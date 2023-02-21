Liberty Military Housing is Recognized as One of the Top 100 Largest Employee Owned Companies in the Nation

Huntington Beach, CA, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Center for Employee Ownership (NCEO) recognized Liberty Military Housing by including them in their distinguished list of companies on their Employee Ownership 100 List. The list includes the Nation's most prominent and largest companies that are at least 50% owned by an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) or other broad-based employee ownership plan. NCEO is a nonprofit organization that has been supporting the employee-owner community since 1981. Liberty is honored to be included in this elite group of business partners.

“At Liberty, we are extremely proud to be an employee-owned company. Our employee-owners bring a proactive, solution-oriented mindset and unparalleled levels of empathy and understanding for our residents and one another. With over 6,000 employee-owned companies in the US, receiving this honor directly reflects our employee’s strong dedication and commitment to Liberty’s mission to serve those who serve our country.” Philip J. Rizzo, CEO, Liberty Military Housing.

ABOUT

Liberty Military Housing, formerly known as Lincoln Military Housing, is the leading privatized housing provider and the largest employee-owned company in the multifamily industry. Liberty provides more than 36,000 homes in over 200 communities across ten states and the District of Columbia. We are proud of the award-winning communities we build and manage and continue looking ahead to new ways of serving military families, our team, and our partners. Our mission is to contribute to military readiness and morale by ensuring military families live in homes and communities built and maintained to the highest standards. Liberty was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DoD) partnership.

For more information about Liberty Military Housing, please visit LiveLMH.com.

CONTACT: Shannon Milder Liberty Military Housing 619-204-7275 smilder@livelmh.com



