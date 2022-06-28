U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,927.00
    +23.25 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,620.00
    +199.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,102.00
    +61.50 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,783.80
    +14.00 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.34
    +1.77 (+1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.00
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.25
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0560
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.96
    -0.27 (-0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2227
    -0.0043 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0710
    +0.6250 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,038.57
    -255.93 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    459.69
    -2.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,353.54
    +95.22 (+1.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,049.47
    +178.20 (+0.66%)
     

Liberty Advisor Group Appoints Peter Conway as Partner

·2 min read

CHICAGO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Advisor Group (Liberty), a premier management consulting firm focused on helping clients tackle their toughest business, and IT challenges, announced the appointment of Peter Conway as a Partner. This appointment is instrumental in supporting Liberty's long-term plan to accelerate growth and bolster its service to its expanding client base.

Peter Conway Appointed Partner at Liberty Advisor Group
Peter Conway Appointed Partner at Liberty Advisor Group

Peter brings over 25 years of consulting and industry experience, spanning various industries and leading companies.

Peter brings over 25 years of consulting and industry experience to Liberty, spanning various industries and leading companies. He is a seasoned operating executive, most recently with Accenture, where he managed the P&L for one of the largest industrial businesses in North America.

 

Prior to Accenture, Peter was a Principal at PWC Strategy&, the Global Head of Strategy and M&A for Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, a Director of M&A for Fortune Brands, and a Corporate Strategist at Toyota Motors. Peter holds an MBA from the University of Michigan, where he has served as a lecturer on Corporate M&A.

"Peter has an impressive track record of helping clients maximize their value while tackling complex issues," Smith said. "He has experience with consulting organizations ranging from our size to much larger. His perspective will be extremely valuable to us as we continue our rapid growth and transform how we operate as a larger entity. I'm confident his bold and iconoclastic way of looking at any situation will bring demonstrable value to our clients and people alike."

"I'm delighted to join a firm with exceptional vision and a proven track record of delivering high-impact solutions. Liberty is an extraordinary firm comprised of senior, result-focused consultants. Liberty's core values, culture, and strong work ethic align with my personal values. I'm looking forward to bringing my skills and experience to bear to help this already talented team build on its successes serving our clients." said Conway.

ABOUT LIBERTY ADVISOR GROUP

Liberty Advisor Group is a goal-oriented, client-focused, and results-driven consulting firm. We are a lean, handpicked team of strategists, technologists, and entrepreneurs – battle-tested experts with a steadfast, start-up attitude. We collaborate, integrate, and ideate in real-time with our clients to deliver situation-specific solutions that work. Liberty Advisor Group has the experience to realize our clients' highest ambitions. Liberty recently has been named as a Best Workplace in Chicago, a Great Place to Work, to Crains' Best Places to Work in Chicago, and to FORTUNE's list of Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liberty-advisor-group-appoints-peter-conway-as-partner-301576339.html

SOURCE Liberty Advisor Group

Recommended Stories

  • GE Aviation unveils leadership changes ahead of spin out

    GE Aviation is set to undergo a series of leadership changes as its parent company, General Electric, works to spin off its health care and energy businesses into their own publicly traded companies.

  • Jupiter CEO Quits $68 Billion Firm to Sit at the Beach and ‘Do Nothing’

    (Bloomberg) -- Andrew Formica, the chief executive officer of Jupiter Fund Management Plc, suddenly announced he’s leaving the £55.3 billion ($67.9 billion) asset manager he joined in 2019.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Cha

  • Cheniere Energy to move HQ to new Texas Tower in downtown Houston

    Texas Tower opened at a time when the office market has been hard hit by the pandemic and changing office work models, but five new leases brought the downtown office tower to 70% occupancy.

  • Numinus Unveils New Logo and Brand Identity

    Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus", the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF) is pleased to announce the launch of a new visual brand identity that will be applied to all Company assets, including its clinics, research sites and digital properties, by the end of 2022 – complementing Numinus' continued growth as a leading mental health care company providing psychedelic-assisted therapies across North America.

  • Former First Republic co-CEO Hafize Gaye Erkan takes helm at Greystone

    The San Francisco bank kicked off 2022 with the announcement that Hafize Gaye Erkan had left to "pursue other opportunities."

