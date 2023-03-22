Liberty Gold Reports Weighted Average 86.9% Gold Extraction from Metallurgical Column Leach Testing on Rangefront Zone Oxide Gold Mineralization, Black Pine Project, Idaho

Liberty Gold Corp.

Rangefront Zone Comprises the Most Leach-Amenable Oxide Material at Black Pine

Black Pine Gold Grade-Gold Extraction Results

Cumulative Leach Curves Confirm Rapid Leach Kinetics

Location of Drillholes used for Black Pine Metallurgical Samples

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD; OTCQX: LGDTF) (“Liberty Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to report results from Phase 4A metallurgical testing of oxide material from the Rangefront Zone at its Black Pine Oxide Gold Project (“Black Pine”) in southeastern Idaho.



HIGHLIGHTS

Phase 4A column leach testing on the Rangefront Zone included 24 variability composites from large-diameter (“PQ”) drill core representing the range of rock types and gold (“Au”) grades encountered in oxide mineralization.

Key results include: 86.9% “weighted average gold extraction” 1 from column leach tests. Gold extractions ranging from 54.1% to 95.8%. >80% of leachable gold extracted within 10 days.

These new metallurgical data were not included in the recent mineral resource update (the “Black Pine Resource”) 2 and will be added to the next resource update expected in late 2023.

These new column test results suggest an increase in recoverable gold in the Rangefront Zone of approximately 4% in the upper plate sandstone unit (“Ppos”) and approximately 10% in the middle plate limestone unit (“Pola”) relative to the recovery models used in the Black Pine Resource.

The Rangefront Zone mineralization comprises approximately 27% of the Black Pine Resource 2 .

These new data are being used to develop metallurgical recovery equations to feed into an updated, deposit-wide gold recovery model for use in future resource, engineering, and economic modeling. Aggregate metallurgical data from all phases of testwork to date indicate a gold recovery percentage in the mid-70s at the average grade used in the Black Pine Resource.

Aggregate test results across four phases of metallurgical study over four years, comprising testwork on 113 composites and six bulk samples, continue to support a technically simple, low initial capital, low operating cost, run-of-mine (“ROM”) heap leach processing route for Black Pine oxide mineralization.

1 Weighted average gold extraction is obtained using the following equation: (composite head grade (grams/tonnes) multiplied by extraction (%) for all head grades)/sum of all head grades. Using arithmetic averages tends to over-represent low grade composites and under-represent high grade composites. The arithmetic extraction average of the 24 column tests is 76%.

2 See press release dated February 7, 2023 and the technical report entitled “Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at the Black Pine Gold Project, Cassia and Oneida Counties, Idaho, USA”, effective January 21, 2023, and signed March 10, 2023, co-authored by Ryan Rodney, CPG, and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA, both independent Qualified Persons under NI 43-101; and Moira Smith, Ph.D., P.Geo. of Liberty Gold Corp, available on SEDAR.com.

Jon Gilligan, Chief Operating Officer for Liberty Gold said, “Data from the extensive metallurgical test work completed at Black Pine continue to indicate rapid leaching and relatively high gold extractions from these oxide ores. With these results, the Rangefront Zone is now the highest-recovery oxide material we have found at Black Pine. Recovery continues to be relatively insensitive to particle size and there is a predictable grade-recovery relationship, both of which support run of mine heap leaching as the preferred processing route. The quality and quantity of metallurgical information today equals or exceeds pre-feasibility level requirements, significantly de-risking the project.”

BLACK PINE METALLURGICAL TEST WORK

Liberty Gold has completed multiple phases of metallurgical testing at Black Pine including:

Bulk sample column test results Phase 1A 3 (6 x 300 kilogram surface bulk samples): 78.9% weighted average gold extraction, ranging up to 92.8%

Variability composite column tests (113 composites from PQ drill core) Phase 1B 4 (29 composites): 82.9% weighted average gold extraction, ranging up to 94.5% Phase 2 5 (45 composites): 80.8% weighted average gold extraction, ranging up to 94.8% Phase 3 6 (15 low-grade composites): 65.2% weighted average gold extraction ranging up to 80.3% Phase 4A (24 composites): 86.9% weighted average gold extraction, ranging up to 95.8%



3 Previously referred to as “Phase 1” – see press release dated June 16, 2020

4 Previously referred to as “Phase 2 ” – see press release dated August 18, 2020

5 Previously referred to as “Phase 3 ” – see press release dated October 27, 2021

6 Previously referred to as “Phase 4 ” – see press release dated October 27, 2021

Results generated by the Liberty Gold metallurgical program are consistent with historical column test results from three surface bulk samples and five drill core samples generated by Noranda in 1988 prior to mining, which returned 80.8% weighted average gold extraction.

