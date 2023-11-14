Lickee’s and Chewy’s in Dover recognized during National Veterans and Small Business Week

The SBA NH and the Mayor of Dover joined together in celebrating the 10th Annual National Veterans Small Business Week (NVSBW) with a visit to Lickee’s and Chewy’s in downtown Dover.

DOVER — The tenth annual National Veterans Small Business Week (#NVSBW) took place Oct. 30 to Nov. 3. The SBA NH district office focused on celebrating this 10-year milestone and honoring the long-standing importance of veteran and military-owned businesses to our nation’s economy and New Hampshire communities by hosting a Boots-to-Business two day training program and then ended the week with a small business visit to a local Veteran-owned business bringing creativity and sweetness to downtown Dover.

The mayor presented a proclamation declaring the week as National Veteran Small Business Week in the City of Dover and recognized Chris Guerrette for his contributions to downtown Dover.

The SBA emphasized the work done locally in support of Veteran entrepreneurship and highlighted Lickee’s and Chewy’s and owner Chris Guerrette for his service to our country, success in business, and commitment to the community. The mayor presented a proclamation declaring the week as National Veteran Small Business Week in the City of Dover and recognized Guerrette for his contributions to downtown Dover. Also joining in the celebration were representatives from the City of Dover, NH SBDC, VBOC, the Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce, and SBA participating lender BankProv.

