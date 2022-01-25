U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,343.25
    -60.50 (-1.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,004.00
    -249.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,217.25
    -283.75 (-1.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,004.10
    -27.60 (-1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.20
    -0.11 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.20
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1278
    -0.0052 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.94
    +4.09 (+14.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3454
    -0.0037 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0490
    +0.0890 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,659.18
    +3,199.16 (+9.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    836.07
    +25.47 (+3.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,359.97
    +62.82 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

Liberty Ready To Help Businesses Grow With Cash Flow Lending

·2 min read

As Australia moves closer to a summer with more freedoms, businesses are preparing to ramp up operations. For those needing support to expand or keep things moving, Liberty is ready to help with cash flow lending options.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- No matter how well a business is doing, it's not unusual to seek extra funds at different times with the help of well-structured business loans. Having worked with business owners for 24 years, and as one of the leading non-bank lenders, Liberty understands their lending needs.

Cash flow lending is becoming increasingly important in helping business owners manage their cash flow cycle or make the most of new opportunities. Generally, cash flow loans are suited to businesses that have gaps in their working capital cycle – such as needing to pay for expenses before they receive customer payment.

Cash flow lending allows a business to borrow funds against expected future revenue for business purposes. Whether it's to replace or invest in equipment, temporarily cover wages, or access inventory to meet customer demand, it may be worth exploring the cash flow loan options available.

Cash flow loans come in many shapes and sizes and can also offer repayment flexibility to suit business needs. They can be secured by property, but there are also options that don't require mortgage security.

Choosing a loan from Liberty could provide your business with the support it needs to grow. From a line of credit to secured and non-mortgage secured business loans, Liberty has cash flow solutions to suit eligible businesses of all shapes and sizes.

By taking a tailored and free-thinking approach to the credit assessment process, Liberty can help more Australian businesses secure the right business loans for their needs. For those looking to invest in commercial property or buy an operating space, Liberty also has a competitive offering of commercial loans.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

Contact
Heidi Armstrong
Group Manager – Communications
P: +61 3 8635 8888
E: mediaenquiries@liberty.com.au

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liberty-ready-to-help-businesses-grow-with-cash-flow-lending-301467158.html

SOURCE Liberty Financial

Recommended Stories

  • GE forecasts higher earnings in 2022 after supply chain woes hit quarterly revenue

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -General Electric Co on Tuesday forecast higher profit and free cash flow this year after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings in the quarter through December. But the company's revenue in the latest quarter came below Wall Street's estimates, hurt by persistent global supply chain disruptions and uncertainty over whether U.S. production tax credits for onshore wind investments will be extended over the long term. Full-year free cash flow is estimated at $5.5 billion-$6.5 billion, up from $2.6 billion in 2021.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in January (and Beyond)

    Despite recent volatility, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a record-breaking run. The benchmark S&P 500 took less than 17 months to double off of its coronavirus pandemic lows set in March 2020, and the index logged nearly six dozen record-closing highs last year. The first top stock that could make you richer in January and well beyond is biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • IBM stock rises after topping Q4 estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details IBM's Q4 earnings report in which it beats estimates.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply lower in U.S. trading on Monday amid a broad market sell-off triggered by rising global tensions and interest rate fears ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 11.9% from Friday's closing price. Nio was just one of many companies that saw their shares hit hard in early trading on Monday.

  • Netflix is holding onto 'really outlandish' valuation, New Constructs CEO says

    New Constructs CEO David Trainer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix's overvaluation in relation to its slowing subscriber growth, the streaming service's ability to monetize content, and competing with other streaming platforms.

  • Dalio Says U.S. in Decline as China Rises, Warns of Election Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio said there’s a “reasonable chance” neither major U.S. political party will accept the results of the 2024 election.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapU.S. Futures Fall, Stocks Are Mixed on Fed, Russia: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. T

  • Raytheon stock drops after profit beats but revenue misses expectations, and full-year outlook disappoints

    Shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp. dropped 4.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the aerospace and defense company reported fourth-quarter profit that beat expectations but revenue that missed, and provided a downbeat full-year outlook. Net income soared to $686 million, or 46 cents a share, from $135 million, or 9 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to $1.08, above the FactSet consensus of $1.02. Sales grew 3.8% to $17.04 b

  • These 4 Dow Stocks Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    The 125-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average is home to these four exceptional growth and value stocks.

  • Jim Chanos Says He’s Worried About Retail Traders in Current Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail traders on platforms including Robinhood are reminiscent of the day traders of 1999 and 2000 -- and “it’s a little bit frightening,” short-seller Jim Chanos said.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Hout

  • Throwing up the white flag? Retail investors dumped stocks at Monday’s open, JPMorgan analysis finds

    According to Peng Cheng, a markets strategist at JPMorgan, retail investors aggressively dumped stocks at the beginning of the day.

  • Monday’s worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 are down as much as 42% for 2022

    DEEP DIVE Monday’s stock-market decline accelerated, and a closer look at the day’s worst performers highlighted painful double-digit year-to-date drops. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down as much as 820 points (or 2.

  • 4 Stocks Begging to Be Bought During the January Sell-Off

    A stock market correction is the perfect opportunity to pick up these high-quality stocks at a discount.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    Dividend-paying stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.5%, which ran circles around the non-dividend payers, which trudged to an annualized gain of 1.6% over four decades. The biggest challenge for income investors is weighing yield and risk. In a perfect world, income investors would net the highest yield possible with the least amount of risk.

  • ‘I’ve lost my son because of this.’ I cosigned student loans for my son, but he dropped out of school, and now I’m struggling with $50K in debt. What should I do?

    My hopes and dreams for my son were solid, and I was fine cosigning on his school loans as I did the same for his sister. It hurts worse that I’ve lost my son because of this too.I would like to retire someday, I’m hoping for a magic bullet to fix this for me. First up, let’s celebrate all the ways you’re on track as it is: Most likely, the credit card debt you had had a higher interest rate than the student loan debt, and kudos to you for repaying it.

  • NFL’s Odell Beckham Jr. took his $750,000 salary in bitcoin — how much did that end up costing him?

    Beckham announced in November that he planned to convert his salary for this NFL season into bitcoin

  • This Stock Is a Safe Buy Right Now

    Bank of America has a lot going for it right now and should perform well in the projected economic environment in 2022.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things Americans can do right now as stock markets plunge

    Americans woke up Monday morning to a stock market in sharp decline. Last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) sealed it worst weekly loss since October 2020, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) recorded their worst weekly downturns since March 2020. The latest downturns have come as markets have attempted to recalibrate ahead of policy changes at the Federal Reserve.

  • 3 Money Machine Stocks to Buy at 52-Week Lows

    Well, the market meltdown of early 2022 is giving investors another chance to buy heaps of stocks that once rocketed upwards at a deep discount. Here's how patient investors who buy these stocks now could come out miles ahead down the road. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) stock has lost nearly half its value since reaching a peak last November.

  • Why Kohl's Stock Jumped 36% Today

    Shares of Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) soared 36% on Monday after the department store chain confirmed that it has received interest from potential acquirers. Kohl's statement came after The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that a group backed by activist hedge fund Starboard Value offered to buy the retailer for approximately $9 billion, or $64 a share, in cash. Additionally, Bloomberg reported on Sunday that private equity firm Sycamore Partners also inquired about a possible acquisition of Kohl's. And on Monday, CNBC said Sycamore Partners offered to buy the chain for at least $65 per share.