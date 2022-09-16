U.S. markets close in 4 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,853.82
    -47.53 (-1.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,654.98
    -306.84 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,373.64
    -178.72 (-1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,793.96
    -31.28 (-1.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.26
    +1.16 (+1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,684.10
    +6.80 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    19.41
    +0.14 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0023
    +0.0023 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4420
    -0.0170 (-0.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1423
    -0.0044 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9770
    -0.4800 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,713.93
    -36.97 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.10
    -3.35 (-0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,252.93
    -29.14 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. August 2022 Monthly Update

·4 min read

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is the August 2022 Monthly Update for the Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ASG)

(PRNewsfoto/All-Star Funds)
(PRNewsfoto/All-Star Funds)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. 
Ticker: ASG
Monthly Update, August, 2022

Investment Approach:
Fund Style: All-Cap Growth
Fund Strategy: Combines three growth style investment managers, each with a distinct capitalization focus (small-, mid- and large-cap) selected and continuously monitored by the Fund's Investment Advisor.

Investment Managers:

Weatherbie Capital, LLC
Small-Cap Growth
Congress Asset Management Company, LLP
Mid-Cap Growth
Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP
Large-Cap Growth

 

Top 20 Holdings at Month-End


(32.2% of equity portfolio)


1

SPS Commerce, Inc.

2.9 %

2

Amazon.com, Inc.

2.1 %

3

Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

2.0 %

4

Microsoft Corp.

1.9 %

5

Visa, Inc.

1.8 %

6

FirstService Corp.

1.8 %

7

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.

1.8 %

8

UnitedHealth Group, Inc.

1.7 %

9

Globant SA

1.6 %

10

MSCI, Inc.

1.5 %

11

Danaher Corp.

1.4 %

12

Intuit, Inc.

1.4 %

13

Salesforce, Inc.

1.4 %

14

S&P Global, Inc.

1.3 %

15

Alphabet, Inc.

1.3 %

16

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.

1.3 %

17

Workday, Inc.

1.3 %

18

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

1.3 %

19

Autodesk, Inc.

1.2 %

20

Yum! Brands, Inc.

1.2 %

Holdings are subject to change.

 

Monthly Performance




Performance

NAV

Market Price

Premium

Beginning of month value

$5.84

$6.34

8.6 %

End of month value

$5.52

$5.57

0.9 %

Performance for month

-5.48 %

-12.15 %


Performance year-to-date

-28.56 %

-33.92 %


 

Net Assets at Month-End ($millions)

Total

$313.1

Equities

$308.8

Percent Invested

98.6 %

 

Sector Breakdown (% of equity portfolio)*

Information Technology

29.3 %

Health Care

21.7 %

Consumer Discretionary

12.8 %

Industrials

12.5 %

Financials

9.4 %

Communication Services

3.9 %

Real Estate

3.8 %

Materials

3.3 %

Consumer Staples

1.8 %

Energy

1.5 %

Total Market Value

100.0 %

*Based on Standard & Poor's and MSCI Barra Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).


New Holdings
Xometry, Inc.

Holdings Liquidated
Cerence, Inc.

The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund's portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a market price; the value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above the NAV the Fund is trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount.

Performance returns for the Fund are total returns, which includes dividends, and are net of management fees and other Fund expenses. Returns are calculated assuming that a shareholder reinvested all distributions. Past performance cannot predict future investment results.

Performance will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Performance information shown does not reflect the deduction of taxes that shareholders would pay on Fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares. Shareholders must be willing to tolerate significant fluctuations in the value of their investment. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.

Sources of distributions to shareholders may include ordinary dividends, long-term capital gains and return of capital.   The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2022 for tax reporting purposes will be made after year end.  The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Based on current estimates no portion of the distributions consist of a return of capital. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full year's distributions) contained in shareholder 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.

All data is as of August 31, 2022 unless otherwise noted.

Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc.
1-800-241-1850
www.all-starfunds.com
libinfo@alpsinc.com                                   

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liberty-all-star-growth-fund-inc-august-2022-monthly-update-301626249.html

SOURCE Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • FedEx stock plunges on brutal profit warning

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for FedEx.

  • 2 High-Yield Financial Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    Looking for high yield stocks in the finance sector? This pair of banks is worth close inspection, while this REIT is best avoided.

  • As FedEx stock crashes after brutal profit warning, analyst points to a lurking Amazon

    FedEx has blown three tires before the peak holiday shipping season, and chatter on the Street is that mighty Amazon may have played a role.

