U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,259.52
    -18.36 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,174.07
    -112.18 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,129.96
    -125.58 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,011.67
    -4.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.91
    -2.79 (-2.57%)
     

  • Gold

    2,000.60
    +12.40 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    26.24
    +0.42 (+1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0990
    -0.0084 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    +0.0630 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3084
    -0.0100 (-0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1250
    +0.2660 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,419.77
    -2,451.10 (-5.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.06
    +3.54 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.09
    -91.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     

Liberty Reverse Mortgage Named One of the Best Companies to Work For by National Mortgage News

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ocwen Financial Corp.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • OCN
Ocwen Financial Corp.
Ocwen Financial Corp.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Reverse Mortgage (“Liberty” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest and most experienced reverse mortgage lenders, today announced the Company has been named one of the Best Mortgage Companies to Work for by National Mortgage News for 2022. Liberty is part of PHH Mortgage Corporation, a subsidiary of Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) and a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator.

The annual survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the U.S. mortgage industry. The program was created by National Mortgage News and Best Companies Group.

“We are honored to be named one of the best companies to work for in the mortgage industry by National Mortgage News,” said Mike Kent, President of Liberty Reverse Mortgage. “Despite the unique challenges caused by the pandemic, we were successful in maintaining a strong culture where our team members are respected, supported and valued. We take tremendous pride in our people and our culture, which creates an environment where team members can reach their full potential and in turn enables the success of our customers and clients.”

“This year’s top companies have brought their A-game in supporting their teams through continued disruption,” said Heidi Patalano, editor-in-chief of National Mortgage News at Arizent. “The events of the past two years have underscored how important it is to be a thoughtful employer that offers a number of ways to show how much they value their ‘human capital’ and these firms did it best, according to their very own employees.”

Companies from across the United States entered a two-part survey process to determine the National Mortgage News’ Best Mortgage Companies to Work for. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

National Mortgage News honored all the winners and revealed the final rankings in a special report published on March 7, 2022.

About Liberty Reverse Mortgage

Liberty Reverse Mortgage (Liberty) is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to educating seniors about the different reverse mortgage options available to them and providing loans that help them meet their financial and personal needs. Our team of professionals has the experience, integrity and communication skills that it takes to help seniors understand reverse mortgages and the loan options that fit them best in order to truly change their lives. To learn more about Liberty, visit www.libertyreverse.com or call (800) 218-1415.

About Ocwen Financial Corporation

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) is a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator providing solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage. PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs. Liberty is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to education and providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices in the United States and the U.S. Virgin Islands and operations in India and the Philippines, and have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit our website (www.ocwen.com).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Dico Akseraylian T: (856) 917-0066 E: mediarelations@ocwen.com



Recommended Stories

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • Cleveland-Cliffs' Big Bet Looks Like It Paid Off

    This steel company has transformed itself over the past few years in ways that have been great for investors. But can the good times last?

  • Why Nio Stock Is Plunging Today

    After a stunning double-digit rally in its shares yesterday, Nio (NYSE: NIO) is swiftly giving up all of those gains and more today. March 10 will go down in Nio's history as an important day: The company's shares started to trade on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Nio decided to list in Hong Kong after regulatory pressure on foreign stocks in the U.S. intensified, with the Securities and Exchange Commission's recent rule allowing the delisting of foreign stocks in the U.S. if the companies fail to meet audit requirements.

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • DocuSign Stock Tumbles As Fiscal 2023 Revenue Guidance Misses Estimates

    DocuSign stock plunged after its January-quarter earnings met estimates and revenue topped views while guidance fell short.

  • Why Coupang Stock Cratered on Thursday

    The e-commerce giant's stock went into a tailspin based on a rumor. But a closer look show it's much ado about nothing.

  • DraftKings CEO says people selling his company’s stock will ‘regret that decision more than any other decision you’ve ever made in your life’

    DraftKings stock is down more than 43% over the past three months, and down 72.1% during the last 12 months.

  • Oracle stock drops after earnings fall short of Wall Street’s forecast

    Oracle Corp. shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the database-software company's earnings missed Wall Street estimates.

  • Alibaba Stock Just Hit a 52-Week Low. Is It a Buy?

    Rival Chinese e-commerce company JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) reported a $0.5 per-share loss for its fiscal fourth quarter this morning. Reports on JD's loss blamed a slowing Chinese economy and weak consumer spending in the Middle Kingdom; both of these are trends that reinforce Alibaba's own assessment of slowing consumer spending, reported last month, and also confirm that the trend has continued for at least another month. Alibaba is arguably one of the strongest Chinese tech companies in existence, yet its share price is down 58% over the last 52 weeks.

  • Amazon stock split isn't the tech giant's only important news

    Don't forget this nugget in the press release detailing Amazon's big 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Amazon stock split ‘just one more method’ to signal shareholder friendliness: Strategist

    Bank of America Head of the Research Investment Committee Jared Woodard sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Amazon's announced 20-for-1 stock split and buyback program, and how tech companies implement these splits to their stock.

  • 12 dividend stocks paying at least 3.5% that are well-suited for high inflation

    These companies are expected to produce rapid growth for sales and earnings, and have high dividend yields well-covered by cash flow.

  • Is Viatris Stock in Trouble?

    Is the business really in as much trouble as it seems, or are investors overreacting, making Viatris a potentially appealing contrarian buy today? Viatris reported its year-end results on Feb. 28, and the numbers didn't necessarily look horrible. In its earnings release, Viatris also announced that it would be selling its biosimilars to Biocon Biologics for more than $3.3 billion in pre-tax consideration, calling it "the first in a series of expected initiatives anticipated to unlock up to an additional $6 billion in pre-tax proceeds by the end of 2023."

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7.9% in February, as compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • Is Novavax's Biggest Catalyst Ever Just Ahead?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has reported a string of good news since late last year. Novavax has shipped doses, and healthcare facilities around the world are administering them. The vaccine is showing efficacy against omicron and other variants.

  • Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback

    Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split and up to $10 billion share buyback.

  • Fidelity Trading Boom Lifts Johnson Family Wealth to $48 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The bet that Fidelity Investments made on retail investors who swarmed the stock market during the pandemic is paying off for Abigail Johnson and her family.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia,

  • Rivian stock falls in after-hours after quarterly results

    Rivian (RIVN) reported its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday after the closing bell. Shares fluctuated in after-hours and then fell as much as 9% immediately following the release.

  • Rivian’s $117 Billion Wipeout Turns Sell-Side Fans Into Skeptics

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s embrace of Rivian Automotive Inc., last year’s electric-vehicle startup darling, is waning already as the company has lost about $117 billion in market value in just four months. Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: EU Eyes Ending Russian Energy RelianceUkraine and R

  • Oracle Stock Drops On Earnings Miss Amid Company Transitions

    Oracle stock dropped late Thursday after reported quarterly results that missed on earnings and matched on revenue.