The deposit-wide gold extraction is represented through the aggregate test data illustrated in Figure 1 below. This graphic illustrates the gold grade to gold extraction relationship for all column tests conducted to date at Black Pine and clearly demonstrates a) the improved metallurgical response from the Rangefront Zone materials relative to the other samples and b) the Phase 3 low-grade samples performing consistently with the grade-extraction trend for Black Pine material overall.

For a graph of results of the Liberty gold grade-gold extraction results for all column test work to date, see Figure 1 or click here:

https://libertygold.ca/images/news/2023/March/Figure1BlackPineGoldGradeGoldExtractionResults03222023.pdf

Figure 1: Black Pine Gold Grade-Gold Extraction Results

Black Pine Gold Grade-Gold Extraction Results





*Data from several columns of Transitional Material are included in the above graph.

Two additional phases of metallurgical testwork are currently in progress, comprising:

Phase 4B: Discovery Zone, E-Pit, A-Pit, F Zone, Tallman Pit and M Zone – 25 composites.

Phase 4C: C/D Pit – 12 composites.

Results from these two phases of testing will be completed in the second half of 2023.

Internal clay content and rock quality models indicate that a small portion of the Black Pine Resource may require in-pit or top-of heap blending, eliminating the need for a crush/agglomeration flowsheet component, and supporting simple ROM heap leaching at Black Pine.

Metallurgical test work completed on Black Pine to date equals or exceeds pre-feasibility requirements, with oxide ROM heap leach recoveries characterised currently by 16 different grade-recovery relationships. It is anticipated that one further phase of testwork beyond that currently in progress is required to meet feasibility standards on current resources.

All metallurgical work at Black Pine has been supervised by Gary Simmons MMSA, formerly the Director of Metallurgy and Technology for Newmont Mining Corp. Mr. Simmons has managed or supervised many metallurgical testing programs on similar Carlin-style sedimentary rock-hosted oxide gold deposits throughout the Great Basin.

PHASE 4A TEST RESULTS

The 24 Rangefront Zone column leach tests produced a weighted average 86.9% gold extraction at an average gold grade of 0.47 grams per tonne gold (“g/t Au”), with a range from 54.1% to 95.8% gold extraction (see Table 1 below).

Gold extraction was rapid, with >80% of the leachable gold extracted within the first 10 days of column leaching (see Figure 2 below).

Percent gold extraction is well-correlated with head grade, with the highest-grade composites returning the higher extraction numbers (see Figure 1 above). Of the 24 column tests: 17 column tests were conducted on material below 0.5 g/t Au and returned weighted average 79.4 % gold extraction. 7 column tests were conducted on material between 0.5 g/t Au and 1.0 g/t Au and returned weighted average 90.9 % gold extraction.



Gold extraction is relatively insensitive to particle size. Most composite extraction results can be projected to coarse particle sizes without significant loss of gold extraction. The relative percent gold extraction insensitivity to increasing particle size is shown in Table 2.

For a table of results of the Black Pine Phase 4A variability composite test results, see Table 1 or click here:

https://libertygold.ca/images/news/2023/March/Table1BlackPinePhase4AVariabilityCompositeTestResults03222023.pdf

