Is Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTY.A) Potentially Undervalued?

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTY.A), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$20.34 and falling to the lows of US$16.25. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Liberty Global's current trading price of US$16.70 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Liberty Global’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Liberty Global Worth?

According to our valuation model, Liberty Global seems to be fairly priced at around 6.44% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Liberty Global today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $15.69, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Liberty Global’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Liberty Global?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 86% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Liberty Global. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in LBTY.A’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LBTY.A, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Liberty Global.

If you are no longer interested in Liberty Global, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

