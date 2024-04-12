Licking County property transfers: March 25-29 sales range from $55,000 to $717,500

The following are property transfers recorded in Licking County from March 25 to 29, 2024.

First name indicates the seller; second name represents the buyer

Etna Township

68 Third Ave. SW; Young Jerry Allen and Lisa L; Adhikari Damodhar and Adhikari Marvin and Rizal Ganga; 3/25/2024; $260,000

Hanover Township

14202 Brushy Fork Road SE; Goodwin Ronald S; Callahan Roxanne Jo and William L Iv (Trustees); 3/25/2024; $102,000

Harrison Township

15 Ellington Commons Lane; Kanavel Jonathan A; Akers Carol Malowney (Trustee); 3/29/2024; $194,000

Hartford

185 Delaware St.; Gilmore Ashley D and Michael S; Fravel Deborah and Cline Becky; 3/25/2024; $165,000

Heath

765 Fieldson Drive; RJR Pheonix Construction Group LLC; Zangmeister Ty A; 3/27/2024; $305,000

Heath 928 Northbrook Court; Green Jonathan; Pierson Lee Ann and Michael S; 3/26/2024; $299,500

477 Fox Run Drive; WJJ and Taf; Lilly Michael R and Jenna; 3/26/2024; $280,000

Hebron

1212 Lake Forest Drive; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC; Engle Kaitlyn N and Ellis Olivia; 3/25/2024; $323,900

Johnstown

124 Tyler Place; Higgins Steven E A and Higgins Roy T; Gingery Thomas and Stroup Andrea; 3/29/2024; $534,000

39 McCracken Drive; Clary Investments LLC; Nagarajan Srinivasan; 3/26/2024; $55,000

Liberty Township

7885 DeNunes Road; Mowery Joseph M and Linn-Mowery Alison S (Trustees); Vanburen Anne and Jeff; 3/26/2024; $717,500

No address listed - Stone Quarry Road; Bogantz William G II and Melodie L; Bogantz Angela and Poast Kevin; 3/26/2024; $28,505

Monroe Township

5361 Mink St.; Schack Rustun; Sakosits Brendan and Kivala Clairese; 3/29/2024; $321,500

No address listed - Mink St.; Cox Daniel C Jr; Sakosits Brendan and Kivala Clairese; 3/29/2024; $24,000

Newark

282 Park Trails Drive; Waits William J and Heather J; Downey Joseph P and Brittania; 3/26/2024; $455,000

311 Trinity Way W.; Dr Horton-Indiana LLC; Morrison Carolyn S and Richard G; 3/29/2024; $328,878

1956 High Bridge St.; Glen Ridge Homes LLC; Aman Christopher A; 3/26/2024; $306,980

972 Jeremy Court; Kelly Jarrod L and Kathleen; Asamoah Tevin Nana and Amissah Charity Ofori; 3/29/2024; $289,500

2066 Faye Drive; Didjos LLC; Nizamani Shahzor Khan; 3/27/2024; $243,000

12 E. Saint Clair St.; Pro Builder Home Improvement LLC; Bell Matthew C and Angel; 3/28/2024; $234,000

264/268 Union St.; Kieber Bobby J Sr and Katherine M; Weng Xu; 3/28/2024; $228,000

27 Channel St.; Sunsue Enterprises LLC; McKnight Briann and Peters Noah; 3/28/2024; $220,000

300/302 Everett Ave.; Nethers Carson R; Obrien Kyle A; 3/25/2024; $206,000

1208 Wintermute Ave.; Pennell Bob; Twaddell Miles E and Joanne C; 3/26/2024; $199,900

865 Miller Ave.; Columbus Area Real Estate Services LLC; McLean Erika and Connor; 3/29/2024; $177,500

24 Shields St.; Shriver Brian E; Jacks Nathaniel Lee; 3/27/2024; $150,000

169 E. Channel St.; Prestridge Austin; Schmidt Storehouse Holdings LLC; 3/25/2024; $139,900

835 Jones Ave.; Chatfield Kyle; Property Central LLC; 3/29/2024; $95,000

Story continues

Pataskala

738 Herd Ave.; Maronda Homes Inc of Ohio; Wakim Frederick David and Susan L; 3/28/2024; $385,760

221 Bent Tree Lane; Vedder Timothy L; Freehafer Tesla and Ryan; 3/27/2024; $357,000

495 Lockmead Drive; Barber David T and Tania K; Strawser Mark; 3/25/2024; $345,000

81 Amber Road; Collins Marie; Konopa Tayler and Young Ty; 3/27/2024; $199,500

Utica

137 Blacksnake Road; Meyer Alexis and Cox Jonathan; Ballantyne Shelby and Andrew; 3/27/2024; $147,900

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Licking County transfers: Sales range from $55,000 to $717,500