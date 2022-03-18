U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

Lice Treatment Market Size To Grow By USD 128.97 Mn | 32% Of The Growth To Originate From North America | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The lice treatment market size is expected to increase by USD 128.97 million from 2021 to 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.26%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lice Treatment Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Discover Pharmaceuticals industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. Request a Free Sample Report!

The report on the lice treatment market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of lice infestation.

Although the increasing prevalence of lice infestation, rising healthcare expenditure, easy availability of lice treatment products will offer immense growth opportunities, however high cost of healthcare, lack of awareness for lice treatment drugs and availability of counterfeit drugs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Lice Treatment Market 2022-2026 : Segmentation

Lice Treatment Market is segmented as below:

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR72486

Vendor Insights:

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Companies Mentioned

  • Alliance Pharma Plc

  • American Vanguard Corp.

  • Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC

  • Elanco Animal Health Inc.

  • Fleming Medical Ltd.

  • Johnson and Johnson Inc.

  • Logic Product Group LLC

  • Marico Ltd.

  • Merck and Co. Inc.

  • Nix Pharma Pvt Ltd.

  • PARAPRO LLC

  • Perrigo Co. Plc

  • Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

  • SHIONOGI Co. Ltd.

  • TecLabs Inc.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Thornton & Ross Ltd.

  • Bayer AG

Lice Treatment Market 2022-2026 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our lice treatment market report covers the following areas:

  • Lice Treatment Market size

  • Lice Treatment Market trends

  • Lice Treatment Market industry analysis

This study identifies growing population of children as one of the prime reasons driving the lice treatment market growth during the next few years.

Lice Treatment Market 2022-2026 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist lice treatment market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the lice treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the lice treatment market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lice treatment market vendors

Lice Treatment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.26%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 128.97 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.7

Regional analysis

APAC

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alliance Pharma Plc, American Vanguard Corp., Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Fleming Medical Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Logic Product Group LLC, Marico Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Nix Pharma Pvt Ltd., PARAPRO LLC, Perrigo Co. Plc, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., SHIONOGI Co. Ltd., TecLabs Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Thornton & Ross Ltd., and Bayer AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Retail pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alliance Pharma Plc

  • 10.4 Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC

  • 10.5 Bayer AG

  • 10.6 Elanco Animal Health Inc.

  • 10.7 Fleming Medical Ltd.

  • 10.8 Merck and Co. Inc.

  • 10.9 PARAPRO LLC

  • 10.10 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

  • 10.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • 10.12 Thornton Ross Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom:

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lice-treatment-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-128-97-mn--32-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--technavio-301504196.html

SOURCE Technavio

