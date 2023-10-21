Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.07

Liberty Energy Inc.'s (NYSE:LBRT) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 20th of December to $0.07, with investors receiving 40% more than last year's $0.05. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.0% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Liberty Energy's stock price has increased by 35% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Check out our latest analysis for Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, prior to this announcement, Liberty Energy's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 29.7% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 7.6%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Liberty Energy's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. The most recent annual payment of $0.20 is about the same as the annual payment 5 years ago. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Liberty Energy has impressed us by growing EPS at 8.3% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Liberty Energy's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Story continues

Liberty Energy Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Liberty Energy is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Liberty Energy has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about. Is Liberty Energy not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.