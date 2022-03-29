U.S. markets close in 5 hours 59 minutes

Liberty Military Housing Honored with High Score For Resident Satisfaction for Eighth Consecutive Year

Liberty Military Housing
·3 min read

SatisFacts awards recognize multifamily management companies and communities that provide an extraordinary living experience to their residents.
San Diego, CA, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Military Housing (LMH) employee-owners prove once again that their commitment and dedication to resident experience is one of the best in the industry. LMH's overall score from the third-party survey company SatisFacts was 4.62 out of 5.00, with a total of 35,035 completed surveys. This year marks the eighth consecutive year that LMH has received the "Exceptional" award rating from resident feedback.

The SatisFacts survey measures the resident experience from move-in to move-out. Residents score their interaction with office and maintenance staff on a 5-point scale. The SatisFacts Index allows LMH to benchmark resident satisfaction compared to other Public-Private Ventures (PPVs) and conventional multi-family housing companies. LMH then uses the scores to elevate resident satisfaction, retention, and overall community performance.

"The driving tenet of our mission each day is to provide exemplary service to our military families. Our team reviews these surveys and the feedback provided allows us to pivot, adapt, and shift to the changing needs of our residents. Being recognized again as an award-winning company highlights that our team's efforts to exceed expectations do not go unnoticed, and I am proud to work with such a dedicated group of professionals," said Philip J. Rizzo, CEO.

Since 2001, LMH has searched for answers to the pressing question, "How can we honor the sacrifice our families make and provide them the best possible living experience?" To answer that, LMH has leveraged data-driven technology and ongoing relationships with DoD partners to improve the resident experience, streamline maintenance, better train our team members to maintain the homes, and improve the sustainability of each neighborhood in support of the military’s greater mission at home and abroad.

Year after year, more residents are engaging and completing the surveys, which ultimately helps improve the overall experience and quality of life for our military families.

About Liberty Military Housing

Liberty Military Housing (LMH), formerly known as Lincoln Military Housing, is the leading privatized housing provider and the largest employee-owned company in the multi-family industry. LMH provides more than 36,000 homes in over 200 communities across ten states and the District of Columbia. We are proud of the award-winning communities we build and manage and continue looking ahead to new ways of serving military families, our team, and our partners. Our mission is to contribute to military readiness and morale by ensuring military families live in homes and communities built and maintained to the highest standards.

LMH was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DoD) partnership. For more information about Liberty Military Housing, please visit www.livelmh.com.

About SatisFacts

SatisFacts is the leading provider of resident surveys, focusing on multi-family retention and reputation management. With over 15 years of experience and serving more than 3 million units nationwide, SatisFacts' surveys provide actionable feedback to help increase resident satisfaction and property management companies' overall bottom lines. To learn more about the services they provide, please visit www.satisfacts.com. SatisFacts is a division of Internet Brands®.

Attachment

CONTACT: Brooke Scarbrough Liberty Military Housing 757.618.6825 bscabrough@livelmh.com


