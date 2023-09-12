Licensing Renewals Pushed InterDigital (IDCC)

Investment management company First Pacific Advisors recently released its “FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund returned 4.20% compared to a 3.18% return for the Russell 2000 Value Index. The Fund returned 4.93% in the first half compared to 2.50% for the index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund highlighted stocks like InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications. On September 11, 2023, InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) stock closed at $81.08 per share. One-month return of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) was -2.96%, and its shares gained 73.32% of their value over the last 52 weeks. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has a market capitalization of $2.141 billion.

FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund made the following comment about InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

"InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) is a research and development organization that develops and acquires wireless and video patents across key technologies. The company has a history of strong financial performance, opportunistically buys back shares and pays a modest dividend. Shares jumped earlier this year when InterDigital announced licensing renewals with Samsung, LG and Panasonic and then reported strong fourth quarter 2022 results."

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 24 hedge fund portfolios held InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) at the end of second quarter which was 22 in the previous quarter.

