Liberty Defense Commences Beta Testing at Toronto Pearson International Airport

·4 min read

Toronto Pearson International Airport will be the first airport in Canada to test HEXWAVE system

WILMINGTON, Mass. and TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2A), a leading technology provider of detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to announce that beta testing with the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) at the Toronto Pearson International Airport (Pearson) has commenced November 1, 2022, and will continue for a period of two weeks.

Liberty Defense Logo (CNW Group/Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd.)
Liberty Defense Logo (CNW Group/Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd.)

Toronto Pearson is located in Mississauga, west of Toronto, in Ontario, Canada. It is Canada's largest airport, the sixth-most-connected airport in the world, and the second-most-connected airport in North America.

Toronto Pearson will be the first airport in Canada to trial the HEXWAVE™ walkthrough security detection portal. The airport plans to operate the trial in multiple areas of the airport by conducting voluntary screening in an employee area and a location at the permitter of the airport, including an entrance from the terminal parking garage. Liberty Defense will use the beta site as an opportunity to further test and train the system to continue improving HEXWAVE's Artificial Intelligence machine learning algorithms, while also gathering user feedback.

"The HEXWAVE's ability to act as an additional layer of security at airports, extending the perimeter of the secured area to include the entrance to the airport itself, is an advantage," said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense. "We are thrilled to be working with the GTAA as it continues to take an innovative and forward-looking approach to security and customer experience."

HEXWAVE is a walkthrough screening portal that uses 3D radar imaging and Artificial Intelligence technologies to detect and identify metallic and non-metallic concealed weapons and other threats, providing security operators with a real-time, automatic go/no-go decision. There is no need to stop and remove keys, cell phones, or other items from pockets while passing through the system. The system protects privacy by not personalizing image data, and images can never be seen by an operator. The operator only receives real-time information about threat type and location as people pass through the system.

"The GTAA prioritizes security and keeping ahead of the latest threats," said Dwayne Macintosh, Director of Corporate Safety and Security for the GTAA. "At the same time, we value passenger and staff experience and look to next-generation technology to be able to balance both considerations. We look forward to trialing HEXWAVE and its potential to enhance safety at Toronto Pearson."

As previously announced, Liberty's beta trial locations include onsite testing with a major US International airport, a top US airline, a Major League Baseball (MLB) stadium, a large state university, and one of the largest Hindu temples in North America. Liberty is also working with the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to evaluate HEXWAVE for its expanded detection and throughput capabilities to screen aviation workers at a TSA designated airport in the future.

For updates and news, please visit the Company website to subscribe to email alerts or follow Liberty Defense on social channels.

On Behalf of Liberty Defense
Bill Frain
CEO & Director

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense (TSXV: SCANOTCQB: LDDFFFRANKFURT: LD2A) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although Liberty believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Liberty. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause Liberty's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general development, market and industry conditions. The parties undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of their securities or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Liberty cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Liberty's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Liberty has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Liberty as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Liberty does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liberty-defense-commences-beta-testing-at-toronto-pearson-international-airport-301664419.html

SOURCE Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd.

