Library and Archives Canada supports Prairie communities in preserving their documentary heritage

GATINEAU, QC, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Library and Archives Canada (LAC) will fund eight projects submitted by local organizations in the Prairie provinces under the Documentary Heritage Communities Program (DHCP).

Since 2015, LAC has been providing $1.5 million annually to support projects that promote awareness of local heritage organizations, preserve their collections or make them more accessible. This year, 38 projects (including 30 new projects) from archives, libraries and documentary heritage institutions across Canada will receive support from LAC.

The following projects will be funded by the DHCP in the Prairies in 2022–2023:

Establishing an Archives Program (Cold Lake First Nations), Cold Lake , Alberta , $50,000;

Building the Archives (Frog Lake Library), Frog Lake , Alberta , $24,304;

Video Digitization: Phase 2 – Various Collections of the Société historique de Saint-Boniface (SHSB) (Société historique de Saint-Boniface), Winnipeg , Manitoba , $24,542;

Caring for the Digital Collection at MICEC (Manitoba Indigenous Cultural Education Centre Inc.), Winnipeg , Manitoba , $48,600;

Digitization of the Iwan Boberskyj Photograph Collection (Oseredok UCEC), Winnipeg , Manitoba , $44,331;

Winnipeg Architecture Foundation Archives, Phase 2 (Winnipeg Architecture Foundation), Winnipeg , Manitoba , $42,000;

Digitizing L'Eau Vive , 1971–98 (Société historique de la Saskatchewan), Regina , Saskatchewan , $30,645; and

Digitizing Wanuskewin's Archives (Wanuskewin Heritage Park Authority), Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, $34,549.

Quick facts

The DHCP was created in 2015 to financially assist activities that enhance the visibility of, and access to, materials held by Canada's local documentary heritage institutions. The program also aims to increase the capacity of local institutions to sustainably preserve, promote and showcase the country's documentary heritage. At the end of the selection process, the DHCP will provide contributions for eligible applicants across Canada for a variety of projects that will allow citizens to access and engage with their nation's history like never before.

Incorporated and unincorporated non-profit organizations such as archives, privately funded libraries, historical societies, genealogical organizations and societies, professional library and archival associations, and museums with an archival component are eligible to apply for funding under the DHCP.

Applications received by LAC are reviewed by an external advisory committee.

Including the amounts allocated this year, LAC's support for documentary heritage communities has totalled $12 million since the DHCP was launched in 2015.

The next funding cycle will be launched in fall 2022.

About Library and Archives Canada

The mandate of Library and Archives Canada is to preserve the documentary heritage of Canada for the benefit of present and future generations, and to be a source of enduring knowledge accessible to all, thereby contributing to the cultural, social and economic advancement of Canada. Library and Archives Canada also facilitates co-operation among communities involved in the acquisition, preservation and diffusion of knowledge, and serves as the continuing memory of the Government of Canada and its institutions.

Library and Archives Canada is online at www.bac-lac.gc.ca. Stay connected through RSS, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, Flickr, blogs and podcasts to keep up to date on the latest from Library and Archives Canada.

Quotes

"Congratulations to this year's DHCP recipients! LAC is proud to support you. As we celebrate the 150th anniversary of the National Archives of Canada, we recognize more than ever the importance of your work to preserve the documentary heritage of your communities, across Canada. Our collective efforts are crucial to ensuring that Canadians of today and tomorrow have access to documentary resources that represent the breadth of our country's realities."

– Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

"By supporting this project, LAC enabled us to make available a wealth of interviews, life stories, songs, stories, dialogues, memoirs and public discussions from various Francophone (Manitoba minority) and Métis organizations and individuals. These recordings (now available to all) will surely inspire future academic studies, cultural projects and artworks."

– Janet La France, Director General, La Société historique de Saint-Boniface

"This year's funding from the Documentary Heritage Communities Program was significant in allowing CHPF to digitize over 4,300 photographs from our archive. These images are now freely available on our website for the public to view as well as being properly preserved for future generations."

– Nicole Plaskett, Executive Director, Canadian Heritage Photography Foundation

