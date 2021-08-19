Libertana Announces Class of Scholarship Winners

Home health organization Libertana has awarded 13 scholarships to qualified masters, four-year, and junior college students.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Libertana Home Health, one of the largest home health care providers in California, announced this week their recipients of the Libertana Scholarship, a program designed to support the children and grandchildren of the organization's employees and of the caregivers assigned to its clients as they pursue higher education.

Libertana awarded 13 scholarships—ranging from $500 to $1000—to a diverse class of students from across the country. Applicants, who were asked to submit essays about their career goals and academic interests, are pursuing higher educational degrees at institutions including UC Davis, UC Irvine, CSUN, University of Houston, and Pierce College.

"Libertana firmly believes in the transformative power of higher education," said Libertana Executive Director Jonathan Istrin. "This past year and a half has been a difficult time to be a student. Our scholarship committee was incredibly impressed by our applicants' resilience and dedication to their studies and passions. As we come out of the pandemic, Libertana remains committed to supporting our team's families as they pursue their educational goals and professional ambitions."

The Fall 2021 Libertana Scholarship Class, in alphabetic order, is:

Christine W., UC Santa Cruz

Cristina A., Mount Holyoke College

Dianna J., CSUN

Elysa A., Cal State Channel Islands

Gerson B., CSU Fullerton

Jazell S., CSU Los Angeles

Kaylee V., UC Davis

Kilah V., University of Houston

Mona A., Pierce College

Sarai A., Pierce College

Semaj L., Grand Canyon University

Tamara J., CSUN

Tristan R., UC Irvine

About Libertana Home Health: Libertana provides professional home care services to thousands of individuals and families across the state of California, including care coordination and management, assisted care services to manage daily living and clinical services for intermittent skilled nursing care and rehabilitation therapies. Dedicated to improving lives, Libertana collaborates with public and private agencies to help house homeless persons and individuals experiencing medical and behavioral health conditions.

