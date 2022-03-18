Lice Treatment Market Size To Grow By USD 128.97 Mn | 32% Of The Growth To Originate From North America | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The lice treatment market size is expected to increase by USD 128.97 million from 2021 to 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.26%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lice Treatment Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The report on the lice treatment market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of lice infestation.

Although the increasing prevalence of lice infestation, rising healthcare expenditure, easy availability of lice treatment products will offer immense growth opportunities, however high cost of healthcare, lack of awareness for lice treatment drugs and availability of counterfeit drugs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Lice Treatment Market 2022-2026 : Segmentation

Lice Treatment Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Geography

Vendor Insights:

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Companies Mentioned

Alliance Pharma Plc

American Vanguard Corp.

Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC

Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Fleming Medical Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Logic Product Group LLC

Marico Ltd.

Merck and Co. Inc.

Nix Pharma Pvt Ltd.

PARAPRO LLC

Perrigo Co. Plc

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

SHIONOGI Co. Ltd.

TecLabs Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Thornton & Ross Ltd.

Bayer AG

Lice Treatment Market 2022-2026 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our lice treatment market report covers the following areas:

Lice Treatment Market size

Lice Treatment Market trends

Lice Treatment Market industry analysis

This study identifies growing population of children as one of the prime reasons driving the lice treatment market growth during the next few years.

Lice Treatment Market 2022-2026 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist lice treatment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the lice treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the lice treatment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lice treatment market vendors

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Retail pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alliance Pharma Plc

10.4 Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC

10.5 Bayer AG

10.6 Elanco Animal Health Inc.

10.7 Fleming Medical Ltd.

10.8 Merck and Co. Inc.

10.9 PARAPRO LLC

10.10 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

10.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

10.12 Thornton Ross Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

