License board: Worcester Beer Garden must close for three Fridays over violations

WORCESTER — The Worcester Beer Garden and Taproom's liquor license is suspended for the first three Fridays of November after police found the outgoing manager had not completed a week's worth of crowd-management safety checks.

The License Commission on Thursday unanimously found the Worcester Beer Garden, located at 64 Franklin St., committed seven crowd-management check violations.

The Worcester Beer Garden was issued a seven-day suspension with three days to be served Nov. 3, 10 and 17. The remaining four days will be held over the establishment's head if it is found to have committed another violation.

The violations also created concern for police and License Commission officials about the city not being properly informed of the beer garden's recurring changes in management.

Joseph Donovan of Grid Management said the beer garden was initially intended to be a service for Grid District residents and employees of nearby downtown businesses. He said the beer garden has a seasonal clientele that requires it to go into "hibernation" during the winter.

The changes in management are often a result of starting up after hibernation, Donovan said.

"We've had to close, call it 'hibernate,' over a couple of winters," Donovan said. "That has led to most of the inconsistency with the managers, having to restaff in the spring for reopening."

On the night of Sept. 8, Officer Patrick Harrington was instructed to check on a separate reported incident at the beer garden, according to Harrington's written testimony.

Harrington was escorted by the manager on site to the wall with the beer garden's licenses. He noticed the liquor license on the wall was expired.

Adam Percoco, director of operations for the Grid, said the license is up to date but the wall was not updated when he began his role in the spring.

Harrington then went to the office to inspect the binder for the daily crowd-safety checklist the establishment must fill out. Harrington said it was blank after Sept. 1.

The manager on site had also previously told the Grid management that he would be resigning the week after Harrington's visit and the police had not been informed of the change in management.

The beer garden had been issued a warning in May for operating without a manager.

At the Thursday hearing, Percoco said the manager had neglected his duties after putting in his notice of resignation, and the beer garden was normally on top of crowd safety.

Harrington said Thursday that the beer garden has a past history with changes in management not being properly communicated to police. The September incident was the third time police came for a compliance check where they learned the manager was resigning or a different manager was named on the liquor license, Harrington said.

License Commission Chair Anthony Vigliotti said he wanted to see the beer garden succeed, but complying with the law is a matter of safety for clients.

"You've got a great operation, you got a great place. But if people's lives are at risk that doesn't make it such a great place," Vigliotti said.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester Beer Garden forced to close first three Fridays in November