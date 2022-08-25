Licensed Sports Merchandise Market to record USD 6.11 Bn -- adidas AG and ANTA Sports Products Ltd. emerge as key vendors
NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Licensed Sports Merchandise Market by Product, End-user, Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report anticipates the market size to grow by USD 6.11 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.02% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and the food preferences across regions to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report
Technavio categorizes the global licensed sports merchandise market as a part of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market, within the textiles, apparel, and luxury goods market. The parent market, the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market, covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing/marketing of apparel, accessories, and luxury goods. The market also includes companies offering apparel, accessories, and luxury goods rental services.
The global licensed sports merchandise market is fragmented due to the presence of several leading global, regional, local, and domestic vendors. Vendors follow some criticality of inputs, including R&D, technology, labor, and brand, to compete in the market. Market players compete for price, quality, brand, and variety. They also follow different strategies to increase their market share. The acquisition of new brands will provide an opportunity for leading players to maintain their dominance in the market during the forecast period.
Design and material innovations leading to product premiumization have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increasing competition from unorganized sectors might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Boardriders Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., eBay Inc., Fanatics Inc., Frasers Group plc, G III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., hummel AS, Li Ning Co. Ltd., New Era Cap Co. Inc., Nike Inc, PRADA Group, PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. are identified as some of the major market participants. Request Sample Report Here
The global licensed sports merchandise market is segmented as below:
Product
The apparel and footwear segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2021. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the steady rise in the demand for sports footwear.
End-user
By end-user, the market growth in the men's segment will be significant over the forecast period. The increasing demand for smart footwear among men is driving the growth of the segment. The high spending power of the customers in developed countries and the introduction of multiple global brands in developing countries, such as India, are also contributing to the growth of the segment.
Distribution Channel
The offline distribution channel will account for maximum sales in the market during the forecast period.
Geography
North America will emerge as the key market for licensed sports merchandise, occupying 35% of the global market share. The presence of a well-developed sports industry and the increasing participation of people in sports activities are driving the growth of the regional market. The growing demand for customized sports products is also fueling the growth of the licensed sports merchandise market in North America.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. View Sample Report Here
Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist licensed sports merchandise market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the licensed sports merchandise market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the licensed sports merchandise market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of licensed sports merchandise market vendors
Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.02%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 6.11 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.14
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Boardriders Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., eBay Inc., Fanatics Inc., Frasers Group plc, G III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., hummel AS, Li Ning Co. Ltd., New Era Cap Co. Inc., Nike Inc, PRADA Group, PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Apparel and footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Accessories and gifts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Toys and games - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Children - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.6 Market opportunity by End-user
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.14 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 adidas AG
12.4 ANTA Sports Products Ltd.
12.5 Boardriders Inc.
12.6 Columbia Sportswear Co.
12.7 DICKS Sporting Goods Inc.
12.8 eBay Inc.
12.9 Fanatics Inc.
12.10 G III Apparel Group Ltd.
12.11 Hanesbrands Inc.
12.12 Li Ning Co. Ltd.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
raw material prices: In recent times, key manufacturers have been experiencing fluctuations in their profit margins due to the fluctuating prices of raw materials. For instance, the prices of synthetic fibers, such as Spandex (also known as Lycra or elastane in different regions), keep fluctuating. Besides, the unavailability of high-quality polyester fibers is increasing their prices. Subsequently, such volatility results in the high prices of apparel made using these raw materials. The continuous change in the profit margins of market competitors due to the volatility of raw material prices acts as a major challenge for the growth of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market. The lag between cost fluctuations and the ability of market competitors to increase product prices can negatively impact the profit margins of vendors. The fluctuations in the prices of raw materials make manufacturers unable to anticipate their investments or control costs. Moreover, cost-driven end-users prefer reasonably priced apparel rather than investing heavily in global brands, which reduces the sales potential and revenue of competitors.
