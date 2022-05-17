U.S. markets close in 3 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,070.00
    +61.99 (+1.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,557.71
    +334.29 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,887.35
    +224.56 (+1.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,829.27
    +45.84 (+2.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.27
    +0.07 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.90
    +6.90 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    21.76
    +0.21 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0547
    +0.0109 (+1.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9730
    +0.0960 (+3.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2485
    +0.0161 (+1.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3580
    +0.3050 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,155.36
    +903.48 (+3.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    677.32
    +434.64 (+179.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

Library and Archives Canada supports Prairie communities in preserving their documentary heritage

·3 min read

GATINEAU, QC, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Library and Archives Canada (LAC) will fund eight projects submitted by local organizations in the Prairie provinces under the Documentary Heritage Communities Program (DHCP).

Since 2015, LAC has been providing $1.5 million annually to support projects that promote awareness of local heritage organizations, preserve their collections or make them more accessible. This year, 38 projects (including 30 new projects) from archives, libraries and documentary heritage institutions across Canada will receive support from LAC.

The following projects will be funded by the DHCP in the Prairies in 2022–2023:

  • Establishing an Archives Program (Cold Lake First Nations), Cold Lake, Alberta, $50,000;

  • Building the Archives (Frog Lake Library), Frog Lake, Alberta, $24,304;

  • Video Digitization: Phase 2 – Various Collections of the Société historique de Saint-Boniface (SHSB) (Société historique de Saint-Boniface), Winnipeg, Manitoba, $24,542;

  • Caring for the Digital Collection at MICEC (Manitoba Indigenous Cultural Education Centre Inc.), Winnipeg, Manitoba, $48,600;

  • Digitization of the Iwan Boberskyj Photograph Collection (Oseredok UCEC), Winnipeg, Manitoba, $44,331;

  • Winnipeg Architecture Foundation Archives, Phase 2 (Winnipeg Architecture Foundation), Winnipeg, Manitoba, $42,000;

  • Digitizing L'Eau Vive, 1971–98 (Société historique de la Saskatchewan), Regina, Saskatchewan, $30,645; and

  • Digitizing Wanuskewin's Archives (Wanuskewin Heritage Park Authority), Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, $34,549.

View the list of all recipients for 2022–2023.

Quick facts

  • The DHCP was created in 2015 to financially assist activities that enhance the visibility of, and access to, materials held by Canada's local documentary heritage institutions. The program also aims to increase the capacity of local institutions to sustainably preserve, promote and showcase the country's documentary heritage. At the end of the selection process, the DHCP will provide contributions for eligible applicants across Canada for a variety of projects that will allow citizens to access and engage with their nation's history like never before.

  • Incorporated and unincorporated non-profit organizations such as archives, privately funded libraries, historical societies, genealogical organizations and societies, professional library and archival associations, and museums with an archival component are eligible to apply for funding under the DHCP.

  • Applications received by LAC are reviewed by an external advisory committee.

  • Including the amounts allocated this year, LAC's support for documentary heritage communities has totalled $12 million since the DHCP was launched in 2015.

  • The next funding cycle will be launched in fall 2022.

About Library and Archives Canada

The mandate of Library and Archives Canada is to preserve the documentary heritage of Canada for the benefit of present and future generations, and to be a source of enduring knowledge accessible to all, thereby contributing to the cultural, social and economic advancement of Canada. Library and Archives Canada also facilitates co-operation among communities involved in the acquisition, preservation and diffusion of knowledge, and serves as the continuing memory of the Government of Canada and its institutions.

Library and Archives Canada is online at www.bac-lac.gc.ca. Stay connected through RSS, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, Flickr, blogs and podcasts to keep up to date on the latest from Library and Archives Canada.

Quotes

"Congratulations to this year's DHCP recipients! LAC is proud to support you. As we celebrate the 150th anniversary of the National Archives of Canada, we recognize more than ever the importance of your work to preserve the documentary heritage of your communities, across Canada. Our collective efforts are crucial to ensuring that Canadians of today and tomorrow have access to documentary resources that represent the breadth of our country's realities."

Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

"By supporting this project, LAC enabled us to make available a wealth of interviews, life stories, songs, stories, dialogues, memoirs and public discussions from various Francophone (Manitoba minority) and Métis organizations and individuals. These recordings (now available to all) will surely inspire future academic studies, cultural projects and artworks."

Janet La France, Director General, La Société historique de Saint-Boniface

"This year's funding from the Documentary Heritage Communities Program was significant in allowing CHPF to digitize over 4,300 photographs from our archive. These images are now freely available on our website for the public to view as well as being properly preserved for future generations."

Nicole Plaskett, Executive Director, Canadian Heritage Photography Foundation

Related link

Documentary Heritage Communities Program

Search for related information by keyword: Heritage | Library and Archives Canada | Prairies | Alberta | Manitoba | Saskatchewan | History and heritage | general public | news releases

Note: To obtain the contact information for recipients of funding under the DHCP for 2022–2023, please contact Library and Archives Canada.

SOURCE Library and Archives Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/17/c4105.html

Recommended Stories

  • One of Pittsburgh's biggest banks doubles paid hours for employees' community giveback

    S&T Bancorp Inc. on Monday said it is doubling the paid hours for its employees’ community giveback. S&T (NASDAQ:STBA), based in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is the 10th-largest bank in the 10-county Pittsburgh metro, according to deposit market share. It has assets of $9.4 billion and operates in five markets, western and eastern Pennsylvania, northeast and central Ohio and upstate New York.

