online retailer named Coupang (NYSE: CPNG). Many companies claim to be the "Amazon of X" due to the Seattle conglomerate's massive success over the past few decades. Coupang is one of them.

  • Is SoFi Technologies Stock a Buy Going Into 2023?

    In this video, I talk about SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), the recent share purchase by CEO Antony Noto, and SoFi's crypto activities and what they could mean for the company. For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • ‘Things will be less rosy’: Billionaire Howard Marks likes these 2 high-yield dividend stocks for protection

    With inflation rates this year reaching levels not seen since the early 1980s, and the Fed taking aggressive interests rate hikes in its attempt to tame it, these issues have been hot topics in 2022. This is a conversation unlikely to go away anytime soon, however, according to legendary investor Howard Marks. “Inflation and interest rates are highly likely to remain the dominant considerations influencing the investment environment for the next several years,” the billionaire said in a recent n