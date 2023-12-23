Liberty SiriusXM Group Director Larry Romrell Sells 21,478 Shares

On December 19, 2023, Larry Romrell, a director at Liberty SiriusXM Group, executed a sale of 21,478 shares of the company's stock, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The insider has been active in the market over the past year, with a total of 21,478 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Liberty SiriusXM Group, traded under the ticker LSXMA, is a part of the conglomerate Liberty Media Corporation. The group primarily operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries, with its most notable asset being its ownership stake in SiriusXM, a satellite radio service provider.

The insider transaction history for Liberty SiriusXM Group indicates a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. Specifically, there have been 17 insider sales and only 2 insider buys during this period.

On the valuation front, Liberty SiriusXM Group's shares were priced at $27.97 on the day of the insider's transaction. The company's market cap stood at $9.399 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 11.36, which is below both the industry median of 17.765 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $27.97 and a GuruFocus Value of $25.22, Liberty SiriusXM Group's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.11, indicating that the stock is considered to be Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

