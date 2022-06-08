U.S. markets close in 6 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,154.24
    -6.44 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,089.27
    -90.87 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,207.88
    +32.65 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,908.49
    -11.08 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.16
    +0.75 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.40
    +5.30 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.06
    -0.12 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0747
    +0.0037 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0140
    +0.0420 (+1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2554
    -0.0038 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1500
    +1.5340 (+1.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,584.12
    +972.33 (+3.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    662.41
    +10.77 (+1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,562.70
    -36.23 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

LibLab raises $42M to launch its 'SDK-as-a-service' platform

Kyle Wiggers
·3 min read

LibLab, which bills itself as an "SDK-as-a-service" platform for engineers, today announced that it raised $42 million in Series A funding from Insight Partners with participation from Zeev Ventures, Stepstone, Sheva, and Rainfall. Co-founder and CEO Sagiv Ofek said that the new capital will be put toward building out the company's core service while expanding LibLab's private beta.

Companies release software developer kits, or SDKs, to enable developers to use their API-based services. But creating an SDK can be arduous work. Each language and operating system has sets of requirements, and there's the potential that security vulnerabilities and bugs crop up in the course of development.

One source estimated the cost of building an SDK in a single language at over $50,000. This led Ofek, an ex-Facebook and -Amazon engineer and the founder of dinner club app HomeDine (which TechCrunch previously covered), to investigate a way to automate the production and maintenance of SDKs.

Launched in stealth last year, LibLab provides SDK development tools that integrate with an API for authentication, error handling, security, and more. The platform generates a documentation page and developer portal, ostensibly ensuring that the API, SDK, and documentation remain in sync. Beyond this, LibLab monitors and updates the SDK "when the language evolves," according to Ofek, and shows metrics that indicate how the API is being used.

"[LibLab is] code that writes code, allowing companies to write and support SDKs in multiple languages at once. Customers will not need to know multiple languages and will still be able to generate best-in-class SDKs to offer their developers," Ofek told TechCrunch in an email interview. "LibLab saves companies time by generating SDKs in multiple languages [and] having best practices in place for each language. Companies with APIs can now offer SDKs to their developers, with proper documentation and security monitoring."

Ofek offered scant details when pressed on the platform's underpinnings, like whether LibLab uses AI to generate code and how the platform "knows" whether to update a given SDK. But he claims that LibLab is able to automatically generate nearly "everything" -- referring to the SDK and documentation -- all at once with "minimal effort from the customer."

"LibLab’s code is very deterministic, parses API specs (e.g., from OpenAPI, Swagger, and Postman), and is based on pre-set rules to generate outputs in different languages," Ofek said. "The core 'code-gen' technology will be open-sourced soon. We use TypeScript as our main code language to make it accessible to everyone, but each individual language (Java, Python, C#, etc.) has its own unique scaffolding template. The documentation is also parsed and generated the same way."

No technology is perfect, and, barring evidence to the contrary, LibLab's tool likely makes mistakes (assuming it even works as advertised). But it's true that code-generating systems have become more capable in recent years with the advent of sophisticated machine learning techniques. For example, OpenAI's Codex model can generate code in dozens of languages. Meanwhile, Facebook's open source TransCoder tool can translate between C++, Java, and Python.

More should become clear when LibLab open sources its tools, which it plans to do in the coming weeks. Following the well-trodden path of open-source-developers-turned-SaaS providers, LibLab says it plans to make money by providing premium services on top of its open source offering

"It’s very hard to write code that writes code in multiple languages simultaneously. The main challenge is to ensure the API, SDK, and documentation are all in sync, all the time," Ofek said. "One thing we're doing to make LibLab as close as possible to perfect building in the open. Our core engine will be open source so developers can contribute and make our SDK generator better with time. Offering open source tools will enable the developer community to expand the languages LibLab supports."

To date, LibLab has raised $50 million in venture capital.

Recommended Stories

  • Affirm CEO Says He’s Not Worried About Apple’s Pay Later Rival

    (Bloomberg) -- Affirm Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Officer Max Levchin said he’s not worried about Apple Inc.’s upcoming buy now, pay later service, because his company offers more extensive and longer-term plans.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TS

  • Apple rolls out iOS 16 changes, new MacBooks, and more

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to detail how Apple is approaching product innovation at the WWDC 2022 event.

  • Digimarc Cloud-based Technology Makes Authenticity of Products More Secure

    The company also released a consumer behavior report showing differences between Generation Z and Baby Boomers.

  • 3 Software Stocks for a Potential Recession, According to an Analyst

    Bernstein software analyst Mark Moerdler says "quality is going to shine through," and expects Microsoft, Oracle, and Adobe to fare best in a downturn.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Surefire Growth Stocks to Buy in June

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 21.4% last year, but the index has since given up those gains and more, falling 25% from its November high. High-quality businesses like Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) and Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) are well-positioned to benefit from powerful secular tailwinds, but the stocks have fallen 30% and 52%, respectively, from their all-time highs. Cloud computing makes it possible to provision hardware and software through the internet.

