Licking County property transfers: March 18-22 sales range from $60,000 to $950,000

Newark Advocate
·4 min read

The following are property transfers recorded in Licking County between March 18 to 22.

First name indicates the seller; second name represents the buyer

Alexandria

  • 2334 Johnstown-Alexandria Road NW; Dr Holdings and Investment Inc and Gruenwald Investments LLC; McGlothlin Logan A; 3/21/2024; $265,000

Etna Township

  • 11311 Palmer Road SW; Owens Homer and Joyce; Guggenbiller Gary and Jane; 3/19/2024; $515,000

  • 8583 Columbia Road SW; Herrera Sergio Esteban and Elizabeth Mary; No buyer listed; 3/22/2024; $480,000

  • 499 Pike St. SW; Etna High Point Church; Stasiak Sarah Elizabeth and Ersek Otto Steven III and Guinevere Emily Mae; 3/22/2024; $419,900

Granville

  • 215 S. Mulberry St.; Miller Dixon F and Gill Wright; Just Homes of Ohio LLC; 3/19/2024; $355,900

Granville Township

  • 216 Orchard Drive SW; Davis Wanda L; Frederick Micah and Katherine; 3/18/2024; $635,000

Harrison Township

  • 5177 Watkins Road; Gutman Deborah L and Fratus Douglas M; Watkins Kennels LLC; 3/19/2024; $750,000

  • 130 Mannaseh Drive E.; Thompson-Snipes Karen S; Stokes Grant and Alexis; 3/18/2024; $518,500

Hartford Township

  • 14018 Roberts Road; Sarnes Gage; Lee Erika Jennifer and Andrew Richard; 3/19/2024; $819,900

Heath

  • 1326 Bluejack Lane; Drury Marilyn S and Deane C; Atahan Naz and David; 3/21/2024; $455,000

  • 611 Turning Leaf Lane; Mummey Robert; Bankes Cynthia E and Bankes Jerry D; 3/20/2024; $309,900

  • 264 Wildwood Court; Shaffer Elsie M (Trustee); Sherman Carol D; 3/21/2024; $275,900

  • 133 Indianhead Drive; Fulton Ariana G; Bergeman Ryan and Bethany; 3/21/2024; $218,000

Hebron

  • 1139 Lake Forest Drive; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC; Holley Jared A and Alaina; 3/21/2024; $363,900

  • 104 Kelly Court; Henry William and Leanne; Mann Jeremy T; 3/21/2024; $219,000

Johnstown

  • 48 Benedict Drive; Davis Patricia A; Wilson Theresa K and Wilson Charles A; 3/18/2024; $325,000

Licking Township

  • 459 Lake Shore Drive; Davis Jeffrey A; Pinnacle Custom Remodeling LLC; 3/22/2024; $230,000

  • No address listed - Avon Place SE; Lee Joseph Anthony; Stimpert Mathew R; 3/20/2024; $67,900

McKean Township

  • 6160 Loudon Street Road NW; Van Wey Storm and Stone and Stout; Sodders Alison K; 3/20/2024; $950,000

Monroe Township

  • 3233 County Line Road; Orr Justin and Jessica; Hartman Brett and Hannah; 3/21/2024; $469,900

  • 14078 Duncan Plains Road; Eggart Abigail M and Lama Johnny J III; Veno Ethan R and Amy L; 3/21/2024; $430,000

Newark

  • 351 Trinity Way W.; Dr Horton-Indiana LLC; Pressdee Jeffrey A and Kyong; 3/21/2024; $338,900

  • 2000 High Bridge St.; Glen Ridge Homes LLC; Hibler Deborah A; 3/18/2024; $299,950

  • 489 Donovan Drive; Smart Kristal A (Trustee); Myers Luke and Paul Olivia; 3/18/2024; $290,000

  • 582 Granville St.; Hibler Deborah A; Smith Dakota and Mary; 3/18/2024; $280,000

  • 849 Mount Vernon Road; Paul Matthew A and Molly A; Fairburn Kyle W; 3/22/2024; $255,000

  • 201 Bachmann Ave.; McGowans Rentals LLC; Myers Michael and Myers Nancy; 3/18/2024; $225,000

  • 277b Goosepond Road; Comisford William D Jr and Comisford Randy S; Day Philip L and Glenna S; 3/18/2024; $215,000

  • 69 Neal Ave.; Heath Soybean Growers LLC; Powell Leslie; 3/19/2024; $214,000

  • 495 Garfield Ave.; Cramer Jacob and Destiny; Ritter Amy L; 3/18/2024; $210,000

  • 61 N. Eighth St.; Isaacs Shawn; Grizzle Ayla; 3/20/2024; $202,000

  • 78 N. Pine St.; Morris David B; Livingston Joshua; 3/18/2024; $174,900

  • 204 S. Fourth St.; Dr Holdings and Investments Inc and Bk Dehner LLC; Brown Jonathan; 3/18/2024; $153,500

  • 59 Chestnut St.; Coss Christopher L; Pietrowicz Ashley and Medina Brandon; 3/20/2024; $150,000

  • 898 Harris Ave.; Allensworth Lauren M; Underhill Corbin R; 3/18/2024; $145,000

  • 625 Country Club Drive; Gorley Sarah; Dicklich-Standley Jocelyn; 3/19/2024; $140,000

  • 425 E. Main St.; Findlay Jeffrey A Sr and Brenda M; Sumday Properties LLC; 3/18/2024; $120,000

Pataskala

  • 1897 Timber View Court; Ward Leland S II and Dawn Marie; Meister Michael Andrew; 3/21/2024; $489,900

  • 498 Wagon Ave.; Maronda Homes Inc of Ohio; Dhungana Rudra Moni and Pokhrel Tila Rupa; 3/18/2024; $439,975

  • 1328 Andy Way; Maronda Homes LLC; Pabbuleti Mallikarjuna Rao; 3/18/2024; $395,288

  • 1337 Harold Stewart Parkway; Winters Timothy Scott and Matija Kristen Leigh; Kirby Emily and Broshear Kyle; 3/19/2024; $360,000

  • 119 International Drive; Luoma Darren; Loevenguth Luke T and Lockard Megan; 3/18/2024; $292,000

Perry Township

  • 6570 Reform Road NE; Hopkins Brandi and Eppley Carl; Gibbons Kristina and Freed Charles; 3/20/2024; $323,000

  • 3872 Dragoo Road; Conn Brandon J and Bridget S; Morin Daniel and Tiffany; 3/19/2024; $280,000

Reynoldsburg

  • 2034 Ravine Way; Hayes Chase T and Emily Michelle; Platz Jude C and Gormley Loren N; 3/19/2024; $440,000

  • 8596 Robbins Loop Drive; Ghimirey Meena; Sarki Mon B and Mudhel Uttam and Zedida Kalikotey; 3/21/2024; $360,000

Union Township

  • 3203 Ridgely Tract Road SE; GHI Investments LLC; Evans Daniel Jay; 3/20/2024; $60,000

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Licking County transfers: Sales range from $60,000 to $950,000

