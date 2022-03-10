Liberty Reverse Mortgage Named One of the Best Companies to Work For by National Mortgage News

Ocwen Financial Corp.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Reverse Mortgage (“Liberty” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest and most experienced reverse mortgage lenders, today announced the Company has been named one of the Best Mortgage Companies to Work for by National Mortgage News for 2022. Liberty is part of PHH Mortgage Corporation, a subsidiary of Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) and a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator.



The annual survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the U.S. mortgage industry. The program was created by National Mortgage News and Best Companies Group.

“We are honored to be named one of the best companies to work for in the mortgage industry by National Mortgage News,” said Mike Kent, President of Liberty Reverse Mortgage. “Despite the unique challenges caused by the pandemic, we were successful in maintaining a strong culture where our team members are respected, supported and valued. We take tremendous pride in our people and our culture, which creates an environment where team members can reach their full potential and in turn enables the success of our customers and clients.”

“This year’s top companies have brought their A-game in supporting their teams through continued disruption,” said Heidi Patalano, editor-in-chief of National Mortgage News at Arizent. “The events of the past two years have underscored how important it is to be a thoughtful employer that offers a number of ways to show how much they value their ‘human capital’ and these firms did it best, according to their very own employees.”

Companies from across the United States entered a two-part survey process to determine the National Mortgage News’ Best Mortgage Companies to Work for. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

National Mortgage News honored all the winners and revealed the final rankings in a special report published on March 7, 2022.

About Liberty Reverse Mortgage

Liberty Reverse Mortgage (Liberty) is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to educating seniors about the different reverse mortgage options available to them and providing loans that help them meet their financial and personal needs. Our team of professionals has the experience, integrity and communication skills that it takes to help seniors understand reverse mortgages and the loan options that fit them best in order to truly change their lives. To learn more about Liberty, visit www.libertyreverse.com or call (800) 218-1415.

About Ocwen Financial Corporation

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) is a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator providing solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage. PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs. Liberty is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to education and providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices in the United States and the U.S. Virgin Islands and operations in India and the Philippines, and have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit our website (www.ocwen.com).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

