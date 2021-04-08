U.S. markets open in 9 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,087.75
    +17.75 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,384.00
    +56.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,700.25
    +95.50 (+0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.10
    +15.90 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.63
    -0.14 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.30
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1878
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6530
    -0.0030 (-0.18%)
     

  • Vix

    17.16
    -0.96 (-5.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3753
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7360
    -0.0940 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,688.50
    -1,143.18 (-1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.27
    -36.51 (-2.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.32
    +61.77 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,612.23
    -118.56 (-0.40%)
     

Liberty Grants Compensation Awards

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TSXV: SCAN
OTCQB: LDDFF
Frankfurt: LD2

VANCOUVER, BC and ATLANTA, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2), a leading concealed weapons detection company, announces that pursuant to the Company's omnibus long-term incentive plan, the Company granted today a total of 2,195,000 stock options ("Options") and 1,000,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company.

Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd.)
Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd.)

Bill Frain, Liberty's CEO, states, "Liberty is currently in a growth stage and is hiring key employees in all branches of the Company. The purpose of these awards is to help Liberty recruit the best and the brightest to join our team."

Each Option is exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.50 per share. The Options vest at 25% after six months from the grant date, and 25% every six months thereafter, expiring on April 7, 2026. 750,000 RSUs vest at 100% after 36 months from the date of grant, expiring on April 7, 2026. 250,000 RSUs vest at 100% after 24 months from the date of grant, expiring on April 7, 2026. All Options and RSUs are subject to the terms of the Company's omnibus long-term incentive plan and applicable securities law hold periods.

The purpose of the omnibus long-term incentive plan is to promote greater alignment of interests between employees and shareholders, and to support the achievement of the Company's longer-term performance objectives, while providing a long-term retention element. Disclosure documents concerning the equity incentive plan are available online at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf of Liberty Defense

Bill Frain
CEO & Director

About Liberty Defense

Liberty provides security solutions for concealed weapon detection in high volume foot traffic areas and has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement, for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology that are packaged into the HEXWAVE product. The system is designed to provide discrete, modular and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability. This is intended to provide a means to proactively counter evolving urban threats. The sensors with active 3D radar imaging and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enhanced automatic detection are designed to detect metal and non-metal firearms, knives, explosives and other threats. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although Liberty believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include, amongst others, information relating to the business objectives of Liberty. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Liberty. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause Liberty's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general development, market and industry conditions. The parties undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of their securities or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Liberty cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Liberty's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Liberty has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Liberty as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Liberty does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This press release is not for distribution to U.S. newswire services nor for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.

SOURCE Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/07/c2420.html

Recommended Stories

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Buyers Tentative Ahead of Fed Minutes

    The conditions are ripe for a rally in the AUD/USD and NZD/USD, but buyers may be waiting for the release of the Fed minutes before making their move.

  • Yellen pushes minimum corporate taxes, no more fossil fuel breaks, to pay for infrastructure

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday fleshed out the details of a corporate tax hike plan linked to President Joe Biden's infrastructure investment proposal, aiming to raise $2.5 trillion in new revenues over 15 years by deterring tax avoidance. Yellen's plan relies on negotiating a 21% global minimum corporate tax rate with major economies and a separate 15% minimum tax on 'booked' income aimed at the largest U.S. corporations. Yellen said that promises of increased U.S. investment by corporations under the 2017 Republican tax cuts failed to materialize.

  • Top employers like JPMorgan, Bank of America seeking talent beyond just college graduates: Year Up CEO

    In a new interview, Gerald Chertavian — the chief executive of a job training organization called Year Up, — said major employers understand that some of the most talented job candidates lack bachelor's and other advanced degrees.

  • S&P gains, Treasury yields reverse losses in wake of Fed minutes

    The S&P 500 and the Dow closed modestly higher and Treasury yields reversed slight losses after the Federal Reserve, in minutes of its latest meeting, said that the economic recovery remains far from complete despite showing signs of progress. The Nasdaq ended the session nominally lower, and economically sensitive small caps and transports crossed the finish line well into negative territory. "Today is noncommittal, not much going on, not much conviction one way or another," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut.

  • Bloomberg Foresees Bitcoin Rallying to $400K This Year

    Analysts at Bloomberg Crypto argue the largest cryptocurrency might be due for a run analogous with the steep rallies of 2017 and 2013, following prior "halvings" on the blockchain network.

