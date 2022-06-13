U.S. markets close in 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,747.24
    -153.62 (-3.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,493.23
    -899.56 (-2.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,807.31
    -532.71 (-4.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,710.33
    -89.95 (-5.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.18
    -0.49 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.80
    -51.70 (-2.76%)
     

  • Silver

    21.09
    -0.84 (-3.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0417
    -0.0110 (-1.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3660
    +0.2100 (+6.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2128
    -0.0181 (-1.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3200
    -0.1000 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,271.17
    -4,248.66 (-15.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    489.40
    -52.48 (-9.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.81
    -111.71 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.85 (-3.01%)
     

Liberty Mutual Insurance Appoints Damon Hart to Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary

·4 min read

Executive Vice President, Corporate Secretary and Chief of Staff to the Chief Executive Officer Mark Touhey Announces Retirement at End of 2022

BOSTON, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Long today announced that Damon Hart has been named Secretary, effective January 2023, in addition to his current role as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. As Secretary, Hart will be responsible for overseeing governance for the company's Board of Directors. Hart, who has been part of the company's executive leadership team since 2021 will report to Tim Sweeney, who was appointed CEO of Liberty Mutual beginning in January 2023.

Damon Hart has been named Liberty Mutual Insurance Secretary, effective January 2023, in addition to his current role as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. As Secretary, Hart will be responsible for overseeing governance for the company’s Board of Directors
Damon Hart has been named Liberty Mutual Insurance Secretary, effective January 2023, in addition to his current role as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. As Secretary, Hart will be responsible for overseeing governance for the company’s Board of Directors

"Damon continues to move our organization forward with his dedicated leadership and passion for growing our business and employees," said Long. "As Secretary, his vast experience across a wide variety of legal disciplines will be a great value to our Board governance, policyholders and partners."

Hart joined Liberty Mutual in 2014 and was promoted to Deputy Chief Legal Officer in 2020 before his current appointment. Prior to this, he served as Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel for litigation and coverage, overseeing the interests of Liberty Mutual and providing enterprise-wide coverage advice and opinions. He also spent several years as Deputy General Counsel for Employment Legal.

Hart is actively involved in the company's Employee Resource Groups and throughout the community where he coaches youth sports and mentors rising professionals. He is a founding member of The New Commonwealth Racial Equity and Social Justice Fund – a coalition of Black and Brown executives in Massachusetts working to address and eliminate systemic racism and racial inequity. Hart is also on the Board of Directors of The Home for Little Wanderers, which is supported by the Liberty Mutual Foundation, and the New England Legal Foundation.

Executive Vice President, Corporate Secretary and Chief of Staff to the CEO Mark Touhey Announces Retirement

The company's current Executive Vice President, Corporate Secretary and Chief of Staff to the CEO Mark Touhey announced he will retire at the end of 2022. He has worked at Liberty Mutual for 28 years, serving in multiple senior leadership positions across the Global Risk Solutions business unit, and talent and enterprise services and corporate finance departments.

Touhey has served in his current role since 2016, overseeing the company's Board of Directors engagement and corporate governance and community investments, which has become a model of philanthropic excellence and giving under his leadership. He has also led the organization's corporate strategy and research department.

He is actively involved as co-executive chairman of the organization's Employee Resource Group focused on employees of African descent and allies, and is passionate about Liberty Mutual's diversity, equity and inclusion journey. Touhey also serves on the Board of Directors of the Boston-based non-profit More than Words, a job training and youth development program that is supported by the Liberty Mutual Foundation, as well as The Partnership, Inc., an organization that works with client companies to deliver leadership training to diverse and multicultural professionals at all stages of their career.

"Mark has been an instrumental leader at our company and a great counsel to the Board of Directors, executive team and me over many years," said Long. "One of his many legacies is driving the Liberty Mutual Foundation's growth and strategic direction, increasing our thought leadership and recognition in the industry. I'd like to thank Mark for his tremendous contributions to the organization."

"It's been an honor to be part of this outstanding company for nearly 30 years and I'm truly grateful to my colleagues," said Touhey. "I'm extremely proud of the work we've done together to make our organization and communities stronger and am excited to see how it evolves in the years to come."

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. By providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care, we help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, today we are the sixth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2021 gross written premium. We also rank 78th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2021 revenue. As of December 31, 2021, we had $48.2 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ over 47,000 people in 29 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

For more information, visit www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

Contact:         

Liberty Mutual Media Relations


mediarelations@libertymutual.com

Liberty Mutual Insurance Executive Vice President, Corporate Secretary and Chief of Staff to the CEO Mark Touhey will retire at the end of 2022. Touhey has worked at Liberty Mutual for 28 years, including his current role since 2016 overseeing the company’s Board of Directors engagement and corporate governance and community investments.
Liberty Mutual Insurance Executive Vice President, Corporate Secretary and Chief of Staff to the CEO Mark Touhey will retire at the end of 2022. Touhey has worked at Liberty Mutual for 28 years, including his current role since 2016 overseeing the company’s Board of Directors engagement and corporate governance and community investments.
Liberty Mutual Insurance (PRNewsfoto/Liberty Mutual Insurance)
Liberty Mutual Insurance (PRNewsfoto/Liberty Mutual Insurance)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liberty-mutual-insurance-appoints-damon-hart-to-executive-vice-president-chief-legal-officer-and-secretary-301566845.html

SOURCE Liberty Mutual Insurance

Recommended Stories

  • 'Never say never': Wall Street contemplates a shock decision from the Fed

    Betting markets and some Wall Street firms are now predicting a larger-than-expected bump in short-term interest rates, expectations are Powell will stick to his communicated strategy of raising rates by 0.50% this week.

