Liberty Mutual Insurance Appoints Melanie Foley to Executive Vice President and Chief Administration Officer

·3 min read

Jen Ughetta Named Chief People Officer

BOSTON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Long today announced that Melanie Foley has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Administration Officer, effective July 2022. Foley previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Talent and Enterprise Services Officer, and in this expanded role, will maintain her current responsibilities in addition to overseeing the company's corporate administration departments and community and philanthropic investments, beginning January 2023. Foley, who has been part of the company's executive leadership team since 2011 will report to Tim Sweeney, who was appointed CEO of Liberty Mutual beginning in January 2023.

Foley has been at Liberty Mutual for over 25 years and has held positions of increasing responsibility across a variety of areas in the company's U.S. Personal Insurance business unit, including sales, marketing and as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Distribution. In her current role as Executive Vice President and Chief Talent and Enterprise Services Officer, Foley leads the company's talent, procurement, brand and communications, diversity, equity and inclusion, sustainability, real estate and workplace services functions.

Under Foley's leadership, Liberty Mutual has received numerous awards and recognitions for its focus on DEI, philanthropy and the work environment, including PEOPLE "Companies that Care," Equal Opportunity Magazine "Top Employer" and Great Place to Work U.S. Foley is actively involved in the community with a focus on philanthropy, education and well-being, and is a current Board member at Boston Medical Center, HopeWell, one of New England's leading providers of intensive foster care, and her alma mater Bentley University.

"Melanie's strong, accomplished leadership continues to be integral in creating a workplace culture where all our global employees can be themselves, grow and learn," said Long. "She values inclusion, transparency and equity, and challenges the status quo to make things better for our employees and ultimately our customers."

Jen Ughetta Named Chief People Officer

In conjunction with Foley's appointment, she also announced that Jen Ughetta will become Chief People Officer of Liberty Mutual Insurance, effective July 2022. Ughetta, who will continue to report to Foley, has been at the company since 2018. In her new position, she will have responsibility for all talent-focused teams across the enterprise, including talent acquisition, total rewards, employee relations, leadership learning and talent, and the business-embedded talent advisor communities, among other areas of focus.

Previously, Ughetta was Executive Vice President and Chief Talent Officer of Global Retail Markets. Prior to joining Liberty Mutual, she spent 20 years at Munich Reinsurance in various human resources roles, including Chief Human Resources Officer for the company's U.S. operations.

"Jen is a proven leader dedicated to upholding our identity and values and empowering employees to bring their full selves to the workplace," said Foley. "I'm confident she will continue making an important impact on our company in her new position as we further establish Liberty Mutual as an employer of choice in the marketplace."

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. By providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care, we help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, today we are the sixth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2021 gross written premium. We also rank 78th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2021 revenue. As of December 31, 2021, we had $48.2 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ over 47,000 people in 29 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

For more information, visit www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

 

Contact:     

Liberty Mutual Media Relations              


mediarelations@libertymutual.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liberty-mutual-insurance-appoints-melanie-foley-to-executive-vice-president-and-chief-administration-officer-301568465.html

SOURCE Liberty Mutual Insurance