  • GE CEO Larry Culp to Also Run Aviation Business

    General Electric Co. said is immediately taking over the reins of the company’s jet-engine business, giving the CEO direct oversight of the sole division that will remain after the manufacturer’s breakup is complete in 2024. Mr. Culp remains chairman and CEO of Boston-based GE, and is taking on the additional role of chief executive of GE Aviation. In a statement, Mr. Culp said he and the board decided it was the right time for him to take on the expanded role and work more closely with the GE Aviation team to meet a surge in demand and prepare for its future as an independent public company.

  • McDonald's makes some executive-level changes, including a new CFO

    Current CFO Kevin Ozan will be promoted to a new role — senior executive vice president of strategic initiatives — until he retires next year.

  • Here's What Similarweb Ltd.'s (NYSE:SMWB) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

    The big shareholder groups in Similarweb Ltd. ( NYSE:SMWB ) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold...

  • Is Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Popular Amongst Institutions?

    Every investor in Pfizer Inc. ( NYSE:PFE ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies...

  • McDonald's Executive Shake-Up: What's On The Cards

    McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) CEO Chris Kempczinski announced several executive changes. MCD has appointed Ian Borden, currently President, International, as its next Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1. The current CFO, Kevin Ozan, has been promoted to Senior Executive Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, effective August 31. He plans to retire from McDonald's by mid-2023. Francesca DeBiase, Global Chief Supply Chain Officer, has decided to retire from Mc

  • Medtronic Board appoints Lidia Fonseca as a new director

    Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) today announced that its Board of Directors appointed Lidia Fonseca, Executive Vice President, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Pfizer, to the Board as an independent director, effective June 27, 2022. Ms. Fonseca will serve on the Compensation Committee and Science and Technology Committee of the Board.

  • Citi Taps Top Deutsche Bank Dealmaker Frowein for EMEA Advisory

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. has strengthened its team of senior dealmakers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa with a hire from rival Deutsche Bank AG.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreThe U.S. bank has a

  • GE Makes Leadership Changes In Aviation Unit: All You Need To Know

    General Electric Co (NYSE: GE) has named its current Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., to take up the additional role of CEO of GE Aviation, effective immediately. GE Aviation's current President and CEO, John Slattery, has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of the business. GE named Russell Stokes as President and CEO, Commercial Engines and Services, with expanded operational responsibility for Aviation's largest segment. He currently serves as Senior Vice P

  • GE names CEO Lawrence Culp to additional role of CEO of GE Aviation

    General Electric Co. said Monday that Chief Executive Lawrence Culp was named to the additional role of CEO of GE Aviation, effective immediately. As part of the industrial conglomerate's plan to separate into three publicly traded companies, which includes spinning off GE Healthcare in 2023 and spinning off a combination of GE Renewable Energy, GE Power and GE Digital in 2024, the remaining company will be focused on aviation. GE also said Monday that Russell Stokes, currently CEO of GE Aviatio

  • WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

    Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE MKT: WRN) announces the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on June 27, 2022.

  • Toshiba shareholders to endorse director nominees as buyout expectations grow

    Toshiba Corp's shareholders are expected to endorse all proposed directors, including two from its hedge fund investors, on Tuesday in a move that could mark a crossroads for the 146-year-old Japanese conglomerate and hasten a potential buyout. The company has nominated executives from Elliott Management and Farallon Capital Management for approval as outside directors at its annual general meeting, a move designed to end a long-running battle between the company and activist investors. Influential proxy advisers Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) and Glass Lewis have both recommended voting for their appointments.

  • Argo Group appoints new CEO

    Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) named Tom Bradley as its new chief executive officer on Thursday. Bradley has served as the company's chairman since 2020, and held the position of interim CEO since March of this year. Argo's former CEO, Kevin Rehnberg has been out since that time due to health reasons.

  • Toshiba Shareholders Vote to Add Activist Investors to Board

    Toshiba shareholders approved the company’s proposal to invite representatives from two foreign activist funds onto its board, a move which may help speed the transition of the troubled industrial conglomerate.

  • Toshiba board gains two directors from activist funds in historic shift

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toshiba Corp shareholders voted in on Tuesday two board directors from activist hedge fund investors - a step expected to add momentum to the industrial group's exploration of potential buyout deals. Toshiba's annual general meeting elected Nabeel Bhanji, a senior portfolio manager at Elliott Management, and Eijiro Imai, managing director at Farallon Capital Management as new board members.

  • Is Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) Popular Amongst Institutions?

    A look at the shareholders of Cigna Corporation ( NYSE:CI ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will...