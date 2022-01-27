U.S. markets open in 2 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,353.75
    +12.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,073.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,231.25
    +72.75 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,973.60
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.22
    +0.87 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.80
    -16.90 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    -0.57 (-2.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1172
    -0.0073 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.17
    -0.99 (-3.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3389
    -0.0073 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1880
    +0.5280 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,672.69
    -1,214.36 (-3.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    838.31
    -17.50 (-2.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,510.96
    +41.18 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     
COMING UP:

Q4 GDP preview: Economists look for growth acceleration before Omicron impact

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Libya Passenger Car Market is projected to expand at a volume CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2021-2031: Persistence Market Research

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Libya passenger market is projected to expand at a volume CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2021-2031 to reach sales of more than 5.5 Mn units by 2031. The fleet on roads is dominated by used cars that are imported from S. Korea, Europe, China, and the U.S., among many more countries.

PMR Logo
PMR Logo

In the last fifty years, Libya's urban population has grown at a rapid pace. Every year, growing number of individuals relocate to major cities where better services and infrastructure are accessible. Majority of the urban population lives along the coast, which is home to the country's largest cities, including the capital Tripoli. World Bank indices put the rate of urbanization at 78.75% in 2016. According to the same report, urban population growth rate was 1.18%.

Although Libya's transportation system includes a limited number of modes such as airplanes, waterborne craft, and land-based vehicles such as automobiles and trucks, local trips for moving passengers and products are primarily made by land-based vehicles such as cars, trucks, and, to a lesser extent, buses. These factors are expected to drive the sales of passenger cars in the country.

Request for Sample Copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33007

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • At a CAGR of 6.5%, D-segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment under car type from 2021 to 2031.

  • J-segment is expected to hold the highest market share of 38% under the car type segment in terms of volume.

  • By age, the above 6 years segment is projected to enjoy a market share of more than 74% by 2031.

  • By brand, Toyota was the segment leader with a market share of more than 34% in 2020 of the total number of cars on road in Libya.

  • New car sales are projected to increase at a value CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period of 2021-31.

"Increasing urbanization, popularity of SUVs, and ban on imports of certain used cars are expected to drive the market for passenger cars in Libya" says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Get customized report as per requirement: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33007

Market Landscape Identified to Be Fairly Competitive

On a national basis, the Libya passenger car market is highly competitive and consolidated.

Some of the key passenger car manufacturers included in the report are Hyundai Motor Co., GM, Volkswagen, Kia Corp., Toyota Motor Corporation, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, ZX Auto, BMW Ag, and others

Conclusion

Due to improved economic conditions and rising consumer disposable income, the Libyan passenger car sector has seen consistent growth in demand. From transportation to comfortable/convenient transportation, and from convenient transportation to luxurious and safe transportation, the country has seen a gradual transformation in the passenger car industry.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33007

Want to Know More?

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a market research report on the passenger car market in Libya, which has industry analysis of 2016–2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021–2031.

The report provides in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, car type, age, and brand.

Related Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh
Persistence Market Research
U.S. Sales Office:
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York City, NY 10007
+1-646-568-7751
United States
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/libya-passenger-car-market-is-projected-to-expand-at-a-volume-cagr-of-6-1-over-the-forecast-period-of-2021-2031-persistence-market-research-301469548.html

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Fintech Stocks to Buy Now

    These companies are growing a lot faster than their stock prices suggest following the recent stock market correction.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • Boeing shares dip after posting third consecutive annual loss, AT&T stock slides

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how Boeing and AT&T are trading after the companies reported earnings.

  • Exclusive-Tencent plans to take U.S.-listed streaming firm DouYu private -sources

    Tencent Holdings Ltd plans to take DouYu International Holdings Ltd private amid disagreements over strategy among executives at the Chinese videogame streaming firm, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. Tencent, the biggest shareholder in Nasdaq-listed DouYu with a 37% stake, wants to team up with at least one private equity firm for the deal and is currently talking to investment banks, they said. The company has been debating its business strategy after Tencent's plans to merge it with bigger rival Huya Inc were blocked by regulators in July last year on antitrust grounds.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Great Long-Term Picks, Say Analysts

    The stock market is a game for the long haul. As Warren Buffett has said, “If you aren't thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for ten minutes.” Buffett would probably argue that investors should stick to their guns despite the correction we’re seeing today. The NASDAQ is down 13% so far this year, while the S&P is just a whisker north of correction territory, at a 9% loss. Yes, we have market headwinds right now – but the long-term trend has been bullish,

  • 5 Large-Cap Stocks That Can Make You Richer in 2022

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), the company formerly known as Facebook, certainly fits that description. During the third quarter, Meta announced that 2.91 billion monthly active users (MAUs) visited Facebook, with another 670 million unique MAUs heading to Instagram and/or WhatsApp, which Meta also owns. There simply isn't a social media platform that gives advertisers access to more eyeballs than what Meta can offer, which is precisely why the company has such incredible ad pricing power.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • Stock Market Correction: 2 Bulletproof Stocks That Will Still Be Standing After The Dip

    Investors are panicking as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates to cool off inflation. The Nasdaq entered correction territory, defined as a 10% pullback from a previous peak, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were hovering on the brink of that this week, showing every sector is getting hit. Target (NYSE: TGT) has arguably performed better than any brick-and-mortar retailer during the pandemic, but the stock still looks cheap at a price-to-earnings ratio of just 16.

  • Tesla’s Earnings Beat Was Better Than You Think. Here’s Why.

    Tesla's quarterly earnings call had everything, and that may have distracted investors from an important, but mundane factor that impacted results: payroll taxes.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Apple Earnings Preview: Revenue Is Expected to Slow

    Here's why analysts are modeling for a significant slowdown in the iPhone-maker's top-line growth.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • China Approves AMD’s $35 Billion Acquisition of Xilinx

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators have granted approval for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. to buy Xilinx Inc., clearing the way for one of the largest deals to emerge from the global semiconductor industry.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-B

  • 3 Stocks To Buy Before Their Next Earnings Reports

    Earnings season is upon us, and with the broad sell-off going on right now among tech stocks, some buying opportunities have emerged. Three stocks that have taken a beating lately also happen to have the potential to soon report strong earnings: Unity Software (NYSE: U), DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). During its third-quarter conference call back in early November, Unity Software management mentioned the word "metaverse" 14 times.

  • 3 of the Safest Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    As of Jan. 20, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite had entered official correction territory (a decline of 10% from recent highs), and it was threatening to pull the widely followed S&P 500 down with it. In other words, with downside catalysts aplenty, we could be on the verge of a steep correction or stock market crash. While volatility during crashes and corrections can be unnerving, history has shown that these relatively short-term dips are always a buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • Why Nano Dimension Stock Soared and Then Fell Today

    Stocks saw volatile swings again today, but Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) still managed to close out the day's session in the green. The stock had been up by as much as 12.8% in the daily session, but the Federal Reserve's confirmation that it would soon be raising interest rates to help curb inflation prompted pullbacks across the market. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index had been trending toward a big positive close, but it slipped and ended the day roughly flat after investors digested the news from the Fed.

  • Why Gatos Silver Stock Lost 64% of Its Value at the Open Today

    The precious-metals miner provided an update on reserves at its main mine, and it was not a pleasant read.