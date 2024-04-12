Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 1 hour 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,224.75
    -18.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,644.00
    -88.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,388.25
    -96.75 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,049.90
    -8.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.16
    +1.14 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    2,409.70
    +37.00 (+1.56%)
     

  • Silver

    29.03
    +0.78 (+2.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0658
    -0.0073 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.51
    +0.60 (+4.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2473
    -0.0082 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    153.2640
    +0.0610 (+0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    70,798.20
    +450.05 (+0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,022.55
    +98.75 (+1.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,523.55
    +80.92 (+0.21%)
     

Licking County property transfers: March 25-29 sales range from $55,000 to $717,500

Newark Advocate
·3 min read

The following are property transfers recorded in Licking County from March 25 to 29, 2024.

First name indicates the seller; second name represents the buyer

Etna Township

  • 68 Third Ave. SW; Young Jerry Allen and Lisa L; Adhikari Damodhar and Adhikari Marvin and Rizal Ganga; 3/25/2024; $260,000

Hanover Township

  • 14202 Brushy Fork Road SE; Goodwin Ronald S; Callahan Roxanne Jo and William L Iv (Trustees); 3/25/2024; $102,000

Harrison Township

  • 15 Ellington Commons Lane; Kanavel Jonathan A; Akers Carol Malowney (Trustee); 3/29/2024; $194,000

Hartford

  • 185 Delaware St.; Gilmore Ashley D and Michael S; Fravel Deborah and Cline Becky; 3/25/2024; $165,000

Heath

  • 765 Fieldson Drive; RJR Pheonix Construction Group LLC; Zangmeister Ty A; 3/27/2024; $305,000

  • Heath 928 Northbrook Court; Green Jonathan; Pierson Lee Ann and Michael S; 3/26/2024; $299,500

  • 477 Fox Run Drive; WJJ and Taf; Lilly Michael R and Jenna; 3/26/2024; $280,000

Hebron

  • 1212 Lake Forest Drive; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC; Engle Kaitlyn N and Ellis Olivia; 3/25/2024; $323,900

Johnstown

  • 124 Tyler Place; Higgins Steven E A and Higgins Roy T; Gingery Thomas and Stroup Andrea; 3/29/2024; $534,000

  • 39 McCracken Drive; Clary Investments LLC; Nagarajan Srinivasan; 3/26/2024; $55,000

Liberty Township

  • 7885 DeNunes Road; Mowery Joseph M and Linn-Mowery Alison S (Trustees); Vanburen Anne and Jeff; 3/26/2024; $717,500

  • No address listed - Stone Quarry Road; Bogantz William G II and Melodie L; Bogantz Angela and Poast Kevin; 3/26/2024; $28,505

Monroe Township

  • 5361 Mink St.; Schack Rustun; Sakosits Brendan and Kivala Clairese; 3/29/2024; $321,500

  • No address listed - Mink St.; Cox Daniel C Jr; Sakosits Brendan and Kivala Clairese; 3/29/2024; $24,000

Newark

  • 282 Park Trails Drive; Waits William J and Heather J; Downey Joseph P and Brittania; 3/26/2024; $455,000

  • 311 Trinity Way W.; Dr Horton-Indiana LLC; Morrison Carolyn S and Richard G; 3/29/2024; $328,878

  • 1956 High Bridge St.; Glen Ridge Homes LLC; Aman Christopher A; 3/26/2024; $306,980

  • 972 Jeremy Court; Kelly Jarrod L and Kathleen; Asamoah Tevin Nana and Amissah Charity Ofori; 3/29/2024; $289,500

  • 2066 Faye Drive; Didjos LLC; Nizamani Shahzor Khan; 3/27/2024; $243,000

  • 12 E. Saint Clair St.; Pro Builder Home Improvement LLC; Bell Matthew C and Angel; 3/28/2024; $234,000

  • 264/268 Union St.; Kieber Bobby J Sr and Katherine M; Weng Xu; 3/28/2024; $228,000

  • 27 Channel St.; Sunsue Enterprises LLC; McKnight Briann and Peters Noah; 3/28/2024; $220,000

  • 300/302 Everett Ave.; Nethers Carson R; Obrien Kyle A; 3/25/2024; $206,000

  • 1208 Wintermute Ave.; Pennell Bob; Twaddell Miles E and Joanne C; 3/26/2024; $199,900

  • 865 Miller Ave.; Columbus Area Real Estate Services LLC; McLean Erika and Connor; 3/29/2024; $177,500

  • 24 Shields St.; Shriver Brian E; Jacks Nathaniel Lee; 3/27/2024; $150,000

  • 169 E. Channel St.; Prestridge Austin; Schmidt Storehouse Holdings LLC; 3/25/2024; $139,900

  • 835 Jones Ave.; Chatfield Kyle; Property Central LLC; 3/29/2024; $95,000

Pataskala

  • 738 Herd Ave.; Maronda Homes Inc of Ohio; Wakim Frederick David and Susan L; 3/28/2024; $385,760

  • 221 Bent Tree Lane; Vedder Timothy L; Freehafer Tesla and Ryan; 3/27/2024; $357,000

  • 495 Lockmead Drive; Barber David T and Tania K; Strawser Mark; 3/25/2024; $345,000

  • 81 Amber Road; Collins Marie; Konopa Tayler and Young Ty; 3/27/2024; $199,500

Utica

  • 137 Blacksnake Road; Meyer Alexis and Cox Jonathan; Ballantyne Shelby and Andrew; 3/27/2024; $147,900

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Licking County transfers: Sales range from $55,000 to $717,500

Advertisement