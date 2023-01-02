Liberty Home Guard Unveils New Technician Portal

America's Top-Rated Home Warranty Provider Continues to Leverage Technology for Partner and Customer Support

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Home Guard (https://www.libertyhomeguard.com/), a leading provider of home warranties and service contracts, recently launched a comprehensive digital portal to assist its partnered technicians across the United States. Verified technicians can now view and accept jobs and work orders, submit claims diagnoses, request authorizations, remit invoices, and communicate with customers all through a single digital interface. Liberty Home Guard's new proprietary software also allows technicians to accumulate and review data that can inform business efficiency and budgetary decisions.

Liberty Home Guard had previously deployed a digital customer portal to streamline the warranty experience for American homeowners. The new technician portal speaks to the company's commitment to investing in its collaborators just as it does its customers. This steadfast support is the primary driver of Liberty Home Guard's success in building one of the most impressive national networks of licensed technicians in the entire home warranty industry.

Since its founding, Liberty Home Guard has grown at a remarkable pace. The company currently serves homeowners in 48 states and Washington, D.C., and plans for continued expansion. Customers and consumer advocacy groups routinely rank Liberty Home Guard as the number one home warranty provider in the United States.

Cofounders and CEOs David B. Moreno and Benjamin Joseph credit their company's success in large part to their investment in technology to increase efficiency in their business operations. Like the existing customer portal, the new technician portal will increase communication among key stakeholders in the business, expedite customer service, reduce financial expenditures, and simplify day-to-day tasks for core staff and partners. These benefits all directly contribute to an improved customer experience.

The Liberty Home Guard team has expressed excitement about future initiatives. The company continues to innovate, bringing fresh ideas to the home warranty industry that empower homeowners across America.

