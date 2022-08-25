Licensed Sports Merchandise Market to record USD 6.11 Bn -- adidas AG and ANTA Sports Products Ltd. emerge as key vendors

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Licensed Sports Merchandise Market by Product, End-user, Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report anticipates the market size to grow by USD 6.11 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.02% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and the food preferences across regions to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report

Technavio categorizes the global licensed sports merchandise market as a part of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market, within the textiles, apparel, and luxury goods market. The parent market, the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market, covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing/marketing of apparel, accessories, and luxury goods. The market also includes companies offering apparel, accessories, and luxury goods rental services.

The global licensed sports merchandise market is fragmented due to the presence of several leading global, regional, local, and domestic vendors. Vendors follow some criticality of inputs, including R&D, technology, labor, and brand, to compete in the market. Market players compete for price, quality, brand, and variety. They also follow different strategies to increase their market share. The acquisition of new brands will provide an opportunity for leading players to maintain their dominance in the market during the forecast period.

Design and material innovations leading to product premiumization have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increasing competition from unorganized sectors might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Boardriders Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., eBay Inc., Fanatics Inc., Frasers Group plc, G III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., hummel AS, Li Ning Co. Ltd., New Era Cap Co. Inc., Nike Inc, PRADA Group, PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. are identified as some of the major market participants. Request Sample Report Here

The global licensed sports merchandise market is segmented as below:

Product

The apparel and footwear segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2021. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the steady rise in the demand for sports footwear.

End-user

By end-user, the market growth in the men's segment will be significant over the forecast period. The increasing demand for smart footwear among men is driving the growth of the segment. The high spending power of the customers in developed countries and the introduction of multiple global brands in developing countries, such as India, are also contributing to the growth of the segment.

Distribution Channel

The offline distribution channel will account for maximum sales in the market during the forecast period.

Geography

North America will emerge as the key market for licensed sports merchandise, occupying 35% of the global market share. The presence of a well-developed sports industry and the increasing participation of people in sports activities are driving the growth of the regional market. The growing demand for customized sports products is also fueling the growth of the licensed sports merchandise market in North America.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. View Sample Report Here

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist licensed sports merchandise market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the licensed sports merchandise market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the licensed sports merchandise market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of licensed sports merchandise market vendors

Related Reports:

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.02% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.14 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Boardriders Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., eBay Inc., Fanatics Inc., Frasers Group plc, G III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., hummel AS, Li Ning Co. Ltd., New Era Cap Co. Inc., Nike Inc, PRADA Group, PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Apparel and footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Accessories and gifts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Toys and games - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Children - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 adidas AG

12.4 ANTA Sports Products Ltd.

12.5 Boardriders Inc.

12.6 Columbia Sportswear Co.

12.7 DICKS Sporting Goods Inc.

12.8 eBay Inc.

12.9 Fanatics Inc.

12.10 G III Apparel Group Ltd.

12.11 Hanesbrands Inc.

12.12 Li Ning Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

raw material prices: In recent times, key manufacturers have been experiencing fluctuations in their profit margins due to the fluctuating prices of raw materials. For instance, the prices of synthetic fibers, such as Spandex (also known as Lycra or elastane in different regions), keep fluctuating. Besides, the unavailability of high-quality polyester fibers is increasing their prices. Subsequently, such volatility results in the high prices of apparel made using these raw materials. The continuous change in the profit margins of market competitors due to the volatility of raw material prices acts as a major challenge for the growth of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market. The lag between cost fluctuations and the ability of market competitors to increase product prices can negatively impact the profit margins of vendors. The fluctuations in the prices of raw materials make manufacturers unable to anticipate their investments or control costs. Moreover, cost-driven end-users prefer reasonably priced apparel rather than investing heavily in global brands, which reduces the sales potential and revenue of competitors.

