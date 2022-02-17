Liberty Launch Academy E-Launch on Feb, 21: Disrupting Education for Good #DE4G

Students, teachers, and mentors can apply online starting 2/21. Learn more about our innovative education model by attending our first Information Night on 2/21 from 5-8 pm.

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucas Kjar, Liberty Lake resident, father, and founder of the AutoSavvy Dealerships, announced that student, teacher, and mentor applications for Liberty Launch Academy will be opening Feb. 21. LLA is a co-ed, privately funded academy focused on an innovative, hands-on, and engaging learning environment for grades K-8. It will be opening for Fall 2022 in Liberty Lake, Washington and will scale up to grades K-12 in the near future.

The core vision of the school surrounds a PBL cross-curricular approach supported by a comprehensive range of research, programs, and strategies to help students discover their love for learning. Their model includes working with mentors, the local community, as well as learning through exploration and sport. The culmination of these learning projects will be assessment tools to measure the student's mastery of integral elements of true learning: explanation, demonstration, problem-solving, and collaborative group work.

With a drive to "Disrupt Education for Good," (#DE4G) Liberty Launch Academy hopes to create Humans of Great Character, Masters of Knowledge, and Change Agents in their Community.

To assist with the important foundational work of Liberty Launch Academy's vision, Kjar brought in Sam Abrams, Liberty Lake native and founding principal of two award-winning schools in Qatar, to become the head of school.

