Liberty Energy Inc CFO Michael Stock Sells 20,000 Shares

Michael Stock, the Chief Financial Officer of Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE:LBRT), has sold 20,000 shares of the company on April 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $20.87 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $417,400.

Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE:LBRT) is an oilfield services company that provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company's services include the provision of hydraulic fracturing and engineering services, as well as the sale of frac sand and the logistics related to the transportation of frac sand to well sites.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 103,010 shares of Liberty Energy Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but 32 insider sells for the company.

On the valuation front, Liberty Energy Inc's shares were trading at $20.87 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.763 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 7.17, which is below the industry median of 10.96 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a price of $20.87 and a GF Value of $22.64, Liberty Energy Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider transaction may provide investors with an insight into the company's valuation and insider sentiment, although it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential investment in the stock.

For more detailed information, investors are encouraged to review the full SEC filing.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

