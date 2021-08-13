U.S. markets close in 6 hours 10 minutes

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund July 2021 Monthly Update

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is the July 2021 Monthly Update for the Liberty All-Star Equity Fund. (NYSE: USA)

(PRNewsfoto/All-Star Funds)
(PRNewsfoto/All-Star Funds)

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Ticker: USA
Monthly Update, July, 2021

Investment Approach:
Fund Style: Large-Cap Core
Fund Strategy: Combines three value-style and two growth-style investment managers. Those selected demonstrate a consistent investment philosophy, decision making process, continuity of key people and above-average long-term results compared to managers with similar styles.

Investment Managers:
Value Managers:
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC
Fiduciary Management, Inc.
Pzena Investment Management, LLC
Growth Managers:
Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP
TCW Investment Management Company

Top 20 Holdings at Month-End

(32.7% of equity portfolio)

1

Alphabet, Inc.

2.7%

2

Facebook, Inc.

2.5%

3

Amazon.com, Inc.

2.4%

4

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

2.3%

5

Adobe, Inc.

2.3%

6

Visa, Inc.

2.0%

7

Microsoft Corp.

1.9%

8

UnitedHealth Group, Inc.

1.7%

9

Danaher Corp.

1.6%

10

salesforce.com, Inc.

1.6%

11

Sony Group Corp.

1.4%

12

Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.

1.3%

13

Capital One Financial Corp.

1.3%

14

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

1.2%

15

ServiceNow, Inc.

1.2%

16

IHS Markit, Ltd.

1.2%

17

Charles Schwab Corp.

1.1%

18

General Electric Co.

1.0%

19

NVIDIA Corp.

1.0%

20

Masco Corp.

1.0%



Holdings are subject to change.


Monthly Performance:




Performance

NAV

Market Price

Premium

Beginning of month value

$8.13

$9.04

11.2%

Distributions (Ex-Date July 22nd)

$0.21

$0.21


End of month value

$8.05

$8.45

5.0%

Performance for month

1.60%

-4.09%


Performance year-to-date

17.85%

32.13%


Net Assets at Month-End ($millions)

Total

$1,782.7

Equities

$1,786.6

Percent Invested

100.2%

Sector Breakdown (% of equity portfolio)*

Information Technology

22.2%

Financials

16.9%

Health Care

14.4%

Consumer Discretionary

13.9%

Industrials

10.3%

Communication Services

8.3%

Materials

3.8%

Energy

3.2%

Real Estate

2.8%

Consumer Staples

2.7%

Utilities

1.5%

Total Market Value

100.0%

*Based on Standard & Poor's and MSCI Barra Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

New Holdings
Ecolab, Inc.
Pfizer, Inc.

Holdings Liquidated
Allegion PLC

The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund's portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a market price; the value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above the NAV the Fund is trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount.

Performance returns for the Fund are total returns, which includes dividends, and are net of management fees and other Fund expenses. Returns are calculated assuming that a shareholder reinvested all distributions. Past performance cannot predict future investment results.

Performance will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Performance information shown does not reflect the deduction of taxes that shareholders would pay on Fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares. Shareholders must be willing to tolerate significant fluctuations in the value of their investment. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.

Sources of distributions to shareholders may include ordinary dividends, long-term capital gains and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2021 for tax reporting purposes will be made after year end. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Based on current estimates a portion of the distributions consists of a return of capital. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full year's distributions) contained in shareholder 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.

All data is as of July 31, 2021 unless otherwise noted.

Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund
1-800-241-1850
www.all-starfunds.com
libinfo@alpsinc.com

