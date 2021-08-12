Liberty Gold Receives US$6 million Payment for the Sale of Halilağa - Turkey

Reports Q2 2021 Financial and Operating Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX:LGD; OTCQX:LGDTF) ("Liberty Gold" or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the receipt of the second US$6.0 million payment as part of the consideration for the sale of its 40% interest in the Halilağa copper gold porphyry deposit (“Halilağa”), located in Biga Province, northwest Turkey to Cengiz Holdings A.Ș. (the “Halilağa Sale Agreement”). Liberty Gold has received US$16.0 million to-date from the sale of Halilağa with a further US$6.0 million due to be received on August 11, 2022, and subject to a bank guarantee1.



Additionally, from January 1, 2021, to the date of this news release, the Company received a total of C$2.16 million from the exercise of 3,594,300 Liberty Gold common shares purchase warrants (“Warrants”), issued pursuant to the bought deal financing that closed on October 2, 2018; the Warrants are each exercisable for C$0.60 and expire on October 2, 2021. If all remaining October 2018 warrants are exercised, Liberty Gold will receive a total of C$10.5 million in cash proceeds to further strengthen its treasury.

The Halilağa divestiture is consistent with Liberty Gold’s strategy of re-deploying capital from non-core assets into the high-quality oxide-gold projects in the Great Basin, USA. The Company has US$15.3 million in cash as of June 30, 2021, has received US$6.0 million on August 11, 2021, and expects a further US$8.4 million in proceeds by the end of 2021. We remain well funded to complete our 2021 exploration programs and end the year with a strong treasury to continue advancing the Black Pine and Goldstrike projects in 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR Q2 2021 Financial and Operating Results:

At Black Pine we announced the first modern mineral resource estimate (the “ Mineral Resource ”) 2 : The Mineral Resource has an effective date of May 1, 2021, is reported in a pit shell at a cut-off grade of 0.20 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”) and consists of: An indicated mineral resource of 1,715,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 0.51 g/t Au and contained in 105,075,000 tonnes; and An inferred mineral resource of 370,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 0.37 g/t Au and contained in 31,211,000 tonnes. A high-grade subset of the Mineral Resource using a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au consists of: An indicated mineral resource of 1,020,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 1.04 g/t Au and contained in 30,520,000 tonnes; and An inferred mineral resource of 134,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 0.94 g/t Au and contained in 4,440,000 tonnes.



On-going 2021 drill program at Black Pine targeting step-out drilling on all of the resource zones; upgrading inferred portions of the resource to indicated for use in further economic studies; and discovery drilling throughout the 12 km 2 permitted drill area.

Commenced Preliminary Economic Assessment at Black Pine.

A 15,000 m RC drill program at Goldstrike began in May with a goal to convert inferred gold ounces as classified in the current resource estimate to indicated.

We appointed a new Chief Operating Officer, Jonathan Gilligan, a senior mining executive with over 35-years of multi-commodity, international experience across technical services, capital projects, open pit mine construction and operations 3 .

We appointed a new Vice President Business Development, Brian Martin, a mining finance professional with over 13 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, corporate strategy, investor relations and capital markets 4 .

At TV Tower we announced maiden resource estimates for five gold and copper deposits5 more than tripling the resource endowment.



Moira Smith, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration and Geoscience, Liberty Gold, is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and validated that the information contained in the release is accurate.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

The following selected financial data is derived from our unaudited condensed interim financial statements and related notes thereto (the “Interim Financial Statements”) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, as prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards – IAS 34: Interim Financial Statements.

A copy of the Interim Financial Statements is available on the Company’s website at www.libertygold.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The information in the tables below is presented in $000s except per share data:

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Attributable to shareholders: Loss for the period $6,777 $1,807 $11,755 $2,161 Loss and comprehensive loss for the period $6,245 $1,396 $10,952 $2,859 Basic and diluted loss per share $0.03 $0.01 $0.04 $0.01





As at June 30, As at December 31, 2021 2020 Cash and short-term investments $15,262 $16,832 Working capital $14,920 $17,977 Total assets $56,828 $60,394 Current liabilities $6,897 $6,007 Non-current liabilities $2,604 $2,137 Shareholders’ equity $39,477 $44,176

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is focused on exploring the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. We know the Great Basin and are driven to discover and advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios. Our flagship projects are Black Pine in Idaho and Goldstrike in Utah, both past- producing open-pit mines, where previous operators only scratched the surface.

