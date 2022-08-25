U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,156.00
    +13.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,017.00
    +59.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,974.75
    +45.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,944.20
    +9.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.60
    +0.71 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.90
    +7.40 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    +0.22 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9990
    +0.0019 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1060
    +0.0520 (+1.70%)
     

  • Vix

    22.82
    -1.29 (-5.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1821
    +0.0027 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7180
    -0.3760 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,599.31
    +363.21 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.94
    +12.13 (+2.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.51
    -16.60 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,458.10
    +144.63 (+0.51%)
     

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market to record USD 6.11 Bn -- adidas AG and ANTA Sports Products Ltd. emerge as key vendors

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Licensed Sports Merchandise Market by Product, End-user, Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report anticipates the market size to grow by USD 6.11 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.02% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and the food preferences across regions to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Research Report is now Available at Technavio
Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Research Report is now Available at Technavio

Technavio categorizes the global licensed sports merchandise market as a part of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market, within the textiles, apparel, and luxury goods market. The parent market, the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market, covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing/marketing of apparel, accessories, and luxury goods. The market also includes companies offering apparel, accessories, and luxury goods rental services.

The global licensed sports merchandise market is fragmented due to the presence of several leading global, regional, local, and domestic vendors. Vendors follow some criticality of inputs, including R&D, technology, labor, and brand, to compete in the market. Market players compete for price, quality, brand, and variety. They also follow different strategies to increase their market share. The acquisition of new brands will provide an opportunity for leading players to maintain their dominance in the market during the forecast period.

Design and material innovations leading to product premiumization have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increasing competition from unorganized sectors might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Boardriders Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., eBay Inc., Fanatics Inc., Frasers Group plc, G III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., hummel AS, Li Ning Co. Ltd., New Era Cap Co. Inc., Nike Inc, PRADA Group, PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. are identified as some of the major market participants. Request Sample Report Here

The global licensed sports merchandise market is segmented as below:

  • Product

The apparel and footwear segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2021. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the steady rise in the demand for sports footwear.

  • End-user

By end-user, the market growth in the men's segment will be significant over the forecast period. The increasing demand for smart footwear among men is driving the growth of the segment. The high spending power of the customers in developed countries and the introduction of multiple global brands in developing countries, such as India, are also contributing to the growth of the segment.

  • Distribution Channel

The offline distribution channel will account for maximum sales in the market during the forecast period.

  • Geography

North America will emerge as the key market for licensed sports merchandise, occupying 35% of the global market share. The presence of a well-developed sports industry and the increasing participation of people in sports activities are driving the growth of the regional market. The growing demand for customized sports products is also fueling the growth of the licensed sports merchandise market in North America.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. View Sample Report Here

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist licensed sports merchandise market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the licensed sports merchandise market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the licensed sports merchandise market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of licensed sports merchandise market vendors

Related Reports:

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.02%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 6.11 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.14

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Boardriders Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., eBay Inc., Fanatics Inc., Frasers Group plc, G III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., hummel AS, Li Ning Co. Ltd., New Era Cap Co. Inc., Nike Inc, PRADA Group, PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Apparel and footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Accessories and gifts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Toys and games - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Children - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.14 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 adidas AG

  • 12.4 ANTA Sports Products Ltd.

  • 12.5 Boardriders Inc.

  • 12.6 Columbia Sportswear Co.

  • 12.7 DICKS Sporting Goods Inc.

  • 12.8 eBay Inc.

  • 12.9 Fanatics Inc.

  • 12.10 G III Apparel Group Ltd.

  • 12.11 Hanesbrands Inc.

  • 12.12 Li Ning Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

  • raw material prices: In recent times, key manufacturers have been experiencing fluctuations in their profit margins due to the fluctuating prices of raw materials. For instance, the prices of synthetic fibers, such as Spandex (also known as Lycra or elastane in different regions), keep fluctuating. Besides, the unavailability of high-quality polyester fibers is increasing their prices. Subsequently, such volatility results in the high prices of apparel made using these raw materials. The continuous change in the profit margins of market competitors due to the volatility of raw material prices acts as a major challenge for the growth of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market. The lag between cost fluctuations and the ability of market competitors to increase product prices can negatively impact the profit margins of vendors. The fluctuations in the prices of raw materials make manufacturers unable to anticipate their investments or control costs. Moreover, cost-driven end-users prefer reasonably priced apparel rather than investing heavily in global brands, which reduces the sales potential and revenue of competitors.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/licensed-sports-merchandise-market-to-record-usd-6-11-bn--adidas-ag-and-anta-sports-products-ltd-emerge-as-key-vendors-301609999.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Walmart electric delivery vehicles hit the road

    Just weeks after signing an agreement to purchase 4,500 electric vehicles for its home delivery fleet, Walmart has begun deploying the Canoo vans in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex area for deliveries to Walmart+ in-home service customers to test and tweak their configuration before an anticipated nationwide rollout in 2023. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) signed a definitive agreement in mid-July to buy 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles from Arkansas-based manufacturer Canoo (Nasdaq: GOEV) with the option to purchase up to 10,000 units total. The pod-like vehicles will be used to deliver online orders in a more sustainable way, helping Walmart (NYSE: WMT) reach its goal of achieving zero emissions by 2040, the company said.

