The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Missed Analysts’ Estimates in Q1

Baron Funds released its "Baron Small Cap Fund" first-quarter 2023 investor letter. The fund was 9.44% up in the first quarter outperforming the Russell 2000 Growth Index and the S&P 500 Index which returned 6.07% and 7.50% respectively.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) is based in Englewood, Colorado and engages in the entertainment business.

Baron Small Cap Fund made the following comment about The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) in its first quarter 2023 investor letter:

"The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) consists of Liberty Media Corporation’s majority interest in Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. SiriusXM is a large U.S. commercial-free subscription-based music service. Shares were down this quarter on 2023 guidance that missed analyst estimates and continued investor uncertainty around advertising revenue given unclear macroeconomic conditions. The company expects FCF to fall by about a third this year, as it spends on satellite launches and platform rebuilds, while revenues face headwinds of slow auto sales and soft advertising. The company is focused on building its streaming only service, but growth and profitability of that offering is uncertain. Standalone Sirius shares now trade at a low multiple, and the Liberty Sirius shares trade at a steep discount to that. Liberty Media Corporation continues to increase its percentage ownership and, ultimately, we expect some change in corporate structure, which we think would benefit shareholders."

As per our database, 42 hedge fund portfolios held The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) at the end of the first quarter 2023.