Table 1: Results, Black Pine Phase 4A Variability Composite Testing

Black Pine Phase 4A - Rangefront Variability Composite Testing Phase 4A Rangefront Variability Composites Fine Bottle Roll Coarse Bottle Roll Column Tests Feed Target P80 (75µm) Feed Target P80 (1,700µm) Direct Leach CIL Leach Direct Leach CIL Leach Composite ID Rock Formation Feed P80 (µm) Calc Hd Au (ppm) Gold Extracted (%) Feed P80 (µm) Calc Hd Au (ppm) Gold Extracted (%) Feed P80 (µm) Calc Hd Au (ppm) Gold Extracted (%) Feed P80 (µm) Calc Hd Au (ppm) Gold Extracted (%) Feed P80 (mm) Calc Hd Au (ppm) Gold Extracted (%) BP533-90 RF-Pola 54 0.260 82.7 54 0.264 95.8 1,460 0.246 85.0 1,260 0.252 91.7 24.2 0.239 90.8 BP533-91 RF-Pola 36 0.825 79.5 54 0.798 88.3 1,580 0.804 80.5 1,570 0.823 83.4 23.3 0.782 86.7 B511CA-92 RF-Ppos 71 0.379 75.2 69 0.368 82.6 1,430 0.370 70.0 1,350 0.390 71.8 11.3 0.368 80.4 B511CA-93 RF-Ppos 64 0.173 71.1 69 0.172 90.7 1,560 0.147 67.3 1,430 0.170 80.6 25.2 0.150 82.7 B511CA-94 RF-Ppos 72 0.142 69.7 70 0.236 93.2 1,450 0.202 74.8 1,600 0.140 75.0 24.0 0.137 79.6 B511CA-95 RF-Pola 84 0.223 78.0 77 0.146 85.6 1,520 0.183 75.4 1,460 0.217 88.0 24.3 0.209 88.5 B511CA-96 RF-Pola 87 1.360 86.8 84 1.250 93.7 1,370 1.238 89.9 1,400 1.292 91.3 24.7 1.322 92.4 B511CA-97 RF-Pola 182 1.673 87.7 112 1.802 95.1 1,300 1.768 92.5 1,490 1.729 93.9 22.4 1.966 95.8 B511CA-98 RF-Pola 35 0.994 84.4 88 0.930 91.3 1,450 1.054 86.4 1,390 1.012 87.1 25.0 0.938 88.7 B511CA-99 RF-Pola 190 0.270 73.7 150 0.251 83.3 2,190 0.268 72.8 2,100 0.266 78.9 28.8 0.352 84.1 BP541-100 RF-Ppos 65 0.274 73.0 53 0.265 82.6 1,490 0.298 73.2 1,570 0.278 72.3 27.8 0.261 78.5 BP541-101 RF-Ppos 64 0.502 79.3 64 0.504 86.5 1,320 0.522 77.4 1,590 0.491 77.8 10.9 0.459 81.3 BP541-102 RF-Ppos 73 0.169 81.7 69 0.165 91.5 1,720 0.142 83.8 1,320 0.158 85.4 22.2 0.148 91.2 BP541-103 RF-Ppos 79 0.230 80.4 75 0.247 87.9 1,430 0.239 86.6 1,340 0.230 81.7 25.3 0.239 89.1 BP541-104 RF-Ppos 83 0.246 67.5 67 0.230 75.7 1,390 0.264 74.6 1,410 0.223 67.7 24.3 0.214 70.6 BP541-105 RF-Pola 92 0.252 80.2 105 0.252 87.7 890 0.261 83.5 1,510 0.248 86.7 12.4 0.224 87.5 BP541-106 RF-Pola 64 0.568 80.3 42 0.592 89.0 1,270 0.620 84.5 1,360 0.573 84.5 13.7 0.597 88.6 BP541-107 RF-Pola 47 0.226 71.7 69 0.216 82.9 2,540 0.289 80.6 1,290 0.197 74.6 12.5 0.200 76.5 BP556-108 RF-Ppos 52 0.199 63.3 56 0.167 71.9 1,680 0.185 62.7 1,170 0.160 60.6 13.5 0.144 59.0 BP556-109 RF-Pola 62 0.310 61.0 65 0.317 71.9 1,500 0.340 60.3 1,520 0.296 56.1 24.6 0.281 54.1 BP556-110 RF-Pola 42 0.236 80.9 62 0.154 75.3 1,440 0.250 77.2 1,490 0.134 63.4 24.5 0.123 66.7 BP556-111 RF-Pola 81 1.025 84.5 68 1.028 89.2 1,350 1.073 84.4 1,320 1.035 84.6 24.6 0.948 86.6 BP556-112 RF-Pola 57 0.742 82.6 62 0.764 89.1 1,330 0.822 86.4 1,390 0.790 85.2 12.3 0.738 90.0 BP556-113 RF-Pola 66 0.263 80.6 57 0.256 82.8 1,440 0.278 78.8 1,400 0.257 80.9 24.1 0.234 81.6



For a graph of results of the Black Pine Phase 4A variability composite leach curves, see Figure 2 or click here:

https://libertygold.ca/images/news/2023/March/Figure2BlackPinePhase4AVariabilityCompositeLeachCurves03222023.pdf