  • FTC drops Meta from antitrust suit, Pharmapacks to close, Tesla, Nio suspend EV charging in China

    Notable business headlines include the FTC dropping Mark Zuckerberg from Meta’s antitrust suit, Amazon seller Pharmapacks to close after failing to secure financing to remain operating, and Tesla and Nio suspending EV charging amid China’s power crunch.

  • Qantas to pick planemaker via contest to replace ageing A330 fleet

    Qantas Airways Ltd plans to run a competition between aircraft manufacturers to replace its ageing fleet of 28 Airbus SE A330 planes in the next 12 to 18 months, its chief financial officer said on Thursday. "We will be looking at the market in the coming 12 months," Chief Financial Officer Vanessa Hudson told reporters. She did not say what models would be considered as a replacement, though most airlines have looked at the A330neo and A350 models from Airbus and rival Boeing Co 787 and any deal would be worth multiple billions of dollars based on list prices.

  • Sanctions and boycotts have crippled Russia’s economy–but loopholes persist. Here’s how Asian airlines, European aviation giants, and sanctions evaders are gaming the system

    Yale's Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and Steven Tian say U.S. airlines and aviation giants have been unfairly punished by sanction loopholes.

  • Warren Buffett Just Did Something He Hasn't Done This Century

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, everyday investors and Wall Street professionals all pay close attention. The best news for investors is that following Buffett's trading activity, and riding his coattails, if you choose to do so, is pretty easy. A 13F provides an under-the-hood look at what money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management were buying, selling, and holding in the most-recent quarter.

  • This LNG Stock Surges After Natural Gas Price Spike

    LNG stocks traded generally higher Wednesday, a day after U.S. natural gas futures fell back from levels not seen since 2008. Prices rose on news of a key pipeline supplying gas from Russia to Europe. Prices fell back following a reported delay in the restart of Freeport LNG's Texas export terminal. Freeport LNG said Tuesday it anticipates partial operations to...

  • Gas prices are going higher, even if demand drops: Trader

    Get your cheap gasoline while you can. After a 10-week streak of lower prices at the pump, an energy trader explains why higher prices are coming this fall.

  • Warren Buffett Can Buy 50% of OXY Stock, But Is It A Buy Or A Sell Right Now?

    Warren Buffett owns nearly 20% of Occidental Petroleum after a July buying spree. But is it a good investment?

  • LNG Investment To Peak In 2024 At $42 Billion

    Investment in new LNG export infrastructure is booming, with global LNG investments expected to peak at $42 billion in 2024

  • Big Oil’s Message to Investors: You’re Too Pessimistic

    Despite the recent rally, crude prices are down for August, and data suggests investors have reduced their involvement in oil and other commodity markets.

  • Oil ends at a more than 3-week high as traders weigh Iran nuclear deal developments

    Oil ends at its highest price in more than three weeks following a volatile Wednesday session. Traders weigh the latest developments tied to the European Union's draft nuclear deal and data on U.S. petroleum supplies, as well as prospects for a production cut by major oil producers.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Baker Hughes Company, EOG Resources and Continental Resources

    Baker Hughes Company, EOG Resources and Continental Resources are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Delays Keep Piling Up for Texas Steel Mill Critical to EV Transition

    (Bloomberg) -- Delays are adding up for a new Texas mill being built by one of the largest US steelmakers to supply metal for electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionJapan Set to Allow More Tourists to Enter; Ease Covid Test RuleSteel Dynamics

  • Australia Could Power the World and Its Green Ambitions Could Change Everything

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia is finally getting serious about global warming and everyone from oil majors to billionaire mining magnates are looking for a way to capitalize on the transformation.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsGen Z Shows TikTok What Life's

  • Honda considering decoupling supply chain from China -Sankei

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Honda Motor Co Ltd is considering building a separate supply chain that would reduce its dependence on China, the Sankei newspaper reported on Wednesday, in what would be a high profile move by a major Japanese manufacturer. Many big Japanese companies have built extensive production hubs in China but have recently seen output snarled by COVID-19-related lockdowns. There are also deepening worries about the impact of tensions between the United States and China.

  • RBC Profit Hit by Dealmaking Slump, Souring Economic Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Bank of Canada’s profit took a hit last quarter as a slump in investment-banking activity took a toll on revenue and a deteriorating economic outlook prompted higher-than-expected provisions for loan losses. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Biden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdaySix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Stu

  • 10 Semiconductor Stocks that Pay Dividends

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that pay dividends. You can skip our detailed analysis of the semiconductor industry and its past performance, and go directly to read 5 Semiconductor Stocks that Pay Dividends. The U.S. semiconductor industry is the global market leader, making up 47% of global sales since the 1990’s, as […]

  • Chinese EV Stocks Have ‘Collapsed.’ What’s Wrong and How to Fix It.

    Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung said investors are concerned a weaker economy could hurt EV demand in September and October, a key time for sales.

  • Russian Seaborne Coal Exports Effectively Halted by EU Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian coal exports were effectively halted by a European Union ban on entities within the 27-nation bloc servicing shipments of the fuel to anywhere in the world.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsGen Z Shows TikTok What Life's Like on Wal

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights KT, PLDT and Ceragon Networks

    KT, PLDT and Ceragon Networks have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.