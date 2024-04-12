Licking County property transfers: March 25-29 sales range from $55,000 to $717,500
The following are property transfers recorded in Licking County from March 25 to 29, 2024.
First name indicates the seller; second name represents the buyer
Etna Township
68 Third Ave. SW; Young Jerry Allen and Lisa L; Adhikari Damodhar and Adhikari Marvin and Rizal Ganga; 3/25/2024; $260,000
Hanover Township
14202 Brushy Fork Road SE; Goodwin Ronald S; Callahan Roxanne Jo and William L Iv (Trustees); 3/25/2024; $102,000
Harrison Township
15 Ellington Commons Lane; Kanavel Jonathan A; Akers Carol Malowney (Trustee); 3/29/2024; $194,000
Hartford
185 Delaware St.; Gilmore Ashley D and Michael S; Fravel Deborah and Cline Becky; 3/25/2024; $165,000
Heath
765 Fieldson Drive; RJR Pheonix Construction Group LLC; Zangmeister Ty A; 3/27/2024; $305,000
Heath 928 Northbrook Court; Green Jonathan; Pierson Lee Ann and Michael S; 3/26/2024; $299,500
477 Fox Run Drive; WJJ and Taf; Lilly Michael R and Jenna; 3/26/2024; $280,000
Hebron
1212 Lake Forest Drive; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC; Engle Kaitlyn N and Ellis Olivia; 3/25/2024; $323,900
Johnstown
124 Tyler Place; Higgins Steven E A and Higgins Roy T; Gingery Thomas and Stroup Andrea; 3/29/2024; $534,000
39 McCracken Drive; Clary Investments LLC; Nagarajan Srinivasan; 3/26/2024; $55,000
Liberty Township
7885 DeNunes Road; Mowery Joseph M and Linn-Mowery Alison S (Trustees); Vanburen Anne and Jeff; 3/26/2024; $717,500
No address listed - Stone Quarry Road; Bogantz William G II and Melodie L; Bogantz Angela and Poast Kevin; 3/26/2024; $28,505
Monroe Township
5361 Mink St.; Schack Rustun; Sakosits Brendan and Kivala Clairese; 3/29/2024; $321,500
No address listed - Mink St.; Cox Daniel C Jr; Sakosits Brendan and Kivala Clairese; 3/29/2024; $24,000
Newark
282 Park Trails Drive; Waits William J and Heather J; Downey Joseph P and Brittania; 3/26/2024; $455,000
311 Trinity Way W.; Dr Horton-Indiana LLC; Morrison Carolyn S and Richard G; 3/29/2024; $328,878
1956 High Bridge St.; Glen Ridge Homes LLC; Aman Christopher A; 3/26/2024; $306,980
972 Jeremy Court; Kelly Jarrod L and Kathleen; Asamoah Tevin Nana and Amissah Charity Ofori; 3/29/2024; $289,500
2066 Faye Drive; Didjos LLC; Nizamani Shahzor Khan; 3/27/2024; $243,000
12 E. Saint Clair St.; Pro Builder Home Improvement LLC; Bell Matthew C and Angel; 3/28/2024; $234,000
264/268 Union St.; Kieber Bobby J Sr and Katherine M; Weng Xu; 3/28/2024; $228,000
27 Channel St.; Sunsue Enterprises LLC; McKnight Briann and Peters Noah; 3/28/2024; $220,000
300/302 Everett Ave.; Nethers Carson R; Obrien Kyle A; 3/25/2024; $206,000
1208 Wintermute Ave.; Pennell Bob; Twaddell Miles E and Joanne C; 3/26/2024; $199,900
865 Miller Ave.; Columbus Area Real Estate Services LLC; McLean Erika and Connor; 3/29/2024; $177,500
24 Shields St.; Shriver Brian E; Jacks Nathaniel Lee; 3/27/2024; $150,000
169 E. Channel St.; Prestridge Austin; Schmidt Storehouse Holdings LLC; 3/25/2024; $139,900
835 Jones Ave.; Chatfield Kyle; Property Central LLC; 3/29/2024; $95,000
Pataskala
738 Herd Ave.; Maronda Homes Inc of Ohio; Wakim Frederick David and Susan L; 3/28/2024; $385,760
221 Bent Tree Lane; Vedder Timothy L; Freehafer Tesla and Ryan; 3/27/2024; $357,000
495 Lockmead Drive; Barber David T and Tania K; Strawser Mark; 3/25/2024; $345,000
81 Amber Road; Collins Marie; Konopa Tayler and Young Ty; 3/27/2024; $199,500
Utica
137 Blacksnake Road; Meyer Alexis and Cox Jonathan; Ballantyne Shelby and Andrew; 3/27/2024; $147,900
