Liberty Military Housing to be featured on Military Makeover with Montel®: Operation Career

LMH Supports Quality Career Opportunities for Veterans and Military Spouses

Huntington Beach, CA, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Military Housing (LMH) is honored to partner with Military Makeover with Montel® in support of veteran and spouse employment.

“Finding meaningful work can be challenging, and as an employee-owned company that serves military families, Liberty Military Housing provides a rewarding career path that gives our veterans an opportunity to continue their service after they transition from active duty. In addition to the veterans who find a second career with LMH, we are also proud to hire military spouses, giving them flexibility as they frequently move between the various installations we support,” said Philip J. Rizzo, CEO of LMH.

LMH is the first employee-owned military housing provider in the country and the largest in the multifamily industry. LMH is also a company committed to supporting employee development, both personally and professionally.

LMH is always looking for dedicated team members in a variety of roles to create meaningful results, which allows our company to meet the highest standards. Much like the military, camaraderie and collaboration are at the foundation of our culture. Please join us as we partner with Military Makeover with Montel® in our goal to hire those who have served into positions that will allow them to give back and stay connected with their military comrades.

Liberty Military Housing will be featured on Military Makeover with Montel® on August 10, 2022, and August 17, 2022, at 7:30 AM ET/PT on Lifetime TV.

Own Your Passion for Service. Visit JoinLMH.com to apply today.

About Liberty Military Housing

Liberty Military Housing (LMH), formerly known as Lincoln Military Housing, is the leading privatized housing provider and the largest employee-owned company in the multifamily industry. LMH provides more than 36,000 homes in over 200 communities across ten states and the District of Columbia. We are proud of the award-winning communities we build and manage and continue looking ahead to new ways of serving military families, our team, and our partners. Our mission is to contribute to military readiness and morale by ensuring military families live in homes and communities built and maintained to the highest standards. LMH was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DoD) partnership.

Story continues

For more information about Liberty Military Housing, please visit www.LiveLMH.com.

Military Makeover with Montel®, A BrandStar Original, is America’s leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense, and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families.

About BrandStar: We’re matchmakers; connecting People to Brands to Do Life Better. BrandStar has unparalleled experience in creating customized educational content for brands with laser targeted extensive distribution through their multi-channel network ecosystem and methodology. From Original television programming on Lifetime, BrandStar.tv, social media, digital marketing, to media management and PR; BrandStar helps brands connect with the right consumer, at the right time, with the right message, through all the right channels.

CONTACT: Shannon Milder Liberty Military Housing 619.204.7275 smilder@livelmh.com



