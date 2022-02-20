Liberty Urges Borrowers to Consider Investing in Homebuying for 2022

It may be a new year, but home loan affordability pressures continue for those looking to enter the property market in 2022.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For those hopeful home buyers who are feeling the pressure, opting to buy as an investment rather than as an owner-occupier might be the winning strategy.

Leading Australian non-bank lender Liberty reminds borrowers that they don't have to necessarily buy a first property to live in.



Liberty's Head of Consumer Advocacy Heidi Armstrong says there are still options in today's competitive, hot market.



"Rentvesting and teaming up with friends and family to buy are just a few strategies that homebuyers can consider in the current climate.



"And even if you're self-employed or have a low deposit, a free-thinking lender like Liberty can help find a way to get your home loan pre-approved, easing the pressure of the house hunt." Rather than delaying plans or feeling the crunch to save for a forever home, purchasing a less expensive property as an investment could help borrowers onto the property ladder. They can then start building equity, generate income from the investment and take advantage of any potential tax benefits.

There are risks with investing however, so home loan borrowers are encouraged to seek expert help to assess if it's the right option.

Deciding between buying a first home to live in or invest in will depend on your unique, personal circumstances, where you want to live, and your financial goals.



With expert knowledge about a range of lenders and products, a mortgage broker, such as a Liberty Adviser can help borrowers to navigate the application process.



A Liberty Adviser will also be aware of any home loan grants that you may be eligible for.



Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together with trading as Liberty Financial.

Contact

Heidi Armstrong

Group Manager – Consumer Communications

P: +61 3 8635 8888

E: mediaenquiries@liberty.com.au



