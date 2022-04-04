U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,541.25
    +2.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,682.00
    -36.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,889.25
    +25.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,090.00
    +1.70 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.11
    +2.84 (+2.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.40
    +12.70 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.85
    +0.20 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1001
    -0.0047 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3790
    +0.0020 (+0.08%)
     

  • Vix

    20.47
    -0.09 (-0.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3105
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.6620
    +0.1720 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,027.44
    -314.53 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,083.08
    +42.81 (+4.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,540.11
    +2.21 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

Libro Credit Union announces record growth – again

Libro Credit Union
·2 min read

Libro Credit Union is celebrating another successful year, including record growth of more than $1 billion for the second year in a row.

LONDON, ON, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LONDON, ON – Libro Credit Union is celebrating another successful year, including record growth of more than $1 billion for the second year in a row.

The southwestern Ontario financial institution – which provides banking services to more than 110,000 Owners, each of whom owns part of the company – held an online annual general meeting on Saturday, April 2. Owners, staff and guests heard about how Libro turns its success into positive impact on people and communities as a company led by its social purpose.

Some of the highlights of Libro’s annual results are:

  • For a second consecutive year, Libro posted the largest growth in its history. The credit union’s total portfolio grew to $10.9 billion, an increase of $1.3 billion (14%) over the previous year, when Libro reported then-record growth of $1.1 billion (12.8%).

  • The new total of more than 110,000 Libro Owners includes 6,470 people who joined in 2021. The average age of individuals joining was 39. And 824 of those new Owners are locally-owned businesses, taking the total number of businesses banking with Libro to 10,234.

  • The credit union returned $13.96 million directly to Owners, in profit-sharing & dividends, and investment shares. Net income before profit-sharing and taxes was $25.43 million.

Steve Bolton, Libro’s CEO and Head Coach, said: “At Libro, we will always put people first. We’re celebrating successful annual results while also talking about how we make a difference to people and communities.

“We’re thanking everyone who does business with Libro and reminding them they have made a great decision by putting their money where it will have the best impact. And we’re asking more people to join us as Owners so we can keep growing for more impact every year.”

Libro Credit Union is a cooperative and certified B Corp which is led by a social purpose beyond profit. Libro seeks to make an impact in its focus areas of financial resilience, housing, employment, and local food accessibility.

You can find more information in Libro’s 2021 annual report, Making Money Better.

We welcome all media requests and are happy to make leaders available for interview.

Media contact: Mike Donachie, Communications Manager

P: 519-672-0130 ext. 4344, C: 226-926-4068, mike.donachie@libro.ca

Visit libro.ca/media.

CONTACT: Mike Donachie Libro Credit Union 226-926-4068 mike.donachie@libro.ca


Recommended Stories

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two incredible bargains and one successful company to shy away from.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched

  • ‘A plan to protect any excess cash is vital.’ As inflation sits at a 40-year high, here’s who has ‘too much’ in savings right now

    As inflation hits a 40-year high, you may be asking yourself if you actually have too much money in your traditional savings account. Most people should set aside enough cash to cover about six months of living expenses, says Matthew Jenkins, certified financial planner at Noble Hill Planning. With that in mind, it may seem counterintuitive to keep an emergency stash of liquid cash within arm’s reach, but Lauren Anastasio, director of financial advice at Stash, the online financial platform, says inflation is your cash’s greatest enemy — but cash is still king in the short-term.

  • Hertz is buying 65,000 electric vehicles from Tesla rival Polestar

    Hertz taps Polestar to aid its electric vehicle ambitions, which also includes offerings from Tesla.

  • Is it a Great Move to Buy NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Rebound

    The major stock market indices have been rising. Income investors could especially have a great opportunity to lock in attractive dividend yields right now. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in a market rebound.

  • AMD Extends Data Center Drive With $1.9 Billion Purchase of Cloud Startup Pensando

    Pensando, founded by former executives from Cisco, will add to AMD's ongoing push into the lucrative data center chip market.

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Before Its Stock Split

    Google's parent company will split its shares in July, and there are many reasons to think it's undervalued.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits are all the rage right now. To rectify this, the company will conduct a 20-for-1 stock split which will reduce its share price to $165, making it much easier for investors across the financial spectrum to own it. Fundamentally this adds no value to the company at all, but investors perceive it as a positive because they think it'll result in more money flowing into the stock.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Audit Shift May End Delisting Threat

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks to Watch as 2Q22 Kicks Off

    Last year was marked by strong GDP and corporate earnings growth as the economy reopened and the workforce got back to work post-lockdowns. Stocks rose, too, reaching record highs by year’s end. That all crashed to a halt this past January. This year got started with a steady drop across the main equities indexes, especially on the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The markets troughed, deep in correction territory, in mid-March. Since then they have rebounded, and the stock market losses have moderated. Year-

  • Would You Still Dare to Invest in Apple Inc. (AAPL)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • Shopify’s 50% Slump Proves That It’s No Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. has been called “Amazon Junior.” Those shoes are proving too big to fill.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Both companies are seen as bellwethers for the e-commerce sector and they are index h

  • This Chip Stock Trades Like a Commodity—and Its a Buy

    Memory chips are an overlooked part of the semiconductor world. That could be changing—some electric vehicles now use up to $750 worth of memory.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.

  • Dimon Calls for More Sanctions on Russia, Expresses Pity for Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon called for ratcheting up sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine and said the Federal Reserve may ultimately raise interest rates more than the market expects.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is

  • 10 Best Non-Tech Chinese Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best non-tech Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more non-tech Chinese stocks, go directly to 5 Best Non-Tech Chinese Stocks to Buy Now. Chinese stocks have been hammered in the past few months due to factors like concerns around delistings in the […]

  • The Lead Independent Director of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC), Andrew Hall, Just Bought 349% More Shares

    Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the TMC the metals company Inc. ( NASDAQ:TMC...