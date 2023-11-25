Liberty SiriusXM Group's (NASDAQ:LSXM.K) Returns Have Hit A Wall

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXM.K) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Liberty SiriusXM Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.071 = US$1.9b ÷ (US$30b - US$3.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Liberty SiriusXM Group has an ROCE of 7.1%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 8.2% average generated by the Media industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Liberty SiriusXM Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Liberty SiriusXM Group here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Over the past five years, Liberty SiriusXM Group's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Liberty SiriusXM Group in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Liberty SiriusXM Group's ROCE

In a nutshell, Liberty SiriusXM Group has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 14% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Like most companies, Liberty SiriusXM Group does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

