U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,446.59
    +49.14 (+1.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,564.59
    +344.23 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,643.59
    +272.02 (+2.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,025.10
    +38.17 (+1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.83
    -0.42 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,982.50
    -2.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    -0.11 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0903
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    -0.0380 (-1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3117
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4510
    -0.2370 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,158.41
    +1,079.61 (+2.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.23
    +22.59 (+2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.80
    +4.14 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund March 2022 Monthly Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • USA

BOSTON, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is the March 2022 Monthly Update for the Liberty All-Star Equity Fund. (NYSE: USA)

(PRNewsfoto/All-Star Funds)
(PRNewsfoto/All-Star Funds)

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Ticker: USA
Monthly Update, March, 2022

Investment Approach:
Fund Style: Large-Cap Core
Fund Strategy: Combines three value-style and two growth-style investment managers. Those selected demonstrate a consistent investment philosophy, decision making process, continuity of key people and above-average long-term results compared to managers with similar styles.

Investment Managers:
Value Managers:

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC
Fiduciary Management, Inc.
Pzena Investment Management, LLC

Growth Managers:

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP
TCW Investment Management Company

Top 20 Holdings at Month-End


(29.8% of equity portfolio)

1

Alphabet, Inc.

3.0%

2

Amazon.com, Inc.

2.5%

3

Microsoft Corp.

1.9%

4

Visa, Inc.

1.9%

5

UnitedHealth Group, Inc.

1.8%

6

Danaher Corp.

1.5%

7

Adobe, Inc.

1.5%

8

S&P Global, Inc.

1.4%

9

Sony Group Corp.

1.4%

10

salesforce.com, Inc.

1.4%

11

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

1.3%

12

Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.

1.3%

13

Charles Schwab Corp.

1.3%

14

NVIDIA Corp.

1.2%

15

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

1.2%

16

ServiceNow, Inc.

1.1%

17

Capital One Financial Corp.

1.1%

18

Booking Holdings, Inc.

1.0%

19

American International Group, Inc.

1.0%

20

Dollar General Corp.

1.0%


Holdings are subject to change.

Monthly Performance:




Performance

NAV

Market Price

Premium/(Discount)

Beginning of month value

$7.32

$7.27

-0.7%

End of month value

$7.41

$8.08

9.0%

Performance for month

1.23%

11.14%


Performance year-to-date

-7.16%

-0.94%



Net Assets at Month-End ($millions)

Total

$1,904.6

Equities

$1,854.4

Percent Invested

97.4%



Sector Breakdown (% of equity portfolio)*

Information Technology

21.1%

Financials

18.7%

Health Care

14.7%

Consumer Discretionary

13.8%

Industrials

7.9%

Communication Services

7.5%

Materials

4.9%

Energy

3.5%

Consumer Staples

2.9%

Utilities

2.7%

Real Estate

2.3%

Total Market Value

100.0%


*Based on Standard & Poor's and MSCI Barra Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

New Holdings
Avery Dennison Corp.
Carlisle Cos., Inc.
CDW Corp.
Enphase Energy, Inc.

Holdings Liquidated
Cenovus Energy, Inc.

The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund's portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a market price; the value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above the NAV the Fund is trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount.

Performance returns for the Fund are total returns, which includes dividends, and are net of management fees and other Fund expenses. Returns are calculated assuming that a shareholder reinvested all distributions. Past performance cannot predict future investment results.

Performance will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Performance information shown does not reflect the deduction of taxes that shareholders would pay on Fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares. Shareholders must be willing to tolerate significant fluctuations in the value of their investment. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.

Sources of distributions to shareholders may include ordinary dividends, long-term capital gains and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2022 for tax reporting purposes will be made after year end. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Based on current estimates a portion of the distributions consists of a return of capital. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full year's distributions) contained in shareholder 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.

All data is as of March 31, 2022 unless otherwise noted.

Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund
1-800-241-1850
www.all-starfunds.com
libinfo@alpsinc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liberty-all-star-equity-fund-march-2022-monthly-update-301525404.html

SOURCE Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Warner Bros. Discovery

    AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) on April 8, and the two stocks started trading separately on April 11. AT&T's investors received a 0.24 share of Warner Bros. Discovery for each share of AT&T they owned, and they now collectively own 71% of Warner Bros. Discovery's shares on a fully diluted basis. AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery both claim they will generate better returns as separate companies, but is either stock worth buying right now?

  • AbbVie Stock Breaks Its Stride As Key Executive Departs For Flagship

    AbbVie stock crumbled Wednesday after the company announced President and Vice Chairman Michael Severino will depart at the end of May.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Soaring Today

    Even with some recent recovery, the electric-vehicle stock still trades down roughly 60.5% year to date.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy in April according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some stocks that Jim Cramer is buying, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer. The stock market has reacted sharply to the latest consumer price numbers released […]

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy After Today's Surprise Rally?

    The way shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling over the past week or so, today's rally may have come as a surprise to many. This morning too, Nio opened in the red before bouncing back sharply. Has Nio stock possibly bottomed out, and is today's rally a signal for you to buy the stock while you still can?

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Now That It Plans A 20-For-1 Split And Buyback?

    Is Amazon stock a buy now that it announced a 20-for-1 stock split, its first in more than 20 years, along with a $10 billion stock buyback plan?

  • Investors in Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) have unfortunately lost 39% over the last year

    Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active...

  • I Bond hacks on tax returns and more as inflation hits 8.5%

    I Bond sales – which hit $3.5 billion in January – keep going strong as inflation rises. Here are some I Bond hacks, including one for tax refunds.

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • Citigroup (NYSE:C) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.51

    The board of Citigroup Inc. ( NYSE:C ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 27th of May, with investors...

  • Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High

    One little-known company holds the key to what is being called “the Saudi Arabia of helium,” and as the world braces for a shortage of this key noble gas, this company could win big

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Altron Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The S&P500 had a return of 11.0% in the fourth quarter, bringing the total return for 2021 to 28.7%. The firm’s portfolios have underperformed this quarter, but are taking this opportunity to buy […]

  • J.P. Morgan: These 3 Stocks Could Spike at Least 40%

    The main headlines impacting markets lately can be put into three broad categories: US inflation, which remains stubbornly high and shows no signs of slowing, geopolitical matters, mainly the war in Ukraine, and also China’s COVID lockdowns. These are pulling in various, sometimes contradictory, directions, and can make for a confusing investment situation. Observing the market conditions for investment giant JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic believes that investors should keep

  • Novavax And Its Plan To Target The Vaccine Resistant Notch Another Win

    Swiss officials authorized Novavax's Covid vaccine on Wednesday, and NVAX stock popped, though it remains below its key lines.

  • Here's Why PayPal Stock Is Falling

    The stock market was having a fairly strong day on Wednesday, with all three major averages in positive territory as of 10 a.m. ET. Specifically, Walmart (NYSE: WMT) announced that it has hired PayPal's CFO John Rainey to replace its outgoing CFO. Rainey will officially start his employment with the retail giant on June 6.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Shopify Before Its Stock Split, 1 Reason to Buy After

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is without doubt one of the most widely followed tech stocks among investors. The company is the industry-leading provider of tools to help merchants create and maintain an online retail presence, attracting more than 1.7 million customers in the process. Shopify continues to expand its offerings, most recently adding fulfillment and cross-border services to its already robust laundry list of capabilities.

  • Costco to increase dividend by nearly 14% to 90 cents a share

    Costco Wholesale Corp. said late Wednesday that its board of directors has authorized a dividend increase to 90 cents a share, from 70 cents a share. The dividend is payable on May 13 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 29. Shares of Costco rose 0.3% in the extended session Wednesday after ending the regular trading day up 1.7%.

  • PayPal Stock Is Falling. It’s Not Because Its CFO Is Leaving for Walmart.

    The payments company said John Rainey will remain with it until late May to ensure an orderly transition.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys a Fascinating Tech Stock, More Biotech

    Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Tuesday continued her recent patterns, buying biotechnology stocks, a spectrometry stock, a 3D printer maker and a robotics-software stock.