Figure 2: Cumulative Leach Curves Confirm Rapid Leach Kinetics

Cumulative Leach Curves Confirm Rapid Leach Kinetics





For a table of results of the Black Pine Phase 4A variability composite gold extraction sensitivity to modelled crush size testing, see Table 2 or click here:

https://libertygold.ca/images/news/2023/March/Table2BlackPinePhase4AVariabilityCompositeGoldExtractionSensitivitytoCrushSize03222023.pdf

Table 2: Results, Black Pine Phase 4A Variability Composite Gold Sensitivity to Crush Size

Black Pine Phase 4A - Rangefront Variability Composite Gold Extraction Sensitivity to Modelled Crush Size

KCA

Sample

No. Comp ID Rock

Formation Calc Hd

Au (ppm) 75 µ 1700 µ P80

12.5 mm P80

25 mm P80

50 mm P80

75 mm P80

100 mm P80

125 mm P80

150 mm P80

175 mm P80

200 mm P80

250 mm 95101 A BP533-90 RF-Pola 0.252 95.1 92.5 90.8 90.2 89.6 89.3 89.1 88.9 88.7 88.6 88.5 88.3 95102 A BP533-91 RF-Pola 0.806 87.0 86.0 85.4 85.2 84.9 84.8 84.7 84.7 84.6 84.5 84.5 84.4 95106 A B511CA-95 RF-Pola 0.196 87.4 87.4 87.4 87.4 87.4 87.4 87.4 87.4 87.4 87.4 87.4 87.4 95107 A B511CA-96 RF-Pola 1.292 93.1 92.4 91.9 91.8 91.6 91.5 91.5 91.4 91.4 91.3 91.3 91.2 95108 A B511CA-97 RF-Pola 1.788 94.9 94.9 94.9 94.9 94.9 94.9 94.9 94.9 94.9 94.9 94.9 94.9 95109 A B511CA-98 RF-Pola 0.986 90.4 88.9 88.0 87.7 87.4 87.2 87.1 87.0 86.9 86.9 86.8 86.7 95110 A B511CA-99 RF-Pola 0.281 82.1 82.1 82.1 82.1 82.1 82.1 82.1 82.1 82.1 82.1 82.1 82.1 95114 B BP541-103 RF-Pola 0.237 86.2 86.2 86.2 86.2 86.2 86.2 86.2 86.2 86.2 86.2 86.2 86.2 95115 B BP541-104 RF-Pola 0.235 73.8 71.1 69.3 68.7 68.1 67.7 67.5 67.3 67.1 67.0 66.9 66.7 95116 A BP541-105 RF-Pola 0.247 87.5 87.3 87.2 87.1 87.1 87.1 87.1 87.0 87.0 87.0 87.0 87.0 95117 A BP541-106 RF-Pola 0.590 87.8 87.3 87.0 86.8 86.7 86.7 86.6 86.6 86.5 86.5 86.5 86.5 95118 A BP541-107 RF-Pola 0.226 81.4 77.4 74.8 73.9 73.0 72.4 72.1 71.8 71.5 71.3 71.2 70.9 95120 A BP556-109 RF-Pola 0.309 61.7 58.2 55.9 55.1 54.4 53.9 53.6 53.3 53.1 52.9 52.8 52.5 95121 A BP556-110 RF-Pola 0.179 80.9 74.1 69.7 68.2 66.6 65.8 65.1 64.6 64.2 63.9 63.6 63.1 95122 A BP556-111 RF-Pola 1.022 88.1 86.7 85.8 85.5 85.2 85.0 84.9 84.8 84.7 84.6 84.6 84.5 95123 A BP556-112 RF-Pola 0.771 88.1 88.1 88.1 88.1 88.1 88.1 88.1 88.1 88.1 88.1 88.1 88.1 95124 A BP556-113 RF-Pola 0.258 82.4 81.7 81.3 81.2 81.0 80.9 80.9 80.8 80.8 80.8 80.7 80.7 Weighted Average 0.569 88.5 81.0 79.5 79.0 78.5 78.2 78.0 77.8 77.7 77.6 77.5 77.3 95103 A B511CA-92 RF-Ppos 0.375 79.9 78.0 76.7 76.3 75.8 75.6 75.4 75.2 75.1 75.0 74.9 74.8 95104 A B511CA-93 RF-Ppos 0.162 88.6 84.3 81.6 80.6 79.7 79.1 78.7 78.4 78.2 77.9 77.8 77.4 95105 A B511CA-94 RF-Ppos 0.171 89.7 82.1 77.3 75.6 73.9 72.9 72.2 71.7 71.2 70.9 70.5 70.0 95111 A BP541-100 RF-Ppos 0.275 79.9 77.6 76.2 75.7 75.2 74.9 74.7 74.5 74.4 74.3 74.2 74.0 95112 A BP541-101 RF-Ppos 0.496 85.0 81.3 78.9 78.1 77.2 76.7 76.4 76.1 75.9 75.7 75.6 75.3 95113 A BP541-102 RF-Ppos 0.156 89.6 89.4 89.2 89.2 89.1 89.1 89.1 89.1 89.1 89.1 89.1 89.0 95119 A BP556-108 RF-Ppos 0.171 63.6 61.3 59.9 59.4 58.9 58.6 58.4 58.3 58.2 58.0 58.0 57.8 Weighted Average 0.258 82.3 79.2 77.2 76.5 75.8 75.4 75.1 74.9 74.7 74.6 74.4 74.2



