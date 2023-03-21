Libyas' Emergency Medicine and Support Center Serves the People Affected by Turkeys' Stricken Areas

The Emergency Medicine and Support Center (EMSC) is a specialist center responsible for the provision of humanitarian assistance, medical care, and relief aid to people affected by war and natural disasters, in addition to the treatment of wounded victims and providing healthcare to all with impartiality.

LIBYA, TRIPOLI / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Upon the instructions of His Highness, the Prime Minister of the National Unity Government, EMSC strives to provide medical care and relief aid to people affected by Turkey's stricken areas. The EMSC worked, together with the National Safety Authority, the Criminal Investigation Department, the Medical Treatment Support and Development Agency, and the Military Medicine Division, to dispatch a joint team for relief and rescue consisting of 106 medical and paramedical personnel. The team is divided into four groups and serves as humanitarian assistance.

The first group was stationed in Adana province and was assigned the task of coordinating logistics and follow-up.

The second group stationed in Jumhoriet district, Antakya, and Hatay province also contributed to rescue operations. The group recovered 69 bodies and pulled out six people alive. The location of 380 bodies was also determined, and the relevant Turkish authorities were informed.

In all duration, coordinates were provided to the authorities and were used by other foreign agencies to recover the bodies.

The third group was stationed in the Hattay Field Hospital, where first aid, advanced medical aid, resuscitation, and minor operations were provided to more than 600 cases. The group was the only one that worked hand in hand with Turkish personnel.

In addition, the fourth group conducted a field investigation of cases in camps set up for the displaced people near the epicenter of the earthquake in Jumhorit, district of Hatay Province. The group provides treatment and medication to more than 40 patients inside the aforementioned camps.

About Emergency Medicine and Support Center:

The Emergency Medicine and Support Center (EMSC) is a specialist center that provides services for the provision of humanitarian assistance, medical care, and relief aid to people affected by war and natural disasters such as flood disasters and earthquakes. Additionally, to the treatment of wounded victims and providing healthcare to all with impartiality. Consequently, the Libyan team, which consists of EMSC personnel, focuses on the treatment of Syrian cases as well as Arabic-speaking Turkish patients and other cases in general.