  • This High-Yielding Warren Buffett Stock Is Getting Acquired -- Here Are 2 Excellent Replacements to Buy

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is about to lose one of its higher-yielding dividend stocks. STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR), a real estate investment trust (REIT) with a high dividend yield, has agreed to be taken private by GIC and Oak Street. Because of that, Berkshire and other investors relying on STORE to supply them with passive income will need to find a replacement.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 With Serious Red Flags

    Electric vehicle (EV) stocks have gotten a lot of attention over the last few years as production has increased and multiple companies have come public, but that doesn't mean all EV stocks are good investments. Companies still have to make money building and selling vehicles, which has historically been the hardest part of the auto business. Given the current trends, I think General Motors (NYSE: GM) is the one EV stock to buy hand over fist, while ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have some serious red flags.

  • Legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there is a “high probability” the stock market will be “flat” for an entire decade

    Central banks are like “reformed smokers,” famed investor Stanley Druckenmiller says. “They’ve gone from printing a bunch of money, like driving a Porsche at 200 miles an hour, to not only taking the foot off the gas, but just slamming the brakes on.”

  • 2 Artificial-Intelligence Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    Innovative technologies have regularly reshaped the world. In the last few decades, inventions like the personal computer, the internet, and the smartphone have dramatically enhanced human productivity, while creating tremendous wealth in the process. In fact, research company McKinsey estimates that AI could boost global economic output by 16% (or $13 trillion) between 2018 and 2030.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says High Market Volatility Signals Opportunity; Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Analysts Like

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. What we know for certain is that the S&P 500 is down 18% year-to-date, and the NASDAQ is down 26%. At least one investing expert, however, is getting on his soapbox to encourage investors to buy now, while prices are low. This is the view of Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary. The venture capitalist makes a case for investors to take advantage of vol

  • Intel Corporation (INTC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Intel (INTC) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • ‘Take opportunities on days like today’: Kevin O'Leary says it could be the best time to buy stocks. Here are the 2 places he finds most attractive

    You can't guess the bottom. But a bargain is a bargain.

  • ‘Wait for the Year-End Rally,’ Says Morgan Stanley; Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Outlook

    After three months of highly volatile trading, which have seen the S&P 500 drop down toward 3,600, rally up to 4,300, and fall back down to 3,900, investors can be forgiven for feeling some whiplash. The question that needs answering, however, is where will the markets go from here? Morgan Stanley strategist Andrew Slimmon believes that investors shouldn’t worry too much about the bear case. Worse-than-expected inflation numbers for August may have pushed the markets into a tumble this week, but

  • Russian economy won’t recover from Ukraine war ‘until 2030s’ - live updates

    Pound sinks to lowest since 1985 as retail sales slump Germany seizes control of three Russian-owned Rosneft oil refineries FTSE 100 falls 0.3pc Ben Marlow: Shell must accept it has lost the battle on fossil fuels Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Real Estate Stocks

    There was no good news in the August inflation numbers. While the annualized rate did fall slightly from July, from 8.5% to 8.3%, it came in higher than expected – and worse, the core CPI rate, rather than dropping, increased to 6.3%. Consumers are struggling, and their pain is real. But it’s not only consumers who are getting hit hard by inflation. Retailers are also feeling the strain, and they’re feeling it twice – from consumers, whose wallets are pinched and so are buying less, and from the

  • Adobe-Figma deal: 'I've never seen a level of investor hatred' like this, analyst says

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill assesses Adobe's deal to acquire Figma amid its third-quarter revenue beat, while looking at investor responses, the climate of the tech sector, and Amazon's NFL streaming deal.

  • FedEx Miss Is Worst Deutsche Bank Analysts Have Seen in 20 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street analysts didn’t mince words in discussing FedEx Corp.’s forecast for the current quarter -- which missed by a landslide -- and its withdrawal of full-year guidance. It’s really bad.Most Read from BloombergGermany Tightens Control Over Industry With Russian Oil GrabAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Patagonia Billionaire W

  • 13 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 13 best semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the details and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. The high technology sector is a double […]

  • Better Bear Market Buy: Coca-Cola vs. Procter & Gamble

    During a bull market, investors usually rotate from slower-growth blue-chip stalwarts toward higher-growth stocks. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) are two of those defensive bear market stocks. Coca-Cola's beverage sales generally remain stable throughout economic downturns, as do sales of P&G's well-established brands, which include Tide, Pampers, Tampax, Charmin, Bounty, Gillette, Oral-B, Head & Shoulders, Pantene, and SK-II.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Carnival?

    The earlier stages of the pandemic were particularly rough for cruise companies. Today, more than a year after ships returned to the water, things are looking brighter for industry heavyweight Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CCK). The world's largest cruise ship operator may have even reached a key turning point.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish On

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought a bunch of stocks during the second quarter. Notable names included Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Buffett seems to be most bullish on Apple and Occidental Petroleum.

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Moves -0.73%: What You Should Know

    Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $13.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.73% move from the prior day.