METALLURGICAL TEST PROGRAM

Samples for Phase 4A test work were obtained through drilling PQ core holes. Composites were selected through consideration of rock type, alteration and gold grade to achieve a wide range of geo-metallurgical types. Composites were assembled in Elko, Nevada by Liberty Gold staff, utilizing one-half or three-quarter sawed core, then shipped to Kappes, Cassiday and Associates in Reno, Nevada for metallurgical testing, comprising bottle rolls, column testing and geo-metallurgical characterization, including gold and silver assays, cyanide solubility, sulphur and carbon speciation, preg-robbing analysis, ICP geochemical assays, whole rock analysis, QXRD, load-permeability tests, modified SMC comminution testing, Bond Abrasion (Ai) testing and environmental chemistry.

For a map showing locations of drill holes used for metallurgical testing, see Figure 3, below, or click here:

https://libertygold.ca/images/news/2023/March/Figure3BlackPineMetMap03222023.pdf

Figure 3: Location of Drillholes used for Black Pine Metallurgical Samples

Location of Drillholes used for Black Pine Metallurgical Samples





Program details included:

Coarse bottle roll tests (target of 80% passing 10 mesh or 1.7 millimeter (“mm”) particle size).

Fine bottle roll tests (target of 80% passing 200 mesh or 75 micron particle size).

The direct leach samples were rolled/agitated in bottles in a 1.0 grams per liter (“g/l”) dilute sodium cyanide (“NaCN”) solution for 72 hours (for 200 mesh) or 144 hours (for 10 mesh).

The 200 mesh (75 microns) CIL samples were rolled/agitated in bottles for 72 hours in a 1.0 g/l dilute NaCN solution, containing 20 g/l of activated carbon.

Composites were leached in 10.2 mm and 15.2 mm (four and six inch) diameter columns between 78 to 90 days. And were leached with low strength (0.50 g/l) NaCN solution.



QUALIFIED PERSON

Peter Shabestari, P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration, Liberty Gold, is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and validated that the information contained in the release is accurate.

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is focused on exploring for and developing open pit oxide deposits in the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. We know the Great Basin and are driven to discover and advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios.

QUALITY ASSURANCE – QUALITY CONTROL

Drill composites were calculated using a cut-off of 0.10 g/t Au. Drill intersections are reported as drilled thicknesses. True widths of the mineralized intervals vary between 30% and 100% of the reported lengths due to varying drill hole orientations but are typically in the range of 50% to 90% of true width. Drill samples were assayed by ALS Limited in Reno, Nevada for gold by Fire Assay of a 30 gram (1 assay ton) charge with an AA finish, or if over 5.0 g/t Au were re-assayed and completed with a gravimetric finish. For these samples, the gravimetric data were utilized in calculating gold intersections. For any samples assaying over 0.10 parts per million an additional cyanide leach analysis is done where the sample is treated with a 0.25% NaCN solution and rolled for an hour. An aliquot of the final leach solution is then centrifuged and analyzed by Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy. QA/QC for all drill samples consists of the insertion and continual monitoring of numerous standards and blanks into the sample stream, and the collection of duplicate samples at random intervals within each batch. Selected holes are also analyzed for a 51 multi-element geochemical suite by ICP-MS. ALS Geochemistry-Reno is ISO 17025:2005 Accredited, with the Elko and Twin Falls prep lab listed on the scope of accreditation.

