U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,852.36
    -43.39 (-1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,920.46
    -281.76 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,705.41
    -105.11 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,763.42
    -11.19 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.41
    -1.70 (-2.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.10
    +15.30 (+0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0594
    -0.0039 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4820
    +0.0320 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2154
    -0.0028 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6990
    -1.0410 (-0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,864.78
    -525.67 (-3.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.51
    -15.96 (-3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,332.12
    -94.05 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund November 2022 Monthly Update

·4 min read

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is the November 2022 Monthly Update for the Liberty All-Star Equity Fund. (NYSE: USA)

(PRNewsfoto/All-Star Funds)
(PRNewsfoto/All-Star Funds)

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Ticker: USA               
Monthly Update, November, 2022

Investment Approach:         
Fund Style: Large-Cap Core                                                                          
Fund Strategy: Combines three value-style and two growth-style investment managers. Those selected demonstrate a consistent investment philosophy, decision making process, continuity of key people and above-average long-term results compared to managers with similar styles.

Investment Managers:         
Value Managers:

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC 
Fiduciary Management, Inc.              
Pzena Investment Management, LLC

Growth Managers:

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP     
TCW Investment Management Company

Top 20 Holdings at Month-End


(30.7% of equity portfolio)       


1

Alphabet, Inc.                         

2.9 %

2

Microsoft Corp.                       

2.8 %

3

Visa, Inc.                               

1.9 %

4

Amazon.com, Inc.                   

1.8 %

5

UnitedHealth Group, Inc.       

1.8 %

6

Charles Schwab Corp.           

1.7 %

7

Booking Holdings, Inc.           

1.6 %

8

Adobe, Inc.                             

1.5 %

9

S&P Global, Inc.                     

1.5 %

10

Danaher Corp.                         

1.4 %

11

Sony Group Corp.                   

1.4 %

12

Salesforce, Inc.                       

1.3 %

13

Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.         

1.3 %

14

JPMorgan Chase & Co.           

1.2 %

15

Capital One Financial Corp.     

1.2 %

16

IQVIA Holdings, Inc.                 

1.1 %

17

General Electric Co.                   

1.1 %

18

Autodesk, Inc.                         

1.1 %

19

Dollar General Corp.                 

1.1 %

20

Lear Corp.                               

1.0 %

Holdings are subject to change.

 

Monthly Performance:        

Performance                                           

NAV       

Market Price

Premium

Beginning of month value                           

$6.02

$6.08

1.0 %

Distributions (Ex-date November 17th)     

$0.15

$0.15


End of month value                                 

$6.23

$6.33

1.6 %

Performance for month                           

5.98 %

6.62 %


Performance year-to-date                         

-15.76 %

-16.25 %


           

Net Assets at Month-End ($millions)          

Total                       

$1,636.2

Equities                 

$1,629.8

Percent Invested   

99.6 %

 

Sector Breakdown (% of equity portfolio)*                      

Information Technology             

20.7 %

Financials                                 

20.4 %

Consumer Discretionary             

15.3 %

Health Care                               

13.5 %

Industrials                                   

8.5 %

Materials                                   

5.8 %

Communication Services           

4.8 %

Consumer Staples                   

3.4 %

Energy                                       

2.9 %

Utilities                                     

2.5 %

Real Estate                               

2.2 %

Total Market Value                   

100.0 %

*Based on Standard & Poor's and MSCI Barra Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

 

New Holdings
Aon PLC

Holdings Liquidated
Twilio, Inc.
Tyson Foods, Inc.

The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund's portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a market price; the value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above the NAV the Fund is trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount.

Performance returns for the Fund are total returns, which includes dividends, and are net of management fees and other Fund expenses. Returns are calculated assuming that a shareholder reinvested all distributions. Past performance cannot predict future investment results.

Performance will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Performance information shown does not reflect the deduction of taxes that shareholders would pay on Fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares. Shareholders must be willing to tolerate significant fluctuations in the value of their investment. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.

Sources of distributions to shareholders may include ordinary dividends, long-term capital gains and return of capital.  The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2022 for tax reporting purposes will be made after year end.  The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Based on current estimates a portion of the distributions consist of a return of capital. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full year's distributions) contained in shareholder 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year. 

All data is as of November 30, 2022 unless otherwise noted.

Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund
1-800-241-1850
www.all-starfunds.com
libinfo@alpsinc.com              

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liberty-all-star-equity-fund-november-2022-monthly-update-301705493.html

SOURCE Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund

Recommended Stories

  • Verizon tries to boost its Valley wireless coverage ahead of Super Bowl

    While fans in Phoenix the week leading up to the Super Bowl will be using the network to post on social media and make mobile sports bets, more and more stadium operations rely on wireless technology – meaning there needs to be a lot of 5G available during the game.

  • Duke Energy awards $750K to NC groups for emergency preparedness

    The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded $750,000 worth of grants to 24 organizations to hep prepare their communities to deal with the impact of severe weather.

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    As Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett has famously said, it often pays to be greedy when others are fearful and fearful when others are greedy -- and there's certainly no shortage of fear shaping today's stock market backdrop. Macroeconomic conditions have generally led to brutal trading for tech stocks this year, and the growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is currently down 28% across 2022's trading. Economic uncertainty suggests that the market could continue to be turbulent in the near term, but investors also have opportunities to buy shares in category-leading companies at prices that set the stage for attractive long-term returns.