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed. How Much More It Could Fall.

    The S&P 500 is showing clear signs of weakness that have it on a path for more losses—even to 3250, chart watchers say.

  • Coinbase and Billionaire Saylor Swept Up in Bitcoin Crash

    Bitcoin prices are moving to their lowest levels since 2020. Economist Adam Schiff, one of the biggest critics of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, predicts that the most popular digital currency will drop at least as low as $20,000. Bitcoin alone represents a bit more than 45% of the crypto market, according to data firm CoinGecko.

  • Why Amazon, Apple, and Meta Platforms Are Falling Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) were all tumbling Monday, and the major stock indices were sliding as well. Investors are worried that rising inflation -- and the Federal Reserve's response to it -- could drag the economy into a recession.

  • ‘Every month I express my concerns to my adviser, but he says not to worry.’ My 401(k) has lost over 20% and I can’t afford to lose that kind of money. Is it time to find a new adviser?

    Have a question about dealing with your financial planner or looking to hire a new one? Answer: In general, a 20% loss for someone retiring in a year suggests the account may be invested too aggressively, says certified financial planner Daniel P. Forbes of Forbes Financial Planning, Inc. That said, certified financial planner Grace Yung of Midtown Financial points out that this is a midterm election year and historically, midterm election years are volatile due to uncertainty. The first thing would be to have a serious conversation with your current adviser because it seems your investment portfolio may be too aggressive for your willingness to ride out the market’s ups and downs.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

    How far off is Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial...

  • Why Shares of Affirm, Upstart, and SoFi Are Falling Today

    Shares of several popular fintech stocks fell today as investors digested inflation data from Friday and prepared for the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting tomorrow. The Nasdaq Composite had fallen almost 4% as of this writing. Shares of buy now, pay later company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) had fallen close to 10% as of 10:25 a.m. ET today.

  • Energy stocks: ‘Demand destruction is likely to occur,’ ETF strategist says

    SS&C ALPS Advisors Chief ETF Strategist Paul Baiocchi joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stock market performance ahead of the Fed’s rate hike announcement, the state of energy stocks and oil companies, and the outlook for supply and demand.

  • 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we will look at 10 blue-chip stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip reading about Ken Fisher’s insights on the current market situation and his hedge fund’s recent performance, you can go directly to 5 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken […]

  • 5 Stocks To Avoid Like The Plague When The Recession Starts

    Many S&P 500 investors are convinced a recession is on the way. And if it is, you'll want to know which stocks to avoid.

  • Is There Now An Opportunity In Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)?

    Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last...

  • Why the Market Slump is Good News

    U.S. stocks are plunging to fresh lows for the year as a bear-market rally from their previous lows in late May gets wiped away. The big names that led the bull market for years are being humbled. The so-called FAANG stocks are all well off their highs from late 2021, none more so than Netflix which has dropped nearly 75% in less than 8 months.

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( NYSE:ZIM ) can tell us which group is most...

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks With 9% Yield; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Inflation data dominated the market news at the end of last week, and rightly so. The May print, of 8.6% annualized gains in the consumer price index, marked a sharp reversal from the modest decline seen in April, and a new ‘highest level in 40 years’ data point. It reignited worries that the rosy projections – of a transient inflation, or of lower rates by early next year – are unlikely to reach fruition. Even though unemployment is low and wages are up, the declines in real earnings and the GD

  • Should You Consider Acquiring VALE Shares?

    Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC, an asset management firm, published its first-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its first-quarter letter, the fund mentioned that there are always risks in the resources sector, and they believe investors are likely to be rewarded with a compelling mix […]

  • 10 Canadian Stocks to Buy Amid Rate Hikes

    In this article, we discuss 10 Canadian stocks to buy amid rate hikes. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Canadian Stocks to Buy Amid Rate Hikes. The rising rates environment has hit Canada too, and on June 1, The Bank of Canada raised its target for the overnight […]

  • As tech melts down, a truth remains: Semiconductors are eating the world

    When tech, and more specifically semiconductor companies, grow, GDP grows. While forecasts vary, McKinsey places the semiconductor industry’s growth to become a trillion-dollar industry by 2030 based on what the consulting firm estimated to be 6% to 8% annual growth and around 2% annual price growth — all depending on the return of balance in supply and demand.

  • MicroStrategy’s Losses on Its Bitcoin Bet Near $1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc. founder and Chief Executive Officer Michael Saylor’s big bet on Bitcoin has backfired in a major way as the paper loss for his firm’s holdings of the largest digital asset has reached roughly $1 billion.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Crushed as Recession Jitters Jolt Trading: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Ri

  • Tesla Stock: Undervalued and Heading to $1,100, Says RBC

    Sentiment is low, everyone is bearish, and the stock market appears to be sinking to the bottom. However, looking at the case for Tesla (TSLA), with shares down ~38% year-to-date, RBC analyst Joseph Spak believes that now is the time to buy the dip. "Near-term set-up seems favorable... With investors primed for lower deliveries, we believe 2Q22 margins can surprise to upside," Spak opined. The analyst expects Q2 deliveries will drop to 249,000 (compared to Q1’s 310,000), due to the pricing actio

  • 2 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $100,000 by 2030

    Technology stocks have plunged big time in 2022, with the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index down nearly 35% so far this year thanks to a hawkish Federal Reserve that's hiking interest rates in a bid to keep surging inflation in check. The likes of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) have borne the brunt of the stock market sell-off in 2022. It wouldn't be surprising to see the likes of AMD and Micron turn a $10,000 investment into $100,000 by the end of the decade.