  • Morgan Stanley Sold Part of Archegos Holdings Before Most Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley sold $5 billion of shares owned by Archegos Capital Management a day before a deluge of block trades sent shockwaves across capital markets.The sale of the basket of shares on March 25 was completed at a fixed discount, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private transactons.The Wall Street bank sold shares held by Bill Hwang’s family office in about 10 companies after the market close, mainly to hedge funds, the person said. CNBC reported earlier Tuesday on the size of the stock sale.Morgan Stanley’s early bid for the exits helped the firm emerge largely unscathed from a fund flameout that’s inflicted billions in losses at other banks. Credit Suisse Group AG on Tuesday announced a $4.7 billion writedown tied to its exposure to Archegos, and Nomura Holdings Inc. has said it could take a hit of as much as $2 billion.Morgan Stanley was one of the early backers of the family office despite the legal taint tied to Hwang. He was accused of insider trading by authorities and in 2012 pleaded guilty to wire fraud on behalf of his hedge fund, Tiger Asia Management.A spokesman for Morgan Stanley declined to comment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A New York Stock Market Gets a Brexit Bounce From Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- The purveyors of U.S. penny stocks now have a booming business in blue chips -- European blue chips.While Brexit drove most London equities trading to platforms in Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Paris, some has migrated to New York’s OTC Markets Group, known primarily for owning the “pink sheets” where thousands of speculative U.S. stocks are bought and sold.Average daily trading in European Union companies on the platform increased 27% in January and 25% in February compared to December, according to OTC Markets. The jump has accompanied rising volumes from the frenzy in retail trading during the pandemic.“We’ve been the unexpected beneficiary” of Brexit, says Jason Paltrowitz, director of OTC Markets Group International Ltd. “We’re getting a look where we might not have gotten it before.”The increase in trading volumes in New York is another sign that Brexit is driving some business away from Europe entirely. New York-based derivatives trading venues have gained following Brexit from the EU’s decision to bar its banks from trading certain contracts on London platforms.Even before Brexit, the OTC Markets platform was used to trade shares in foreign companies, such as Siemens AG, BNP Paribas SA and EssilorLuxottica SA. They can have their shares “cross traded” on the platform without going through the rigorous process of going public in the U.S. and meeting the Securities and Exchange Commisssion’s disclosure requirements.OTC Markets is trying to entice more foreign companies, arguing that it’s an easier way for foreign firms to attract U.S. investors who can trade the shares during U.S. hours and in U.S. dollars.“We’re taking that data and absolutely using it as a springboard to increase our outreach to companies both in the U.K. and more broadly in western Europe,” Paltrowitz said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Archegos: How Wall Street's hubris is a lesson for retail traders

    As Wall Street still clamors to untangle the levered Archegos bets on ViacomCBS and other stocks, lessons are emerging that ring true for both institutional and retail investors. However, while Wall Street lives on to trade another day, the retail crowd may not be as fortunate.