  • Why Plug Power Shares Dropped While Nikola Soared Friday

    After soaring nearly 14% in early trading, Nikola shares were holding on to a gain of 7.5% as of 11:20 a.m. ET. Investors in hydrogen production company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are moving that stock in the other direction after the announcement, however, with shares down 4% at that time. Nikola and Plug Power said yesterday they were initiating a strategic partnership intended to expand the use of hydrogen fuel.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Potentially Be 2023's Biggest Winners

    Undoubtedly, 2022 was a year to forget for most technology stocks. Many excellent technology stocks are begging to be bought; Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), and CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) are three examples that could be among the market leaders in 2023. Jake Lerch (Alphabet): Buying $10,000 worth of Alphabet on March 13, 2020, took some guts.

  • Why Maxar Technologies Stock Is Blasting Off Today

    Space imaging company Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) has agreed to be acquired in a deal valued at $6.4 billion. The offer price is a massive premium over Maxar's Thursday close, and the shares are up 120% on Friday as a result. Maxar provides high-resolution imagery to a range of government and commercial customers, including the Department of Defense.

  • Why Oil Stocks Keep Falling

    Oil stocks suffered a third straight day of falling share prices on Friday, with oil majors ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and pipeline operator Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) all dropping sharply in early-morning trading. As of 10:50 a.m. EST, Exxon stock remains down 1.6%, Chevron has lost 1.8%, and Enterprise Products stock is down 2.4%. Tumbling oil prices were the cause.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Dropping This Week

    The electric vehicle maker's shares could enjoy a short-term catalyst after this week's trading ends, but there are more important things to watch.

  • Here's Who Owns Tesla Now That Elon Musk Is Selling Out

    Entrepreneurs sell out stock eventually, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is no different. But he's still firmly in control of the company he co-founded.

  • Seeking at Least 9% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Well, the numbers came in this week, and the Fed did what we had all been expecting, while inflation beat the forecasts. That is, inflation slowed its rate of increase, from 7.7% in October to 7.1% in November, and the Federal Reserve responded by raising interest rates 50 basis points. And the next day, markets responded with a nosedive. The across-the-board drop came after investors had a chance to digest the numbers and the Fed’s recent comments. The Fed has signaled that while it will boost

  • Why Ford Shares Are Sinking Today

    Ford (NYSE: F) stock is sinking today, and ironically it may be all about its early electric vehicle (EV) success. Ford shares were trading near the lows of the day, down 6.1% as of 1:21 p.m. ET. Ford is ending the week on a down note, even though the company announced some big news this week.

  • 3 Things About Coinbase Global That Smart Investors Know

    Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, went public through a direct listing last April. Coinbase initially dazzled the bulls as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ether (CRYPTO: ETH), and other cryptocurrencies surged to record highs. In June, Coinbase's CEO warned investors that a "crypto winter" could start soon.

  • Buy Nvidia and These 2 Other Chip Stocks, Analyst Says. They Are Set to Rise Next Year.

    Bernstein highlights three semiconductor companies that the firm says have the best product outlooks.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Lost Its Charge This Week

    Goldman Sachs issued a sell rating on QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) this week, and investors are apparently heeding the advice. As of Thursday afternoon, shares of the battery manufacturer were down 10% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, due to uncertainty over whether QuantumScape will ever make good on its promise. QuantumScape is one of a handful of companies working to commercialize a solid-state battery, a technology that in theory offers a lot of upside over the lithium-ion batteries currently used to power electric vehicles.

  • Stock market sell-off: Investors 'are changing their focus,' market strategist explains

    A bad week for the market. Here's the bottom line.

  • Better Buy: Amazon vs. Apple

    A stock market sell-off in 2022 has tanked the share prices of some of the world's most valuable companies, creating an excellent time to invest in growth stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Regardless, Amazon and Apple continue to have great long-term outlooks, making both of their stocks worth an investment. Amazon has come a long way since starting out as an online book retailer in 1994, expanding into several lucrative industries.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now. You can skip our detailed industry analysis and go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now. Whether it’s the remote of your television or your cellphone, semiconductors are an integral part of the devices around us and are […]

  • Warren Buffett Bought Boatloads of These 2 Stocks in 2022

    The 92-year-old Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) have been beating the market for decades, standing strong even through multiple recessions. Buffett typically takes a long-term investing approach, which means the Oracle of Omaha is seeing a lot of opportunity. Here are two stocks Buffett bought boatloads of this year.

  • Elon Musk is using Tesla as his personal ‘ATM machine’ after cashing out another $3.5 billion in stock. It’s a ‘train wreck situation,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    “Investor frustration is building as the Musk brand has quickly deteriorated over the past six months,” the influential tech analyst wrote. “The Twitter nightmare continues.”

  • After FTX, Are Binance's Days Numbered?

    This is Changpeng Zhao, the founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume. Ironically, it was a tweet from Zhao that sparked the beginning of the end for FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, the two jewels of the Bankman-Fried empire. On November 6, Zhao announced in a post, on Twitter, that his company had made the decision to sell $530 million worth of FTT coins, a cryptocurrency issued by FTX.