  • Shannon Abloh to Become CEO, Managing Director of Virgil Abloh Securities

    Virgil Abloh Securities' portfolio will work in such spheres as art, architecture, engineering, creative direction, artistic direction, industrial design, fashion design, music, film, writing and philanthropy.

  • AP Exclusive: Black Lives Matter has $42 million in assets

    The foundation started by organizers of the Black Lives Matter movement is still worth tens of millions of dollars, after spending more than $37 million on grants, real estate, consultants, and other expenses, according to tax documents filed with the IRS. But just three years into existence, Cullors was the only movement founder involved in the organization.

  • TBJ introduces the 2022 Leaders in Diversity honorees

    The Leaders in Diversity awards celebrate individuals and companies who have worked to establish and advance diversity and inclusion efforts in their workplaces and communities.

  • Exclusive-Gaming gear provider Turtle Beach nears board deal with Donerail -sources

    (Reuters) -Donerail Group is close to reaching a settlement with Turtle Beach Corp that will give the activist investment firm representatives on the U.S. gaming gear company's board of directors, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Donerail, which has beneficial ownership of 7.4% of Turtle Beach's outstanding shares, has criticized the maker of gaming headsets and controllers for operational missteps and has been pushing the company to sell itself. Turtle Beach maintains it has been doing its best to find a buyer at an attractive price.

  • Home Depot stock jumps after big earnings beat, surprise same-store sales growth

    Shares of Home Depot Inc. shot up 4.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the home improvement retailer reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, surprise growth in same-store sales and raised its full-year outlook. Net income for the quarter to May 1 rose to $4.23 billion, or $4.09 a share, from $4.15 billion, or $3.86 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share the FactSet consensus of $3.69. Sales grew 3.8% to $38.91 b

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Higher on Monday

    This week’s economic data highlight will be the Census Bureau’s retail sales data for April, due out Tuesday morning.

  • Why Berkshire Hathaway Didn’t Have to Disclose Earlier its 10% Stake in Paramount

    FEATURE Berkshire Hathaway purchase of more than 10% of Paramount Global disclosed late Monday, normally would have triggered an earlier regulatory filing. But Berkshire apparently didn’t have to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission because it owns non-voting shares in the media company.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Shows Improving Market Leadership; Earns 89 RS Rating

    When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, focus on those with rising relative price strength. One stock that fits that bill is Cleveland-Cliffs stock, which had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 76 to 89 Monday. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength.

  • Emirates State-Backed Telecom Firm Scoops Stake In Vodafone For $4.4B; Continues To Fuel Takeover Concerns

    Emirates state-backed telecom firm e& acquired a 9.8% stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD), Bloomberg reports. Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC , now known as e& bought a $4.4 billion stake offering 130 pence ($1.59) a share Vodafone CEO Nick Read is trying to consolidate in key markets amid pressure from shareholders. Also Read: Vodafone Receives Takeover Bids For Vantage Towers: Reuters A wealthy, supportive shareholder could give Read cover to reset expectations around inve

  • How retirement coaches are training people to make one of life’s trickiest transitions

    Saving enough money is only part of the key to enjoying retirement. Some good instruction can help you thrive after you stop working.

  • Will Apple Come to The Rescue of a Struggling Tesla Rival?

    The rout in the financial markets raises questions about the ability of upstart companies to raise funds.

  • China’s Coal and Gas Power Plummets as Covid Zero Hammers Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s electricity output plummeted last month as virus restrictions in Shanghai and other parts of the country pummeled economic activity from factory floors to steel mills and shopping malls.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeUkraine Latest: NATO E

  • Musk’s Talks With Twitter All Started With Dorsey, Durban

    (Bloomberg) -- While it’s anyone’s guess how Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover attempt of Twitter will end, there is some clarity over how it started. Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedMicrosoft Will Boost Pay and Stock Compensation to Retain Employees The key

  • U.S. SEC chair says much to be done to protect crypto investors

    Cryptocurrency assets are highly speculative and investors in them need more protections or they could lose trust in the markets, Gary Gensler, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said on Monday. Generally, people who buy cryptocurrencies do not get the disclosures they get when they make other asset purchases around things like whether the trading platform they are using is actually trading against them, or whether they actually own the assets they store in digital wallets, Gensler said. The token's crash sent cryptocurrencies tumbling, a slide that resumed on Monday, as bitcoin erased the gains it had eked out over the weekend to trade under $30,000, far below its Nov. 10 record of $69,000.

  • Here's how CEO pay for Minnesota's biggest public companies compares to median employees compensation

    Total CEO pay for Minnesota's 25 largest public companies increased between 2020 and 2021, and most companies' CEO compensation is growing faster than their median employees' pay.

  • Brazilian Stock Exchange B3 to Launch Bitcoin Futures Within Six Months

    The firm is building an infrastructure to offer crypto market access to end users, CFO André Milanez said on Monday.

  • ATTN: Acquired by Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs’ Candle Media for $100 Million

    Candle Media, the next-gen media roll-up play run by ex-Disney execs Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, announced the acquisition of ATTN:, a media company that produces short-form news and topical entertainment content aimed at Gen Z and millennial audiences. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. According to a source familiar with the pact, Candle Media is paying […]

  • My Review of Indicators Points the Way to a Tradable Rally

    Keep in mind that this is not a buy-and-hold recommendation but rather a path to producing modest gains over the next few weeks.

  • Affirm CFO amid stock slump: ‘I wouldn’t bet against the American consumer’

    An exec of one consumer startup whose stock was hit particularly hard by recession concerns says he’s not giving in to the doom and gloom just yet.