  • Yellen Says Tax Plan Recoups $2 Trillion in Overseas Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen unveiled a detailed sales pitch for the Biden administration’s proposed new corporate-tax code, a plan that she said would be fairer to all Americans, remove incentives for companies to shift investments and profit abroad and raise more money for critical needs at home.Expanding on the tax proposals released last week in President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion economic package, the Treasury said the changes, over a decade, would bring back about $2 trillion in corporate profits into the U.S. tax net, with about $700 billion in federal revenue streaming in from ending incentives to shift profits overseas.All told, the extra tax take of about $2.5 trillion over 15 years would pay for Biden’s eight-year spending initiative, which is aimed at infrastructure, green investments and social programs that would support a larger labor force, according to the Treasury. Few major corporations would be untouched, with tech giants such as Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. likely to pay more.“Our tax revenues are already at their lowest levels in generations, and as they continue to drop lower we will have less money to invest in roads, bridges, broadband and R&D,” Yellen told reporters during a phone briefing, referring to research and development. “By choosing to compete on taxes, we’ve neglected to compete on the skill of our workers and the strength of our infrastructure. It’s a self-defeating competition.”Key ElementsThe Treasury released a 17-page report Wednesday that will likely serve as a road map for administration officials and lawmakers seeking to navigate the combined package of spending and tax proposals through Congress in coming months.The key elements of the corporate tax plan include raising the U.S. corporate rate to 28% from 21%, and imposing minimum taxes on both foreign earnings as well as the domestic profits that corporations report to shareholders, changes that would significantly increase the taxes companies owe.Read more: Biden’s Economic Plan Hinges on Party Unity After Procedural WinThe tax proposals already face sharp opposition from Republican lawmakers and pushback from some moderate Democrats. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin has said he opposes a corporate tax rate above 25%. With the Senate split 50-50, Biden cannot afford to lose the support of a single Democratic senator if he wishes to push through any portion of the package.While most business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable, have come out in opposition to the tax increases, some have acknowledged that there could be benefits from higher corporate taxes to fund infrastructure spending. Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos said Tuesday that he would support a tax-rate increase, but didn’t specify a number.The proposal for a global minimum tax comes as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is managing talks with about 140 countries, including the U.S., on establishing a worldwide levy on corporate profits. A global rate has yet to be decided, though prior proposals had suggested rates at roughly 12.5%. Biden’s plan for 21% would be significantly higher and could complicate negotiations.Read more: Global Minimum Tax Momentum Gains With G-20 Seeing Mid-Year DealThe Treasury report featured a raft of data to support the administration’s case. U.S.-based companies that operate globally collectively paid a 7.8% effective rate in 2018, the first year that former President Donald Trump’s tax cut went into effect, according to the non-partisan Joint Committee on Taxation. The year before, corporations paid 16%.Across member countries of the OECD corporate tax revenues are equivalent to an average 3.1% of GDP. In the U.S., it’s 1%, the Treasury said.Worker BurdenThat places an unfair burden on workers, made worse by Trump’s 2017 changes that cut corporate levies, according to the Treasury report. The report points to research showing corporations put more of their savings from the Trump tax cuts into share buybacks and dividend distributions than into new investments.Profitable companies would no longer be able to use tax breaks to completely eliminate their federal tax bills and would have to pay at least 15% on the profits reported on their financial statements, known as book income.That levy would apply to corporations earning at least $2 billion, an increase from a $100 million threshold included in Biden’s campaign tax plan. About 180 companies have reported income at those levels in recent years and about 45 of those firms would have paid the minimum tax if Biden’s plan were in effect, the report said.The average company facing the tax would have an increased minimum tax liability of about $300 million a year, the Treasury said.Tech GiantsApple, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc. and Intel Corp. all had tens of billions in pre-tax income over the trailing 12 months with effective tax rates in the mid-teens, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. also were big earners in that period, with effective tax rates of about 22% to 23%, according to Bloomberg data.Biden’s plan also calls to repeal central elements of Trump’s 2017 corporate tax overhaul, including the base erosion and anti-abuse tax, or “BEAT.” The measure, which is meant to punish companies that move profits offshore, has been criticized for taxing some non-abusive transfers while missing tax-avoidance strategies.The Treasury said it plans to replace the BEAT with the “SHIELD,” an acronym for stopping harmful inversions and ending low-tax developments. That would block companies from deducting payments made to their affiliates in countries with tax rates lower than the 21% rate on offshore profits. The plan would also include additional penalties for companies that try to move their headquarters to another country to escape the U.S. tax net.Biden’s plan also calls for eliminating all subsidies specifically for oil and gas embedded in the tax code, including deductions for drilling costs. The Treasury Department estimates that would raise about $35 billion in the coming decade.(Updates with affected companies starting in third paragraph. An earlier version corrected the level of corporate-tax revenue in OECD countries.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Higher mortgage rates have borrowing in a slump, but analysts are hopeful

    Mortgage applications keep falling, but a turnaround may be coming.

