New library for Lachute residents thanks to Government of Canada support

CED grants $750,000 to the Ville de Lachute to install the Bibliothèque Jean-Marc-Belzile in the city's former United Church.

LACHUTE, QC, June 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Shared public spaces such as public libraries are at the heart of communities across Canada. They draw in residents and visitors alike, supporting local businesses and jobs. In so many places across the country, these spaces have seen a significant fluctuation in use due to COVID-19.

Today, Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, announced a non-repayable contribution of $750,000 for the Ville de Lachute under the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF). This financial assistance will be used to renovate the interior of Lachute's former United Church for it to become the new home of the Bibliothèque Jean-Marc-Belzile.

This flagship project giving pride of place to culture, knowledge, and education is a core element of the city's plan to revitalize its downtown area. Redeveloping the historic United Church building represents a real opportunity to create a shared space that is accessible and adapted to all manner of clientele.

The Government of Canada recognizes that community spaces promote social interaction and physical activity. By providing better access to recreational programs and facilities, we are contributing to the well-being of communities, families, and individuals across the country. Our economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of our local communities and their shared spaces.

Quotes

"Our government is keen to focus on regional development, especially when a region launches a promising initiative for the community. Gaining a new library space will enable Lachute to enhance its services and welcome partner organizations, thereby encouraging residents to come together and energizing the community. This is excellent news for downtown Lachute!"

Story continues

Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development

"Our support for the Ville de Lachute's project attests to our government's commitment to boost economic development in communities of all sizes, across all regions. The renovations planned for the new space to house the Bibliothèque Jean-Marc-Belzile will clearly energize the Lachute community. I have no doubt that residents and visitors will be delighted with the library and will see their quality of life improve as a result. I am also greatly pleased that the project has been planned sustainably by adopting cutting-edge energy efficiency measures and reusing an existing building. Bravo on this exciting project supporting Lachute's development!"

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Creating an updated new library will undoubtedly help support and stimulate literacy in our community. The library will become more a space to live in with shared areas adapted to today's realities and needs. This project to redevelop the United Church into a library is becoming a flagship initiative in revitalizing our downtown area. Cultural promotion is a priority for City Council. My fellow councillors share with me the dream of having a space where literature, knowledge, and culture can come together and create among our citizens a desire to claim the space as their own, a place for them to live in."

Bernard Bigras-Denis, Mayor, Ville de Lachute

Quick facts

The CCRF was launched in June 2021. A total of $500 million has been granted over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), including $107 million for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in Quebec. As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener, and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities:

The CCRF is being deployed under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP).

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/06/c9962.html