Licking County property transfers: April 1-5 sales range from $38,000 to $1.5 million

The following are property transfers recorded in Licking County from April 1 to 5, 2024.

First name indicates the seller; second name represents the buyer

Etna Township

12591 National Road SW; Dirt 4u LLC; Schuster Mark E (Trustee); 4/4/2024; $1,500,000

164 Kaitlyn Drive; Sapp Kenneth D and Erica M; Poudel Lok Bahadur and Mira; 4/5/2024; $515,000

10113 Taylor Road SW; Haskett Freddie Lee; B and B Realty Team LLC; 4/1/2024; $490,000

42 Lakeland Drive SW; Armstrong Marty and Brenda; Temple Ian; 4/1/2024; $445,000

129 Halcyon Drive; Book David H and Melissa; Aller Andrew Jay and Teresa Kay; 4/4/2024; $440,000

Granville

No address listed - Wexford Drive; JPT Acquisitions LLC; Meurer Alexander N; 4/5/2024; $225,000

Granville Township

No address listed - Mockingbird Lane; Mockingbird Hill Inc; Bellino Ann; 4/3/2024; $185,000

Harrison Township

100 Avery Place; Dr Horton-Indiana LLC; Kanavel Jonathan and Limbacher Lauren; 4/5/2024; $468,900

108 Avery Place; Dr Horton-Indiana LLC; Ponder Robert III and Jaqualine; 4/5/2024; $464,900

116 Avery Place; Dr Horton-Indiana LLC; Thompson Noelle and Michael; 4/2/2024; $449,900

117 Natalie Lane; Dr Horton-Indiana LLC; Jordanov Slavisha and Kaur Navjot; 4/2/2024; $434,900

9378 Creek Road; Shriver Linda K; Dusza Peter; 4/5/2024; $290,100

Hebron

1141 Lake Forest Drive; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC; Tilson Nolan and Paige; 4/4/2024; $367,900

1220 Lake Forest Drive; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC; Strawser Victor M and Sara; 4/5/2024; $337,900

Madison Township

135 Valley Drive; Ball Donald M (Trustee); Ledbetter Phillip and Eva; 4/2/2024; $174,420

McKean Township

8657 Marion Road; Priest Lucinda J; Korpieski Eric and Keri; 4/1/2024; $520,000

Monroe Township

9283 Downing Road; Jackson Mike and Melinda; Zartman Dillon Lane; 4/2/2024; $560,000

Newark

125; 149 S. 32nd St.; Church of Christ In Christian Union; Christian Community Friends Church; 4/1/2024; $480,000

324 Trinity Way W.; Dr Horton-Indiana LLC; Inks Morgan Ashley; 4/5/2024; $362,980

438 Catalina Drive; Riedel Jeffrey G and Carol A; Dehart James R; 4/1/2024; $351,500

322 Trinity Way W.; Dr Horton-Indiana LLC; Malicoate Kathy; 4/2/2024; $350,045

335 Trinity Way W.; Dr Horton-Indiana LLC; Mab; 4/2/2024; $348,900

310 Trinity Way W.; Dr Horton-Indiana LLC; Bear Beverly; 4/5/2024; $348,900

355 Trinity Way W.; Dr Horton-Indiana LLC; Dittoe Claire Evelyn and Joel C; 4/2/2024; $348,655

359 Trinity Way W.; Dr Horton-Indiana LLC; Farley Brian and Meghan; 4/5/2024; $342,900

332 Trinity Way W.; Dr Horton-Indiana LLC; Almonte Jorge and Leonardo Viola; 4/5/2024; $342,900

328 Trinity Way W.; Dr Horton-Indiana LLC; Pristera Ronald and Mary; 4/2/2024; $339,780

1465 S. Hunters Drive; Hall Michael S and Patricia M; Beauchamp Zachary; 4/2/2024; $294,000

111 W. Church St.; Kiger Commercial Properties; 111 West Church Street LLC; 4/5/2024; $285,000

66 N. 40th St.; Sn1 Property Group LLC; Gibson Zachary J and Lauren M; 4/2/2024; $259,900

279c Goosepond Road; Stradley-Barrett Lori S and Stradley Gregory S; Wright Danny C and Cheryl L; 4/1/2024; $209,900

435 Ballard Ave.; Ring Garrett B and Morgan L; Peinado Kathryn and Ettinger Alanna; 4/2/2024; $204,000

94 Orchard St.; CDM Home Solutions LLC; Maines Madison and Joyner Andrew; 4/4/2024; $200,000

60 N. 22nd St.; Mosher Michelle N and Watts Zachary S; Ruton Joseph; 4/1/2024; $174,900

151 Moull St.; Gallucci Trevor Shane and Tabor Destiny Gail; Horn Donna D; 4/1/2024; $166,100

33 E. Postal Ave.; Harvel Realty LLC and Sunsue Enterprises LLC; Baker Jordan K; 4/1/2024; $165,000

87 S. Fifth St.; Sax 4 LLC; Cgga LLC; 4/4/2024; $38,000

Newton Township

296 Dry Creek Road; Wallace Angela Kay; Barr Brian; 4/2/2024; $309,900

4546 Martinsburg Road NE; Mcconnell Ronda and Mcconnell David and Mcconnell Joseph; Cox Alexis Triston and Jonathan T; 4/2/2024; $300,000

Pataskala

929 Lockmead Court; Subedi Manorath and Renuka and Subedi Ganga; Ngo-Morfaw Margaret; 4/2/2024; $380,000

724 Herd Ave.; Maronda Homes Inc Of Ohio; Meka Anusha and Gummadi Venkata Purnachand; 4/1/2024; $372,945

1732 Keela Drive; Thompson Robert E; Umbles Shane and Felicia; 4/4/2024; $370,000

188 Brooksedge Drive; Lutz Patricia A; Gladysiewicz Robert J and Justus Jamie L; 4/1/2024; $362,500

1163 Clare St.; Lasater Cristopher K Ii and Mattie; Pritchard Jewelee; 4/5/2024; $358,000

Perry Township

5119 Licking Valley Road; Wogan Thomas D and Kelly L; Mckissick Paul; 4/5/2024; $730,000

Reynoldsburg

8610 Kingsley Drive; Russo Jason and April L; Allen Michael and Kasper Kayla Q; 4/1/2024; $350,000

Union Township

3440 Deeds Road; Caudle Jennifer L and Jerry R; Dabbour Jad T and Case Mckayla N; 4/1/2024; $594,000

Utica

7 Village Drive; Fulk Chelsea and Damon; Ricci Travis James; 4/3/2024; $225,000

