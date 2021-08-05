Licensed Cannabis and Hemp Producer One World Pharma Appoints Vahé Gabriel as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One World Pharma (OTC: OWPC) (“One World” or the “Company”), a fully licensed cannabis and hemp producer in Colombia, today announces the appointment of Vahé Gabriel as its Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.



“Vahé has been a trusted associate for some time and his depth of experience in helping organizations to optimize their operations, leverage growth and carefully utilize capital are all important drivers to One World’s success,” commented One World Pharma CEO Isiah Thomas. “We look forward to prospering under Vahé’s leadership.”

Mr. Gabriel has more than 20 years of experience in senior-level leadership focused on operations and finance for start-up, early-stage growth companies. focused on finance and operations. Specializing in the incorporation of innovative management techniques and systems to enhance business practices, increase productivity, improve employee satisfaction, and grow revenues and margin. Has a track record of building strong relationships with key decision-makers, managers, shareholders, and customers.

In addition to his roles at One World Pharma, he will maintain a position at ISIAH International, LLC, a minority-owned Illinois LLC holding company with five operating entities: Cheurlin Champagne, ISIAH Hemp, GRE3N, ISIAH Real Estate & Construction, and ISIAH Ticketing. Prior, Mr. Gabriel served as CEO of Atthis LLC, a start-up entity to provide construction, drilling and maintenance services to Khanjee Holding US and GVEP (Global Energy Vision Partners). GVEP is focused on the worldwide LNG market. His work there also included a potential acquisition of a Boston based infrastructure construction company, joint development of ventilators for the US and international markets, Pakistan Hydro project and development projects in Dubai and Washington D.C. He has also served as President & COO of CGL Companies, a Hunt Development Company, providing planning and design, project management and facility management services to the Justice Sector.

Additionally, Vahé was involved in the waste and recycling industry for number of years, starting with Waste Management (formerly USA Waste) and with Waste Services of Florida, as well as cellular industry working for McCaw cellular which was acquired by AT&T.

He began his career in public accounting in the Pittsburgh office of Deloitte and Touche where he became a registered CPA in Pennsylvania and was a supervisor/manager in the audit group for several years. Mr. Gabriel graduated from Duquesne University with a BS in Accounting and also has an MBA from the University of Washington’s Executive MBA Program.

“One World is operating at the precipice of an increasing demand for cannabis and hemp products, which will depend upon the harvesting and manufacturing of raw materials in higher and higher volume. With one of the largest tracts of land in Columbia to harvest, and state-of-the-art facilities to ensure advanced manufacturing and highest quality assurance of hemp and cannabis products to mainstream consumer producers, I am excited to join the Company and bring the responsible and strategic manufacture of these materials to a wide and growing number of industries. One World is part of the future, taking an environmentally responsible and innovative approach to an industry that, until recently, has been limited by public perception. I’m looking forward to collaborating with our strong team and to reporting our successes,” added Mr. Gabriel.

About One World Pharma

One World Pharma Inc. is a fully licensed cannabis and hemp producer with offices and operations in Las Vegas and Bogota and Popayan, Colombia. One World Pharma planted its first crop of cannabis in 2018 at its cultivation site in Popayan, Colombia, began harvesting commercially in the first quarter of 2020. The company supplies its global clients with the highest quality industrial and commercial applications for cannabis, hemp and hemp byproducts, including derivatives in crude oil, distillate, and isolate forms with industrial scale production to serve global cannabis and hemp demand. Its products are produced and tested to GAP, GMP and ISO standards. As its name suggests, One World is also focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, with particular emphasis on its impact on the environment as well as ensuring that its employees, particularly those within its Colombia operations, are valued and recognized for their contributions, while simultaneously maintaining stewardship over their indigenous land.

Contact:

CORE IR

Jules Abraham

917-885-7378

julesa@coreir.com



