Libstar Holdings Limited (JSE:LBR) most popular amongst private equity firms who own 42% of the shares, institutions hold 26%

Significant control over Libstar Holdings by private equity firms implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 2 shareholders own 56% of the company

Institutional ownership in Libstar Holdings is 26%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Libstar Holdings Limited (JSE:LBR), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private equity firms with 42% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 26% of the company's stockholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Libstar Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Libstar Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Libstar Holdings. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Libstar Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Libstar Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is The Abraaj Group with 42% of shares outstanding. With 14% and 12% of the shares outstanding respectively, Public Investment Corporation Limited and BBusiness Venture Investments No 2071 (RF) Proprietary Limited are the second and third largest shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Libstar Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Libstar Holdings Limited. In their own names, insiders own R29m worth of stock in the R2.8b company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 18% stake in Libstar Holdings. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 42%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Libstar Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