  • Apple Car Play Expands. Don’t Expect an Apple Car.

    Apple showed off improvements to its Car Play platform at the tech giant's 2022 worldwide developers conference.

  • Woman shares iPhone hack to expose men staring at the gym: ‘Sad that it’s needed’

    ‘This video is probably going to upset some men’

  • Why MongoDB's Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    MongoDB, Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) declared multiple updates to its database at its annual MongoDB World conference. MongoDB disclosed the addition of querying encrypted data without having to decrypt it first, columnstore indexing, and a new SQL interface. MongoDB exploited the event to discuss its 'developer data platform,' the TechCrunch reports. Also Read: Read How Analysts Reacted To MongoDB Post Q1 Earnings Beat CTO Mark Porter saw the announcements as realizing the last four or five years of work

  • Why AMD Stock Could Rise as PS5 and Xbox Supply Stabilizes

    AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) is one of the world's leading semiconductor companies, providing computing hardware such as processors, motherboards, graphics cards, and more for some of today's most sought-after technology. The company's stock is down more than 20% in the last six months  but that could all change thanks to AMD's key position in the production of Sony's (NYSE: SONY) PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox Series X/S.

  • iOS 16 will automatically install security fixes

    Rapid Security Response allows Apple to implement fixes in between full-blown security updates.

  • At least 1,400 rural phone boxes protected from closing

    New Ofcom rules will protect boxes in areas of poor mobile coverage or where they are needed for safety.

  • Apple adding new features for athletes on watchOS and opening Fitness app to all iPhone users

    Apple is doubling down on making the Apple Watch the best health-tracking wearable out there and expanding features for its most demanding users — as well as everyone else. The next version of its watchOS will include a number of new health-related features, including the tracking of new metrics, automatic multisport tracking, improved sleep tracking and more. It'll track walking info and other metrics to approximate your fitness level.

  • Apple Overhauls CarPlay With Major New Features

    The tech giant's car software will now be able to integrate more deeply with new vehicles, powering multiple screens of various shapes and sizes.

  • Buy now, pay later under threat as Apple sinks teeth into sector

    Steve Jobs once told Drew Houston, the founder of Silicon Valley startup Dropbox, that the company’s technology amounted to a “feature, not a product”.

  • Apple 'passkeys' could finally kill off the password for good

    Apple demonstrated “passkeys” at WWDC 2022, a new biometric sign-in standard that could finally kill off the password for good. It’s no secret that passwords are insecure, with easily guessable credentials accounting for more than 80% of all data breaches, per Verizon’s annual data breach report. Passkeys eliminate the need for passwords entirely, according to Apple, and are much less susceptible to being stolen in the case of a data breach or phishing attempt.

  • Analysis - Apple's next frontier is your car's dashboard

    Apple Inc wants to power the dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince automakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to the iPhone company like the makers of flip-phone handsets. Apple on Monday gave a preview of a new generation of its CarPlay software that will migrate from its current home on the entertainment screen to power everything in front of the driver. While the move from one screen to another may seem like a small step for Apple, it's a huge leap in terms of both the technological and business engagement between the iPhone maker and the world's automakers.

  • Apple Unveils Installment Pay Plan, CarPlay Update in Push Beyond iPhone

    The tech giant also introduced changes to iMessage, including an undo-send function and the ability to edit texts, plus a new MacBook Air.

  • Apple debuts new M2 chip, redesigned MacBook Air

    Apple on Monday unveiled its latest M2 chip along with a fully redesigned MacBook Air and more powerful MacBook Pro.

  • Apple Pay Later lets you split up purchases into four payments at no interest

    Apple today announced a major update to Apple Pay called Apple Pay Later, which will allow users to split the cost of an Apple Pay purchase into four equal payments over six weeks without interest or late fees. The new financial product -- which was rumored ahead of its debut at Apple's 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) -- marks Apple's move into the enormous and growing buy now, pay later (BNPL) industry. Powered by the Mastercard network, Apple Pay Later is available everywhere Apple Pay is available in the U.S., both in apps and on the web -- it requires no extra work from the developer or merchant side.

  • Daily Crunch: Oracle dives deeply into healthcare after closing $28B Cerner acquisition

    The past 24 hours have had a lot of Apple news in them, and we’ve got comprehensive coverage on that front — but we also have a veritable cornucopia of other news from across the startup-o-sphere, so let’s get right into it! Oracle’s done deal: Oracle quietly wrapped up its acquisition of Cerner, which goes into effect Wednesday. Electronic health records is big business, and while this merger gives Oracle a major seat at the table, it is not yet known how these companies will mesh or whether Cerner will be lucrative for Oracle.