  • Record-Low Polish Rates Held Steady After Inflation Surprise

    (Bloomberg) -- Poland kept borrowing costs at a record low, judging that threats to the economy from tighter Covid-19 restrictions outweigh a spike in inflation and a weaker national currency.Despite surging price growth prompting nearby Russia and Ukraine to hike interest rates, the central bank in Warsaw left its benchmark at 0.1% for an 11th straight month on Wednesday -- as predicted by all economists surveyed by Bloomberg.The pandemic remains the driving force as a third wave sweeping Europe brings record daily new cases in Poland. After suffering less than their western neighbors during as the coronavirus first appeared last year, the continent’s east has become the planet’s most-deadly region on a per-capita basis this time around.“Available data indicate that the coming quarters will see a recovery of economic activity, although the scale and pace of the recovery are uncertain,” the central bank said in a statement. “The further course of the pandemic and its impact on the economic situation in Poland and abroad continue to be the main source of uncertainty.”As regards inflation, which hit a six-month high in March, the bank sees price growth accelerating further in the coming months on fuel prices, before slowing as the government’s vaccination program ramps up and the pandemic fades to “ease the impact of supply-side factors.”Of more concern is the damage being wrought by the virus on the European Union’s biggest eastern economy, which shrank for the first time in nearly three decades in 2020.Central-bank projections published last month envisage 4.1% growth this year as ultra-low rates are complimented by quantitative easing and 300 billion zloty ($77 billion) in fiscal stimulus from the government. But MPC member Jerzy Kropiwnicki said last week in a blog post that lockdown measures are “significantly weakening hopes” for a recovery in the coming months.“The economy will rebound positively in the second half of the year,” he wrote, forecasting a full-year number of 3% to 3.5%.The zloty -- the second-worst-performing emerging-market currency in March -- could help by making exporters’ goods more attractive. The central bank had long being calling for a weaker currency, repeatedly warning that its earlier strength was a threat to faster economic expansion and intervening to weaken it in December.The bank reiterated Wednesday that it stands ready to intervene again, saying the pace of recovery will depend on foreign-exchange developments. After the currency slid to a 12-year low against the euro last month, the bank softened earlier wording that talked about the lack of a durable zloty adjustment hindering economic growth.More clarity may come from Governor Adam Glapinski, who’ll hold an online news conference Friday at 3 p.m. Warsaw time.(Updates with central bank statement starting in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Decline in Slowest Trading Day of This Year: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks dropped in the slowest trading day of 2021 after a rally that drove the equity market to all-time highs. Treasuries climbed.Volume on U.S. exchanges slipped below 10 billion shares for the first time this year. Tech companies led losses in the S&P 500 on Tuesday, offsetting gains in retailers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq 100 also retreated. Stocks tied to the Archegos Capital Management blowup ended the session higher as investors brushed news that Credit Suisse Group AG unloaded more than $2 billion of the shares in the latest block trades stemming from the liquidation of Bill Hwang’s fund.Trading has slowed in recent days as investors grappling with wild rotations awaited the start of the earnings season. Traders bought stocks in record amounts in the first quarter of 2021 as a combination of generous stimulus and bets on an economic recovery drove $372 billion into global equity funds, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists. The data confirm the bullish market sentiment that has pushed shares to fresh highs, with optimism over vaccination efforts outweighing concern that higher bond yields can interfere with the rally.“Stocks’ momentum is strong, no doubt about that,” said Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist at Ally Invest. “But the market may be ready to take a breather as investors digest all the good news, determine how much of that is priced in and weigh it against uncertain risks like inflation.”On the economic front, data showed U.S. job openings rose to a two-year high in February, led by gains in some of the industries hardest hit during the pandemic. The International Monetary Fund upgraded its global growth forecast for the second time in three months, while warning about a divergence between advanced and lesser-developed nations.Some key events to watch this week:The 2021 Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group take place virtually. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday.The Fed publishes minutes from its March meeting on Wednesday.Japan releases its balance of payments numbers Thursday.China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.7%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.1%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%.The euro increased 0.5% to $1.1875.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.4% to 109.79 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 0.16%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased five basis points to 1.65%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries fell three basis points to 2.32%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude climbed 1.3% to $59.43 a barrel.Gold rose 0.9% to $1,743.63 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Trump's steel tariffs could be a big boost to Biden's infrastructure push

    A report from the Economic Policy Institute (EPI) found that Section 232 import measures protected the domestic steel industry from chronic global excess capacity in major exporting countries.

  • World Bank warns against 'high' global tax minimum

    The comments by David Malpass come as G-20 leaders said they hoped to reach a global tax deal by mid-year.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Futures Premium Rises Again Despite Bitcoin’s Relatively Flat Performance

    Bitcoin traders are increasing their bullish bets in futures markets – and taking more risk.

  • Bitcoin Drops 6% in Korea, Shrinking the ‘Kimchi Premium’

    Bitcoin lost ground after Upbit suspended KRW deposits and withdrawals.

  • US STOCKS-S&P closes slightly higher after Fed minutes feed stable rate view

    Major averages hovered near unchanged on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 closing up slightly after the Federal Reserve released minutes from its most recent meeting that reinforced the U.S. central bank's position to remain patient before raising rates. The major indexes held near unchanged for most of the day but the S&P 500 briefly climbed to a session high after the minutes, in which Fed officials said it would likely take "some time" for substantial further progress on goals of maximum employment and stable prices.

