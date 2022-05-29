Liberty Helps More Women Step Onto the Property Ladder

Home Loan

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The number of women entering the property market on their own is rising and non-bank lender Liberty is keen to support this growing trend.

Despite Australia's continued gender pay gap, recent CoreLogic data shows that over the past year the number of women buying on their own is a near-match to men, who have traditionally dominated the market.

The percentage of independent women buyers increased by 0.9% to 28.3% in 2020, compared to men at 29% for the same period.

Liberty's Head of Consumer Advocacy Heidi Armstrong says that with their free-thinking approach and strong diversity and inclusion values, Liberty is eager to encourage this home loan trend to continue.

"Our goal has always been to help more people get financial by providing free-thinking finance solutions to more people. As a Work180 endorsed employer, the 2021 Women in Finance Employer of Choice, and sponsors of women's sport in WBBL, AFLW and A-Leagues, we are proud to champion women in all their ventures."

Getting a home loan can feel daunting. But working with an experienced mortgage broker can help any borrower to get onto the property ladder sooner.

"Our Liberty Adviser network is currently 25% women - and growing. We are very conscious of fostering strong women representation in the industry to help encourage and empower more women into their own homes."

Offering free-thinking loan options for borrowers of all kinds - from the self-employed to those with low deposits or credit blemishes - Liberty ensures that customers receive a home loan solution tailored to their needs.

With a comprehensive understanding of the mortgage market, a broker such as a Liberty Adviser can guide borrowers through the process to help them assess all their options.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

