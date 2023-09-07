Give licence fee payers power to vote on BBC’s future, urges Redwood

Sir John Redwood criticised the broadcaster as being ‘out of touch with much of its potential audience’ - Geoff Pugh

The BBC should hand all licence fee payers a stake in the broadcaster to improve its “out of touch” agenda and give households more say over its future, according to Sir John Redwood.

Sir John, the former head of Margaret Thatcher’s policy unit, said the corporation would be “transformed by wider ownership”.

He described the BBC’s current funding model as unsustainable amid a sharp decline in viewers as people turn to streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon.

Ministers are expected to launch a formal review into its funding model this autumn ahead of the renewal of its royal charter in 2027, which sets out its mission and how services are paid for.

The BBC, which employs 21,000 people, revealed in its annual report in June that the number of licence fee paying households has fallen by half a million to 24.4m, leading to a funding drop from £3.8bn to £3.74bn last year.

Sir John, a Cabinet minister in John Major’s government, said: “The BBC currently depends on revenue from a tax on people watching live TV. It is losing viewers to its new competitors, and is often out of touch with much of its potential audience thanks to the way its news division and some of its other output concentrate on a narrow set of attitudes and interests. It has become a major voice of the Net Zero movement, a robust supporter of international governance, and a doughty opponent of populism.”

Subscriptions, a broadband levy, and even advertising have been touted as potential alternatives to the licence fee, which would be scrapped under Sir John’s proposals.

Licence fee holders would be given the power to appoint the board and Director General, with the ability to sell new shares to raise cash in the future.

The influential Tory grandee said this would put the broadcaster on “firmer financial footing”, but warned BBC management were keen to “defend the licence fee tax model”.

“The best way to resolve this surely is to ask the people, the present and potential users of the service, what service they would like, which parts should be free and how it all should be paid for,” he said.

“The Government would also announce a phased reduction in the licence fee over a suitable transition period, and would decriminalise non-payment, making the licence fee a normal service charge.”

Sir John also called for a Thatcherite revolution to spur more home ownership. However, he warned that building roads, GP surgeries and schools first were vital before constructing new homes in order to ease concerns about potential pressure on public services.

He also called for residents living near new housing developments to be compensated to discourage Nimbyism and increase housebuilding.

