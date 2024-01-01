The Liberty SiriusXM Group's (NASDAQ:LSXM.K) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Liberty SiriusXM Group's (NASDAQ:LSXM.K) stock is up by a considerable 17% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Liberty SiriusXM Group's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Liberty SiriusXM Group is:

8.6% = US$1.1b ÷ US$13b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.09 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Liberty SiriusXM Group's Earnings Growth And 8.6% ROE

On the face of it, Liberty SiriusXM Group's ROE is not much to talk about. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 9.8%, we may spare it some thought. Even so, Liberty SiriusXM Group has shown a fairly decent growth in its net income which grew at a rate of 11%. Taking into consideration that the ROE is not particularly high, we reckon that there could also be other factors at play which could be influencing the company's growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing Liberty SiriusXM Group's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 13% over the last few years.

NasdaqGS:LSXM.K Past Earnings Growth January 1st 2024

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is LSXM.K worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether LSXM.K is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Liberty SiriusXM Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Liberty SiriusXM Group doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which explains the fair bit of earnings growth the company has seen.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Liberty SiriusXM Group has some positive aspects to its business. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

