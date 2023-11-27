Libstar Holdings (JSE:LBR) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Libstar Holdings (JSE:LBR) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Libstar Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.058 = R449m ÷ (R9.9b - R2.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Libstar Holdings has an ROCE of 5.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Libstar Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Libstar Holdings here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

There hasn't been much to report for Libstar Holdings' returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Libstar Holdings doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that Libstar Holdings has been paying out a decent 34% of its earnings to shareholders. Given the business isn't reinvesting in itself, it makes sense to distribute a portion of earnings among shareholders.

What We Can Learn From Libstar Holdings' ROCE

In a nutshell, Libstar Holdings has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 40% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

Libstar Holdings does have some risks though, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Libstar Holdings that you might be interested in.