  • Yuan Erases Year’s Gains Against Dollar as PBOC Steps Aside

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s yuan is hurting after months of standing tall against the dollar.In March, the currency gave up all its 2021 gains and then some. There are signs a short-term retreat may be starting as the drivers that lifted the yuan last year -- a quicker economic rebound from the pandemic and investors seeking yields -- get eroded, dimming the currency’s appeal.Investors flooded into Chinese bond markets in 2020, boosting yuan usage and furthering China’s ambitions to internationalize its currency. But, a spike in Treasury yields is now cutting into the yuan’s yield premium, while an FTSE Russell index inclusion will now take place over a much longer period, slowing inflows. Throw in tensions between Beijing and Washington, and all these are speed-bumps for a currency that jumped almost 7% against the dollar last year.“Last year, 10-year U.S. versus Chinese government bonds were glaringly attractive whereas that’s compressed now,” Thu Ha Chow, a portfolio manager at Loomis Sayles Investments Asia in Singapore, said of yield spreads. “Dollar-yuan can go up a bit, but not to the worrying levels like what we saw” previously, she added.Foreign investors boosted their holdings of Chinese bonds by more than 1 trillion yuan ($153 billion) last year to a record 3.3 trillion yuan, according to data from the central bank. The funds were driven by a yield spread that touched a record of around 2.5% in November, and a resilience that made China’s debts a haven.Read: U.S. Debt Rout Ignites Hunt for New Havens That Ends in ChinaSo far, the current bout of weakness doesn’t seem to be worrying the People’s Bank of China. Two weeks ago, it vowed to increase currency flexibility, a sign that Beijing will allow the yuan to drop against the dollar. Another policy maker recently expanded the quota for outgoing investments.“The PBOC will have tools to deal with any sharp depreciation, and it looks to be comfortable with the yuan correction for now,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian currency strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd.The yuan’s decline in March, its biggest monthly drop in a year, has arrested a steady advance that saw it head toward 6.4 from a low of 7.18 against the dollar last May. The onshore currency fell 0.1% to 6.5481 as of 11:04 a.m. in Shanghai.Yield AdvantageThis year, a relentless climb in Treasury yields has narrowed the yield gap of Chinese government bonds by around 1 percentage point from the record high. That advantage looks set to erode further with some on Wall Street forecasting that U.S. yields will climb to 2%.Foreign funds trimmed their holdings of Chinese government debt in March, the first time in two years, according to the latest data. Adding to the strains is an extension of the inclusion period for Chinese bonds into FTSE Russell’s flagship index to three years rather than the 12 months envisioned.“The yuan will likely keep weakening in the near-term, as none of the key developments in global markets is good news for the currency.” said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp., adding the yuan may drop to 6.6 per dollar soon. “But the depreciation will be temporary, with the currency steadying in the second half, as the dollar rise will lose steam.”There’s also evidence that Chinese corporates and individuals have become less willing to own the yuan. They cut buying for two months as of February, the first back-to-back reduction in more than two years. At the same time, onshore banks became more active dollar buyers via the swaps market.Read: Worst Yuan Selloff in Year Drives Traders Back to Daily FixTo top it off, U.S.-China relations are back in the limelight. The first face-to-face meeting between officials of the Biden administration and their Chinese counterparts failed to reach agreement on the way ahead. Washington recently imposed sanctions over alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang, spurring a backlash from Beijing.When the trade war between China and the U.S. escalated in August 2019, the yuan quickly tanked to 7 per dollar, the first time in a decade.Still, any decline would be temporary, according to Chow at Loomis Sayles. “When the yields become attractive again there’ll be a whole load of people who’d have global mandates needing to allocate to China,” she said. “If there was a big weakness, there’d be an opportunity for people to get back in.”(Updates with latest bond holding data in 10th paragraph, and yuan pricing)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Firming with US Dollar Starting to Lose Its Appeal as Safe-Haven

    Gold futures could continue to rise over the short-run because the relationship between the dollar and stocks may have shifted.

  • Gold eases on swift recovery bets as focus turns to Fed minutes

    Gold prices fell on Wednesday as strong economic data from the United States bolstered hopes of a swift recovery, with focus also turning to minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting for monetary policy cues. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,738.35 per ounce by 10:26 a.m. EDT (1426 GMT). "The gold market is looking at an economy that's recovering much quicker than anyone anticipated, which could change the stance of the of the Fed going forward," said Jeffrey Sica, founder of Circle Squared Alternative Investments.