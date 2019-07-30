Libra crypto may never launch due to regulatory scrutiny, warns Facebook

Social media giant Facebook has now itself warned that Libra cryptocurrency may never launch due to “significant” regulatory scrutiny.

“There can be no assurance that Libra or our associated products and services will be made available in a timely manner, or at all,” said Facebook in its latest Q2 report filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“Uncertain and evolving” laws and regulations surrounding cryptocurrencies and investigations from regulators around the world may “delay or impede” the launch of Libra, it added.

Facebook also stated that it does not have “significant” prior experience with cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, which could “adversely” affect its ability to successfully develop and market such products.

